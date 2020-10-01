chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Oldowan Gash
 Oldowan Gash - Hubris Uncha... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Heathen
 Heathen - Empire Of The Blind (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Anaal Nathrakh
 Anaal Nathrakh - Endarkenment (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 29 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 29 Septembre 20... (N)
Par BBB		   
Venefixion
 Venefixion - Armorican Deat... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Candiria
 Candiria - Beyond Reasonabl... (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Septage
 Septage - Septic Decandence... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Carnation
 Carnation - Where Death Lies (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Napalm Death
 Napalm Death - Throes Of Jo... (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
NyreDolk
 NyreDolk - Demo (Démo) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 26 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 26 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 27 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 27 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Ander		   

Les news du 1 Octobre 2020

News
Les news du 1 Octobre 2020 AC/DC - Isengard - Convulse - Humanity is Cancer - Apochryphal Revelation - Protokult - Empress - Lavadome Productions - Athanatheos - Somniate - Opium Warlords - Hegeroth - Odiosior - Hautajaisyö - Shud - Azarath
»
(Lien direct)
Si l'on ne sait pas grand-chose de son prochain album AC/DC (Hard Rock, Australie) a officialisé le retour dans ses rangs de Phil Rudd, Brian Johnson et Cliff Williams. Un court teaser a également été dévoilé :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ISENGARD (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son "nouvel" album Varjevndögn qui sortira a le 2 octobre via Peaceville. Pour rappel il s'agit en fait de morceaux enregistrés entre 1989 et 1993 et considérés comme perdus jusqu'à peu... "The Light" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CONVULSE (Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Deathstar qui sortira le 30 octobre via Transcending Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Extreme Dark Light
2. Whirlwind
3. The Summoning
4. Chernobyl
5. We Sold Our Soul For Rock'n Roll
6. Deathstar
7. Make Humanica Great Again
8. Light My Day
9. The End

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HUMANITY IS CANCER (Death Metal avec des membres et ex-membre d'Abigail Williams, Aborted , Nunslaughter et The Faceless, USA) a posté ici le morceau "Harlot" issu de son premier EP éponyme à venir le 13 novembre sur Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Cancer is Humanity (A Future of Violence & Death
2. Harlot
3. Punishment Due
4. Beyond Salvation		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
APOCHRYPHAL REVELATION (Black Metal, USA) propose ici le titre "Obscure" extrait de son nouvel album Primeval Devilish Wisdom prévu le 1er novembre chez Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :

1. Primeval Devilish Worship
2. Wickedness
3. Profane
4. Death of the Savior
5. Poisoned Blood of the Redeemer
6. Constantine
7. Entering the Realm
8. Obscure
9. Mother Hecate
10. Burning
11. Dismal Depths
12. Blasphemous
13. Invocation
14. Graveyard
15. Dreams of Beyond		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PROTOKULT (Folk Metal, Canada) sort aujourd'hui son nouveau disque Transcending The Ruins en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter sur ce lien. Tracklist :

1. Mark Of Thunder (6:45)
2. Feed Your Demons (6:25)
3. 1516 (Keeper of the Hops) (3:58)
4. Oy Kanada (5:29)
5. Troubled Lad (Slainte Mhaith) (4:30)
6. Na Gryanoi Nedele (1:47)
7. Rusalka (6:17)
8. Valley of Thorns (7:45)
9. Wenches (4:23)
10. Greet The Dawn (6:09)
11. Dead New World (15:23)

Durée totale : 1:08:57		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EMPRESS (Doom/Sludge/Post-Metal, Canada) offre son premier long-format Premonition en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 9 octobre via Petrichor, sous-label de Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :

1. A Pale Wanderer
2. Sepulchre
3. Passage
4. Trost
5. Hiraeth
6. Premonition
7. Lion's Blood		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
En partenariat avec LAVADOME PRODUCTIONS, Thrashocore vous fait gagner les albums d'ATHANATHEOS (Death Metal, France) et de SOMNIATE (Black Metal, République Tchèque) sortis récemment sur le label tchèque. Pour les modalités, c'est par ici.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OPIUM WARLORDS (Drone/Doom/Avant-Garde Metal avec Albert Witchfinder ex-Reverend Bizarre, Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque Nembutal le 4 décembre sur Svart Records. Tracklist :

I: A Heavy Heart
II: Threshold Of Your Womb
III: The Destroyer Of Filth
IV: Sarah Was Nineteen Years Old
V: Solar Anus
VI: Early In The Morning The Body Of The Girl Was Found
VII: Perspiring Princess
VIII: Xanadu

