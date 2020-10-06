chargement...

Faceless Burial
 Faceless Burial - Speciation (C)
Par Sim		   
Misþyrming
 Misþyrming - Algleymi (C)
Par grintold		   
Bolt Thrower
 Bolt Thrower - Mercenary (C)
Par Cujo		   
Witchcraft
 Witchcraft - Legend (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Massacre
 Massacre - From Beyond (C)
Par Cujo		   
Heathen
 Heathen - Empire Of The Blind (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Vous Autres
 Vous Autres - Sel de Pierre (C)
Par lkea		   
Botch
 Botch - We Are the Romans (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Anaal Nathrakh
 Anaal Nathrakh - Endarkenment (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Necrowretch, l'ambassadeur des Enfers
 Necrowretch, l'ambassadeur ... (I)
Par Sulphur		   
Prison of Mirrors
 Prison of Mirrors - De Ritu... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Les news du 1 Octobre 2020
 Les news du 1 Octobre 2020 ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Grift
 Grift - Budet (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Oldowan Gash
 Oldowan Gash - Hubris Uncha... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 29 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 29 Septembre 20... (N)
Les news du 6 Octobre 2020

News
Les news du 6 Octobre 2020 Van Halen - Böndbreakr - Orkhys - Cult of Lilith - Arkan - Curimus - Hyrgal - Demonical - Grafvitnir - Dysylumn - Transcending Obscurity Records - Verthebral
»
(Lien direct)
C'est au travers d'un communiqué de son fils Wolfgang Van Halen que nous avons appris la mort du légendaire VAN HALEN (Hard Rock/Heavy), à l'âge de 65 ans, des suites d'un cancer de la gorge. Rest in peace !

[quote]I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.
He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.
My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.
I love you so much, Pop.[/quote]

»
(Lien direct)
BÖNDBREAKR (Thrash/Punk, USA) offre son premier EP éponyme en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 20 octobre. Tracklist :

1. Into The Night
2. Cop Rock [Featuring Jake Roussel]
3. Angry Tooth
4. Shaman
5. Kill Your Gods
»
(Lien direct)
ORKHYS (Symphonic Metal, France) propose un clip pour le titre "Guardians of our Lives" de son premier EP Awakening paru le 25 septembre en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
CULT OF LILITH (Technical Melodic Death Metal, Islande) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Atlas" figurant sur son premier full-length Mara sorti le 4 septembre via Metal Blade.

»
(Lien direct)
ARKAN (Middle-Eastern Melodic Death Metal, France) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "My Son" extrait de son nouvel opus Lila h qui sort le 16 octobre.

»
(Lien direct)
CURIMUS (Death/Thrash, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Ignite" tiré de son nouvel album Garden of Eden à venir le 30 octobre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Eden Unveiled
2. Ignite
3. 72 (feat. David Bower)
4. God Eater
5. Eradication Manifest
6. Victims
7. Catalyst
8. Hate the Progress
9. Eisegesis
10. Absence

»
(Lien direct)
HYRGAL (Black Metal Mature, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Fin De Règne qui sortira le 4 décembre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Colère Noire
2. Malthusien
3. Ennemi(e)s
4. Sépulcre
5. Glyphe De Sang
6. Héritier Mort-né
7. Triste Sire

»
(Lien direct)
DEMONICAL (Death Metal, Suède) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album World Domination qui sortira le 23 octobre via Agonia Records. "Aeons Of Death" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Death's Wings Widespread, le nouvel album de GRAFVITNIR (Black Metal, Suède) sortira le 30 octobre sur Carnal Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Helvetesnatt ". Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Midnattsskogens Isande Lockrop
02. Helvetesnatt
03. Death's Wings Widespread
04. In Infinitum
05. Into The Unknown
06. Det Glimrande Djupets Kall
07. Wound In Night's Flesh
08. Inner Void
09. Wings Of The Night
10. I häxmånens Sken

»
(Lien direct)
Prévu pour le 10 octobre sur Signal Rex, le nouvel album de DYSYLUMN (Black/Death Progressif, France) intitulé Cosmogonie est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Intro
02. Apparition I
03. Apparition II
04. Apparition III
05. Dispersion I
06. Dispersion II
07. Dispersion III
08. Interlude
09. Extinction I
10. Extinction II
11. Extinction III
12. Outro

»
(Lien direct)
Concours : en partenariat avec TRANSCENDING OBSCURITY RECORDS, Thrashocore vous fait gagner le dernier album de VERTHEBRAL (Death Metal) Abysmal Decay. Cliquez ici pour participer.		 Les news du
