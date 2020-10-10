|
Les news du 10 Octobre 2020
News
Les news du 10 Octobre 2020 Contrarian - Construct of Lethe - Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - Houkago Grind Time - Empress - King Parrot - Ritual Suicide - Stinky - Harakiri for the Sky - Sarcator - Lie Still - Steel Shark Records - Leather Witch - itSELF - Raider - Disgusting Perversion - Isolert - Bis·Nte - S.D.I. - Iron Flesh - Transcending Obscurity Records - Verthebral
|»
|CONTRARIAN (Progressive Technical Death Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo "drum playthrough" pour le morceau "Scarlet Babylon" de son prochain disque Only Time Will Tell dont la sortie est programmée le 20 novembre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
2. The Final Hour
3. Beat The Clock
4. Case Closed
5. The Mega Metropolis
6. Scarlet Babylon
7. Only Time Will Tell
8. Your Days Are Numbered
|
|»
|CONSTRUCT OF LETHE (Death Metal , USA) va rééditer le 6 novembre chez Everlasting Spew Records son premier album Corpsegod (2016) dans une version réenregistrée, remixée et remasterisée avec en plus des solos de Pat Bonvin (Near Death Condition).
|
|»
|BLOODSOAKED NECROVOID (Death/Doom, Costa Rica) offre en écoute à cette adresse le morceau "Inescapable Transferance of Profane Malignity" tiré de son premier longue-durée Expelled into the Unknown Depths of the Unfathomable à paraître le 6 novembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Dispossessed in an Asphyxiating Endless Darkness
2. Perverted Astral Intoxication for a Death Incarnation
3. Viciously Consumed by the Unfolding Unknown
4. Inescapable Transferance of Profane Malignity
5. Existential Dismemberment by a Transcendental Nothingness
6. Traversing the Threshold of a Treacherous Depraved Absolute
|
|»
|HOUKAGO GRIND TIME (projet solo Goregrind/Death d'Andrew Lee de Ripped to Shreds et Azath, USA) a posté sur ce lien un extrait de son premier full-length Bakyunsified (Moe to the Gore) prévu le 13 novembre sur Outrageous Weeb Power Productions. Tracklist :
A1 Bakyunsified (Moe to the Gore)
A2 Houkago Grind Time
A3 Effortless Regurgitation of Kyoani Moeblobs
A4 Endless Eight Part 2
A5 Ruptured in Akkariin
A6 Hey Toshino Kyoko
A7 A Manual of Ways to Occupy Oneself While Waiting in Line for Limited Edition Merch
A8 Endless Eight Part 6
A9 Walk Her Home Gently
A10 War Bad
B1 Moe: Nani?
B2 Makoto Shinkai Has a Goatee
B3 M is for Moe
B4 Is the Order a Blastbeat?
B5 P is for Keikaku
B6 Fuwa Fuwa Grind
|
|»
|EMPRESS (Post-Metal, Australie) a dévoilé ici le morceau "Void Shaped Void" extrait de son nouvel opus Wait ‘til Night qui sort le 20 novembre chez Brilliant Emperor Records.
|
|»
|KING PARROT (Thrash/Grind, Australie) vient de sortir un nouvel EP intitulé Holed Up in the Lair sur Agonia Records. Un nouveau clip animé pour le morceau "Kick Up A Stink" a été mis en ligne pour l'occasion. Tracklist :
1. Banished, Flawed then Docile
2. Blunder to Asunder
3. Nor is Yours
4. Kick up a stink
|
|»
|RITUAL SUICIDE (Black Metal, Ukraine) offre son nouvel dernier album Nocturnal Haematolagnia en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 12 octobre chez Esfinge de la Calavera. Tracklist :
Side A:
I. Let The Blood Flow
II. Torture Chambers
III. Ordination Of Masochistic Souls
IV. Tenets Of The Final Nights
V. Sacrifice To Those Of The Night
Side B:
I. Satiating The Bloodcrazed Nymph
II. Unto Starving Shadows They Bled
III.Pact With The Unliving
IV. The Moon Is A Cruel Mistress
V. Nocturnal Haematolagnia
VI. All The Blood Is Drained
|
|»
|STINKY (Melodic Hardcore/Punk, France) vient de publier un clip pour le titre "Struggle" de son dernier album Of Lost Things sorti récemment via M-Theory Audio.
