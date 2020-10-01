»

(Lien direct) HAUTAJAISYÖ (Death/Thrash, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album On Vain Pimeys le 13 novembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :



01. Ympärilläsi Pelkkää Tyhjää (Only Emptiness Around You)

02. Kun Sanat Ei Riitä Tähän Suruun (Worlds Are Not Enough For This Sorrow)

03. Uhraus (Sacrifice)

04. Muistojuhla (Memorial Celebration)

05. Kuolonkantaja (DeathBearer)

06. Tulen Keskellä (In The Middle Of Fire)

07. On Vain Pimeys (There Is Only Darkness)

08. Lopun Tie (Road To End)



