»

(Lien direct) SKYLESS AEONS (Melodic Black/Death, Canada) sort aujourd'hui son premier long-format Drain The Sun via CDN Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :



1. Ascension Towards Nothing (6:30)

2. A Consciousness Decays (7:09)

3. Go Forth and Multiply (3:19)

4. The Age of Regression (7:32)

5. Dimensional Entrapment (6:31)

6. Path of Desolation (6:15)

7. Drain The Sun (8:05)



Durée totale : 45:23