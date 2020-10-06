»

(Lien direct) VAN HALEN (Hard Rock/Heavy), à l'âge de 65 ans, des suites d'un cancer de la gorge. Rest in peace !



[quote]I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.

He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.

I love you so much, Pop.[/quote]