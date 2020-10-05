chargement...

Les news du 5 Octobre 2020

News
Les news du 5 Octobre 2020 Mörk Gryning - Transcending Obscurity Records - Verthebral - Lavadome Productions - Athanatheos - Somniate - !T.O.O.H.!
»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous "Infernal", nouvel et dernier extrait tiré du prochain album de MÖRK GRYNING (Dark/Black/Death, Suède) intitulé Hinsides Vrede. Celui-ci sortira le 23 octobre sur Season Of Mist :

01. The Depths Of Chinnereth
02. Fältherren (YouTube)
03. Existence In A Dream
04. Infernal
05. A Glimpse Of The Sky (YouTube)
06. Hinsides
07. The Night
08. Sleeping In The Embers
09. For Those Departed
10. Without Crown
11. Black Spirit
12. On the Elysian Fields

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Concours : en partenariat avec TRANSCENDING OBSCURITY RECORDS, Thrashocore vous fait gagner le dernier album de VERTHEBRAL (Death Metal) Abysmal Decay. Cliquez ici pour participer.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le concours LAVADOME PRODUCTIONS avec en cadeau les albums d'ATHANATHEOS (Death Metal, France) et de SOMNIATE (Black Metal, République Tchèque) sortis récemment sur le label tchèque est terminé. Le gagnant a été prévenu par e-mail.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
!T.O.O.H.! (Progressive Technical Death Metal, République Tchèque) sortira son nouvel album Free Speech le 17 novembre sur Lavadome Productions.

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
5 Octobre 2020

