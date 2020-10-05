Découvrez ci-dessous "Infernal", nouvel et dernier extrait tiré du prochain album de MÖRK GRYNING (Dark/Black/Death, Suède) intitulé Hinsides Vrede. Celui-ci sortira le 23 octobre sur Season Of Mist :
01. The Depths Of Chinnereth
02. Fältherren (YouTube)
03. Existence In A Dream
04. Infernal
05. A Glimpse Of The Sky (YouTube)
06. Hinsides
07. The Night
08. Sleeping In The Embers
09. For Those Departed
10. Without Crown
11. Black Spirit
12. On the Elysian Fields
Le concours LAVADOME PRODUCTIONS avec en cadeau les albums d'ATHANATHEOS (Death Metal, France) et de SOMNIATE (Black Metal, République Tchèque) sortis récemment sur le label tchèque est terminé. Le gagnant a été prévenu par e-mail.
