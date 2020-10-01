|
Les news du 1 Octobre 2020
News
Les news du 1 Octobre 2020 AC/DC - Isengard - Convulse - Humanity is Cancer - Apochryphal Revelation - Protokult - Empress - Lavadome Productions - Athanatheos - Somniate - Opium Warlords - Hegeroth - Odiosior - Hautajaisyö - Shud - Azarath
|Si l'on ne sait pas grand-chose de son prochain album AC/DC (Hard Rock, Australie) a officialisé le retour dans ses rangs de Phil Rudd, Brian Johnson et Cliff Williams. Un court teaser a également été dévoilé :
|ISENGARD (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son "nouvel" album Varjevndögn qui sortira a le 2 octobre via Peaceville. Pour rappel il s'agit en fait de morceaux enregistrés entre 1989 et 1993 et considérés comme perdus jusqu'à peu... "The Light" se découvre ici :
|CONVULSE (Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Deathstar qui sortira le 30 octobre via Transcending Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Extreme Dark Light
2. Whirlwind
3. The Summoning
4. Chernobyl
5. We Sold Our Soul For Rock'n Roll
6. Deathstar
7. Make Humanica Great Again
8. Light My Day
9. The End
|HUMANITY IS CANCER (Death Metal avec des membres et ex-membre d'Abigail Williams, Aborted , Nunslaughter et The Faceless, USA) a posté ici le morceau "Harlot" issu de son premier EP éponyme à venir le 13 novembre sur Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Cancer is Humanity (A Future of Violence & Death
2. Harlot
3. Punishment Due
4. Beyond Salvation
|APOCHRYPHAL REVELATION (Black Metal, USA) propose ici le titre "Obscure" extrait de son nouvel album Primeval Devilish Wisdom prévu le 1er novembre chez Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :
1. Primeval Devilish Worship
2. Wickedness
3. Profane
4. Death of the Savior
5. Poisoned Blood of the Redeemer
6. Constantine
7. Entering the Realm
8. Obscure
9. Mother Hecate
10. Burning
11. Dismal Depths
12. Blasphemous
13. Invocation
14. Graveyard
15. Dreams of Beyond
|PROTOKULT (Folk Metal, Canada) sort aujourd'hui son nouveau disque Transcending The Ruins en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter sur ce lien. Tracklist :
1. Mark Of Thunder (6:45)
2. Feed Your Demons (6:25)
3. 1516 (Keeper of the Hops) (3:58)
4. Oy Kanada (5:29)
5. Troubled Lad (Slainte Mhaith) (4:30)
6. Na Gryanoi Nedele (1:47)
7. Rusalka (6:17)
8. Valley of Thorns (7:45)
9. Wenches (4:23)
10. Greet The Dawn (6:09)
11. Dead New World (15:23)
Durée totale : 1:08:57
|EMPRESS (Doom/Sludge/Post-Metal, Canada) offre son premier long-format Premonition en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 9 octobre via Petrichor, sous-label de Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :
1. A Pale Wanderer
2. Sepulchre
3. Passage
4. Trost
5. Hiraeth
6. Premonition
7. Lion's Blood
|En partenariat avec LAVADOME PRODUCTIONS, Thrashocore vous fait gagner les albums d'ATHANATHEOS (Death Metal, France) et de SOMNIATE (Black Metal, République Tchèque) sortis récemment sur le label tchèque. Pour les modalités, c'est par ici.
|OPIUM WARLORDS (Drone/Doom/Avant-Garde Metal avec Albert Witchfinder ex-Reverend Bizarre, Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque Nembutal le 4 décembre sur Svart Records. Tracklist :
I: A Heavy Heart
II: Threshold Of Your Womb
III: The Destroyer Of Filth
IV: Sarah Was Nineteen Years Old
V: Solar Anus
VI: Early In The Morning The Body Of The Girl Was Found
VII: Perspiring Princess
VIII: Xanadu
|HEGEROTH (Melodic Black Metal, Pologne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Hand by Hand" extrait de son nouvel opus Perfidia à paraître le 19 novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
Hand By Hand
Distorted Visions Of The Saints
The Wind Embraces Me
Raise Your Voice
Sacrificed
Last Salvation
How Sore Can Be The Fall
An Angel Won’t Come
|ODIOSIOR (Experimental Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Syvyyksistä le 31 octobre chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Viha minussa
2. Takaisin kaaokseen
3. Laulu pimeydessä
4. Syvyyksistžä
5. Kaipaus
6. Olen myrkkyžä
7. Sotaan
|HAUTAJAISYÖ (Death/Thrash, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album On Vain Pimeys le 13 novembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Ympärilläsi Pelkkää Tyhjää (Only Emptiness Around You)
02. Kun Sanat Ei Riitä Tähän Suruun (Worlds Are Not Enough For This Sorrow)
03. Uhraus (Sacrifice)
04. Muistojuhla (Memorial Celebration)
05. Kuolonkantaja (DeathBearer)
06. Tulen Keskellä (In The Middle Of Fire)
07. On Vain Pimeys (There Is Only Darkness)
08. Lopun Tie (Road To End)
|SHUD (Death/Thrash, France) va éditer son Live Before Death (juillet 2020) au format CD le 4 novembre sur Metal Exhumator. Il s'agit d'un live de 1992.
|Intitulé Saint Desecration, le nouvel album d'AZARATH (Death Metal, Pologne) sortira le 27 novembre via Agonia Records. Les pré-commandes sont disponibles ici. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Death-At-Will
02. Sancta Dei Meretrix
03. Let Them Burn…
04. Fall Of The Blessed
05. No Salvation
06. Profanation
07. Reigning Over The Death
08. Life Is Death, Death Is Life
09. Inflicting Blasphemy Upon The Heavens
10. Beyond The Gates Of Burning Ghats
11. Pure Hate (Merciless Cover) (Digipack Bonus Track)