|
|»
|HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY (Post-Black Metal, Autriche) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "I, Pallbearer" qui ouvre son nouveau disque Mӕre à venir le 29 janvier 2021 sur AOP Records. Tracklist :
01. I, Pallbearer
02. Sing for the Damage We've Done
03. Us Against December Skies
04. I'm All About the Dusk
05. Three Empty Words
06. Once upon a Winter
07. And Oceans Between Us
08. Silver Needle // Golden Dawn
09. Time Is a Ghost
10. Song to Say Goodbye (Placebo cover)
|
|»
|SARCATOR (Blackened Thrash/Death, Suède) propose en écoute le morceau "Circle of Impurity" issu de son premier longue-durée éponyme à paraître le 30 octobre chez Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Abyssal Angel
2. Manic Rapture
3. Deicidal
4. Midnight Witchery
5. The Hour Of Torment
6. Circle Of Impurity
7. Heretic's Domain
8. Desolate Visions
9. Demonstrike
10. Purgatory Unleashed
11. Cryptic Pain (CD-only bonus)
|
|»
|LIE STILL (Hardcore avec Pete Ponitkoff de Benümb / Agenda Of Swine / Treasonist, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son nouvel opus The Hands Of Manipulation And Hate le 13 novembre. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Defeated Principles
2. Audience To Fools
3. Reasoning With The Way Willing
4. Decay Of Ideals
5. Wallow In Compromise
6. Justification To Quit
7. Freedom In Individual Courage
8. Mentally Outnumbered
9. Void Of Action
10. Sorrow And Rage
11. Combat And Reverse
12. Cast From The Throne
13. Ascend From Despair
14 Corrosive
15. Approval From Fools
16. Enslaved And Left To Starve
17. Strains Of Addiction
18. Blood In The Water
19. For One Another
20. Questions Left Unanswered
21. Perpetuation Of The Cycle
22. Exceed
23. The Binding Lie
|
|»
|STEEL SHARK RECORDS est un nouveau label français dédié au heavy metal. Sa première signature est le groupe colombien Leather Witch (Heavy/Speed). Plus d'infos sur la page Facebook.
|
|»
|ITSELF (Death/Thrash avec l'ex-guitariste/bassiste de Sinister et ex-guitariste session pour Belphegot Ricardo Falcon, Brésil) va enregistrer un nouvel opus intitulé The Absence pour une sortie au premier semestre 2021. On y retrouvera Steve Di Giorgio (Sadus, Death, Testament) à la basse, Carsten Altena (The Monolith Deathcult, Sinister) aux orchestrations et aux samples ainsi qu'Estevan Furlan (Tribal Scream) co-fondateur à la batterie et au chant. Terrance Hobbs (Suffocation) y apparaîtra aussi en guest sur un solo.
|
|»
|RAIDER (Thrash/Death, Canada) a dévoilé une vidéo "guitar playthrough" du titre "No Sign of The Dawn" extrait de son premier full-length Guardian of the Fire sorti en mars dernier en auto-production.
|
|»
|DISGUSTING PERVERSION (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée Eternity Of Death le 30 octobre via Black Sunset. Tracklist :
1. Cosmic Circle
2. The Forgotten Grave
3. Eternity of Death
4. Impressions of Life
5. Depression
6. Encrypted Brutality of Life
7. Dead Man’s Face
8. Rotting Bride
9. Apud Vultum Tuum
|
|»
|ISOLERT (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le titre "Light...Has Abandoned Us" issu de son nouvel album World in Ruins à venir le 11 novembre sur Nihilistische KlangKunst. Tracklist :
1. Fire, Ash, Blood [3:31]
2. Burn Them [4:04]
3. As We Die [5:08]
4. Extinction [4:36]
5. Staring at a Path Towards Nowhere [7:19]
6. World in Ruins [5:33]
7. Light...Has Abandoned Us [10:14]
|
|»
|BIS·NTE (Stoner/Doom, Espagne) propose une "lyric video" pour le titre "Two Worlds" extrait de son premier long-format Ancestral Punishment prévu le 24 novembre via Xtree Music. Tracklist :
1. Our Home
2. Two Worlds
3. Where Strangers Reside
4. The Arrival of Our End
5. Ancestral Punishment
6. New Beginning
|
|»
|S.D.I. (Speed/Thrash, Allemagne) va rééditer son deuxième album Sign Of The Wicked (1988) le 30 octobre. Il sera remasterisé et comportera quatre titres bonus enregistrés entre 1991 et 1993 pour un opus jamais sorti. Tracklist :
1. Comin' Again
2. Sign of the Wicked
3. Megamosh
4. Alcohol
5. Quick Shot
6. Always Youth
7. Long Way from Home
8. Killer's Confession
9. Fight
10. One More Time *
11. Prince on a White Horse *
12. Ruling the World *
13. Shut Up *
* planned for SDI's 4th Album, recorded between 1991 and 1993
|
|»
|IRON FLESH (Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Demonic Enn" issu de son nouvel album à venir le 27 novembre sur Great Dane Records.
|
|»
|Concours : en partenariat avec TRANSCENDING OBSCURITY RECORDS, Thrashocore vous fait gagner le dernier album de VERTHEBRAL (Death Metal) Abysmal Decay. Cliquez ici pour participer. Plus que 2 jours !
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
Excellent le IRON FLESH, lent et rampant, vraiment top !
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
10/10/2020 13:15