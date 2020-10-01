chargement...

Les news du 1 Octobre 2020

Les news du 1 Octobre 2020 Azarath
Intitulé Saint Desecration, le nouvel album d'AZARATH (Death Metal, Pologne) sortira le 27 novembre via Agonia Records. Les pré-commandes sont disponibles ici. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Death-At-Will
02. Sancta Dei Meretrix
03. Let Them Burn…
04. Fall Of The Blessed
05. No Salvation
06. Profanation
07. Reigning Over The Death
08. Life Is Death, Death Is Life
09. Inflicting Blasphemy Upon The Heavens
10. Beyond The Gates Of Burning Ghats
11. Pure Hate (Merciless Cover) (Digipack Bonus Track)