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEGEROTH (Melodic Black Metal, Pologne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Hand by Hand" extrait de son nouvel opus Perfidia à paraître le 19 novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

Hand By Hand
Distorted Visions Of The Saints
The Wind Embraces Me
Raise Your Voice
Sacrificed
Last Salvation
How Sore Can Be The Fall
An Angel Won’t Come

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ODIOSIOR (Experimental Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Syvyyksistä le 31 octobre chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Viha minussa
2. Takaisin kaaokseen
3. Laulu pimeydessä
4. Syvyyksistžä
5. Kaipaus
6. Olen myrkkyžä
7. Sotaan

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HAUTAJAISYÖ (Death/Thrash, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album On Vain Pimeys le 13 novembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Ympärilläsi Pelkkää Tyhjää (Only Emptiness Around You)
02. Kun Sanat Ei Riitä Tähän Suruun (Worlds Are Not Enough For This Sorrow)
03. Uhraus (Sacrifice)
04. Muistojuhla (Memorial Celebration)
05. Kuolonkantaja (DeathBearer)
06. Tulen Keskellä (In The Middle Of Fire)
07. On Vain Pimeys (There Is Only Darkness)
08. Lopun Tie (Road To End)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SHUD (Death/Thrash, France) va éditer son Live Before Death (juillet 2020) au format CD le 4 novembre sur Metal Exhumator. Il s'agit d'un live de 1992.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Saint Desecration, le nouvel album d'AZARATH (Death Metal, Pologne) sortira le 27 novembre via Agonia Records. Les pré-commandes sont disponibles ici. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Death-At-Will
02. Sancta Dei Meretrix
03. Let Them Burn…
04. Fall Of The Blessed
05. No Salvation
06. Profanation
07. Reigning Over The Death
08. Life Is Death, Death Is Life
09. Inflicting Blasphemy Upon The Heavens
10. Beyond The Gates Of Burning Ghats
11. Pure Hate (Merciless Cover) (Digipack Bonus Track)		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
1 Octobre 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Urfeind
 Urfeind
Þurisabloþa
2020 - Vamamarga Conjurations		   
Possession / Spite
 Possession / Spite
Passio Christi Part I / (Beyond The) Witch's Spell (Split-CD)
2019 - Invictus Productions		   
Possession / Venefixion
 Possession / Venefixion
Passio Christi Part II / Necrophagous Abandon (Split-CD)
2019 - Iron Bonehead Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
AC/DC
 AC/DC
Hard Rock - 1973 - Australie		   
Athanatheos
 Athanatheos
Black / Death - 2012 - France		   
Azarath
 Azarath
Death Metal - 1998 - Pologne		   
Convulse
 Convulse
Death Metal - 1990 - Finlande		   
Isengard
 Isengard
Black Metal - 1989 † 1995 - Norvège		   
Opium Warlords
 Opium Warlords
Drone / Doom / Folk - 2004 - Finlande		   
Shud
 Shud
Death Metal - 1988 † 1993 - France		   
Possession / Venefixion
Passio Christi Part II / Ne...
Lire la chronique
Possession / Spite
Passio Christi Part I / (Be...
Lire la chronique
Urfeind
Þurisabloþa
Lire la chronique
xBreak Outx
Time's Up (EP)
Lire la chronique
Anaal Nathrakh
Endarkenment
Lire la chronique
Oldowan Gash
Hubris Unchained
Lire la chronique
Septage
Septic Decandence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Lord Vigo
Danse de noir
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
Backspacer
Lire la chronique
Carnation
Where Death Lies
Lire la chronique
Heathen
Empire Of The Blind
Lire la chronique
Paradise Lost
In Requiem
Lire la chronique
Mortis Mutilati
The Fate of Flight 800
Lire la chronique
NyreDolk
Demo (Démo)
Lire la chronique
FT-17
Verdun !
Lire la chronique
Void Rot
Descending Pillars
Lire la chronique
Evulse
Pustulant Spawn (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Napalm Death
Throes Of Joy In The Jaws O...
Lire la chronique
Swarmageddon
Lire l'interview
Cultum Interitum
Poison Of Being
Lire la chronique
Behemoth
Demigod
Lire la chronique
Evulse
Call Of The Void (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Gaerea
Limbo
Lire la chronique
Kairon; IRSE!
Polysomn
Lire la chronique
Burial Remains
Spawn Of Chaos
Lire la chronique
L7
Smell The Magic (EP)
Lire la chronique
Azath
Through a Warren of Shadow
Lire la chronique
Paradise Lost
Paradise Lost
Lire la chronique
Tristengrav
II - Nychavge (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fluoride
Disentanglement
Lire la chronique