(Lien direct) MÖRK GRYNING (Dark/Black/Death, Suède) intitulé Hinsides Vrede. Celui-ci sortira le 23 octobre sur Season Of Mist :



01. The Depths Of Chinnereth

02. Fältherren (YouTube)

03. Existence In A Dream

04. Infernal

05. A Glimpse Of The Sky (YouTube)

06. Hinsides

07. The Night

08. Sleeping In The Embers

09. For Those Departed

10. Without Crown

11. Black Spirit

12. On the Elysian Fields



