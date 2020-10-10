»

(Lien direct) LIE STILL (Hardcore avec Pete Ponitkoff de Benümb / Agenda Of Swine / Treasonist, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son nouvel opus The Hands Of Manipulation And Hate le 13 novembre. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. Defeated Principles

2. Audience To Fools

3. Reasoning With The Way Willing

4. Decay Of Ideals

5. Wallow In Compromise

6. Justification To Quit

7. Freedom In Individual Courage

8. Mentally Outnumbered

9. Void Of Action

10. Sorrow And Rage

11. Combat And Reverse

12. Cast From The Throne

13. Ascend From Despair

14 Corrosive

15. Approval From Fools

16. Enslaved And Left To Starve

17. Strains Of Addiction

18. Blood In The Water

19. For One Another

20. Questions Left Unanswered

21. Perpetuation Of The Cycle

22. Exceed

23. The Binding Lie