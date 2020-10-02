chargement...

Les news du 2 Octobre 2020

News
Les news du 2 Octobre 2020 End of Mankind - Svartsyn - Voëmmr - Gravfraktal - Mavorim - Ad Mortem - Inner Missing - Imperishable - Gorephilia - Skyless Aeons - Ixion - Utsik
»
(Lien direct)
END OF MANKIND (Post-Black Metal, Paris) sortira son nouvel opus Antérieur à la Lumière courant novembre chez Mallevs Records (digipack), sur le label indonésien Delusive Production (cassette) et en version mexicaine CD cristal sur Vomit Records. Tracklist :

1957
Temporary Flesh Suite
La peste dansante
Outrenoir
Géhenne
Golgotha
Opponent Deity
Step Towards Oblivion
Le Boël

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SVARTSYN (Black Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne ici le titre "Little Horn" figurant sur son nouvel album Requiem prévu le 30 octobre via Carnal Records. Tracklist :

1 - The Pale Horse
2 - Inner Demonic Rise
3 - Mystery Babylon
4 - The Desolate
5 - Spiritual Subjection
6 - Little Horn		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VOËMMR (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira une nouvelle demo tape baptisée Tordaebr odr Daebr dans le courant du mois sur Harvest Of Death (Signal Rex).

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVFRAKTAL (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son premier EP Unhallowed Death Triumph le 1er décembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Il s'agit d'un nouveau groupe mais ses membres ont déjà évolué dans d'autres formations telles que Sacramentum, Pagan Rites, Deathwitch, Swordmaster, Runemagick, Bestial Mockery, The Funeral Orchestra, Kill, Saltas, Diabolicum, Church Bizarre, Heavydeath, Karnarium et Cerekloth. Tracklist :

1. Unhallowed Death Triumph
2. Carnage Into Dimensional Oblivion
3. Putrid Gloria
4. Endless Grave Fractals

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MAVORIM (Black Metal/Ambient, Allemagne) et AD MORTEM (Black Metal, Allemagne) vont s'associer le 31 octobre pour un split intitulé Iudicium Ultimum via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

Mavorim
1. Präludium
2. Tod und Teufel
3. Ein Fluch ward uns geschenkt
4. All meine Seelen

Ad Mortem
5. Dem Tod zu Ehren
6. Schwarzes Blut (Exitium I)
7. Kerker (Exitium II)
8. Vernichtungsschlag (Exitium III)
9. auf ewig verdammt (Outro)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INNER MISSING (Gothic/Doom, Russie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Deluge à venir prochainement sur Inverse Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IMPERISHABLE (Blackened Death Metal avec le guitariste de Nile Brian Kingsland, USA) sortira prochainement son premier EP Revelation In Purity. Un premier single, "Exclusion Continuum", vient d'être dévoilé en attendant.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GOREPHILIA (Death Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel opus In The Eye of Nothing en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie aujourd'hui chez Dark Descent Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SKYLESS AEONS (Melodic Black/Death, Canada) sort aujourd'hui son premier long-format Drain The Sun via CDN Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. Ascension Towards Nothing (6:30)
2. A Consciousness Decays (7:09)
3. Go Forth and Multiply (3:19)
4. The Age of Regression (7:32)
5. Dimensional Entrapment (6:31)
6. Path of Desolation (6:15)
7. Drain The Sun (8:05)

Durée totale : 45:23		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IXION (Atmospheric Doom Metal, Bretagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo animée pour le morceau "The Black Veil" tiré de son nouvel album L’Adieu aux Etoiles à paraître le 9 octobre sur 28978 Productions / Finisterian Dead End et distribue par Season of Mist et Code 7.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UTSIK (Grindcore, Espagne) est le nouveau projet de Phlegeton de Wormed qui vient de sortir son premier EP El Camino del Miedo. Il contient 13 morceaux pour 13 minutes. Vous pouvez l'écouter sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
2 Octobre 2020

