»

(Lien direct) Saint Desecration, le nouvel album d'AZARATH (Death Metal, Pologne) sortira le 27 novembre via Agonia Records. Les pré-commandes sont disponibles ici. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Death-At-Will

02. Sancta Dei Meretrix

03. Let Them Burn…

04. Fall Of The Blessed

05. No Salvation

06. Profanation

07. Reigning Over The Death

08. Life Is Death, Death Is Life

09. Inflicting Blasphemy Upon The Heavens

10. Beyond The Gates Of Burning Ghats

11. Pure Hate (Merciless Cover) (Digipack Bonus Track)