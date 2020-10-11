chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Superv... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Hexecutor
 Hexecutor - Beyond Any Huma... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cattle Decapitation
 Cattle Decapitation - Death... (C)
Par Ander		   
Ad Patres
 Ad Patres - Scorn Aesthetics (C)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 10 Octobre 2020
 Les news du 10 Octobre 2020... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Emyn Muil
 Emyn Muil - Afar Angathfark (C)
Par requiem29		   
Converge
 Converge - All We Love We L... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Lik
 Lik - Misanthropic Breed (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
FT-17
 FT-17 - Verdun ! (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Botch
 Botch - We Are the Romans (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - Obsidian (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Triste Terre
 Triste Terre - Grand Œuvre (C)
Par dominiquelef...		   
Les news du 6 Octobre 2020
 Les news du 6 Octobre 2020 ... (N)
Par Holmy		   
Faceless Burial
 Faceless Burial - Speciation (C)
Par Sim		   
Misþyrming
 Misþyrming - Algleymi (C)
Par grintold		   
Bolt Thrower
 Bolt Thrower - Mercenary (C)
Par Cujo		   
Witchcraft
 Witchcraft - Legend (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Massacre
 Massacre - From Beyond (C)
Par Cujo		   
Heathen
 Heathen - Empire Of The Blind (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Vous Autres
 Vous Autres - Sel de Pierre (C)
Par lkea		   

Les news du 11 Octobre 2020

News
Les news du 11 Octobre 2020 Naphobia - Death Angel - Abyssal Ascendant - Aphonic Threnody - Repuked - Transcending Obscurity Records - Verthebral - Apparition - Devotion - Altered Dead
»
(Lien direct)
NAPHOBIA (Death Metal, USA) va rééditer son unique album Of Hell (1995) le 27 novembre sur Vic Records avec en bonus la démo Cultivated Innards (1993).

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH ANGEL (Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son EP Under Pressure sorti vendredi au format digital via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Under Pressure (QUEEN & David Bowie cover)
2. Faded Remains
3. A Room With A View (2020 Acoustic Version)
4. Revelation Song (2020 Acoustic Version)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABYSSAL ASCENDANT (Chtulhu Mythos Death Metal, France) offre son nouveau disque Chronicles of the Doomed Worlds - Part II. Deacons of Abhorrence, sorti le 9 octobre chez Dolorem Records, en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :

01. Offering Flesh to the Stars
02. Dissolved into the Great Hive of Shaggai's Progeny
03. The Dweller Awakens
04. March of the Wind-Walker
05. NILGH’RI VULGT’MAH EH’YEOG UH’EOG
06. Martyrs of Mordiggian
07. Wombs of Torment
08. The Church of Free-Will
09. Coven of Agony

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
APHONIC THRENODY (Funeral Doom/Death, Angleterre/Italie/Chili) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel album The Great Hatred à paraître le 16 octobre via Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist :

01. Locura
02. Interrogation
03. The Great Hatred
04. Drowning
05. The Rise of the Phoenix
06. The Fall

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REPUKED (Punky Death Metal, Suède) vient de sortir son nouvel album Dawn of Reintoxication chez Soulseller Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. Livers Bleed
02. Fucking Your Fucking Corpse
03. Shitfister
04. Kick Fuck
05. Retribution from Behind
06. Global Burning
07. Dawn of Reintoxication
08. Vodka Til the Grave
09. Repulsive Erected and Anally Infected
10. Sewer Rain
11. Excursion Through Perversity
12. Morbid Obsessions		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Concours : en partenariat avec TRANSCENDING OBSCURITY RECORDS, Thrashocore vous fait gagner le dernier album de VERTHEBRAL (Death Metal) Abysmal Decay. Cliquez ici pour participer. Attention, dernier jour !		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
APPARITION (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP 2-titres Granular Transformation sur Profound Loure Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEVOTION (Death Metal, Espagne) a révélé l'artwork de son nouvel opus The Harrowing à venir le 25 janvier via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

I. The Harrowing
II. God Forlorn
III. Megiddo's
IV. Brethren in Gloom
V. Valley of Death
VI. Birth of Horror
VII. Mangled Angels
VIII. Feast of Esdras
IX. The Mournful Beam
X. Depravity
XI. Demon Sleep
XII. Virtue Besmirched
XIII. Penumbra		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ALTERED DEAD (Death Metal, Canada) a dévoilé la pochette de son nouvel album Returned to Life qui sortira le 25 janvier 2021 sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Mental Suicide
2. Returned to Life
3. Final Pathogen
4. Prosodemic Realms
5. Empostomb
6. Thrawing in Agony
7. Ensanguine Path
8. Rotting Outwards
9. ...Of the Oppressed
10. Into the Crypts of Rays (Celtic Frost cover)		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
11 Octobre 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Abyssal Ascendant
 Abyssal Ascendant
2012 - France		   
Death Angel
 Death Angel
Thrash metal - 1982 - Etats-Unis		   
Repuked
 Repuked
2007 - Suède		   
Verthebral
 Verthebral
Death Metal - 2013 - Paraguay		   
Ordinance
In Purge There Is No Remission
Lire la chronique
Dorminn
Dorminn (EP)
Lire la chronique
Lie In Ruins
Demise (EP)
Lire la chronique
Emyn Muil
Afar Angathfark
Lire la chronique
Hexecutor
Beyond Any Human Conception...
Lire la chronique
In the Mist
Au son des crânes qui se br...
Lire la chronique
Candiria
Process Of Self.Development
Lire la chronique
Proscription
Conduit
Lire la chronique
Escuela Grind
Indoctrination
Lire la chronique
Faceless Burial
Speciation
Lire la chronique
A la droite de Satan
Lire l'interview
Pyre
Chained to Ossuaries
Lire la chronique
Vous Autres
Sel de Pierre
Lire la chronique
Odes aux mauvais génies
Lire l'interview
Botch
We Are the Romans
Lire la chronique
Necrowretch, l'ambassadeur des Enfers
Lire l'interview
Todesstrafe
Under the Sign of the Storm
Lire la chronique
Demolizer
Thrashmageddon
Lire la chronique
Paradise Lost
Lost Paradise
Lire la chronique
Possession / Venefixion
Passio Christi Part II / Ne...
Lire la chronique
Possession / Spite
Passio Christi Part I / (Be...
Lire la chronique
Urfeind
Þurisabloþa
Lire la chronique
xBreak Outx
Time's Up (EP)
Lire la chronique
Anaal Nathrakh
Endarkenment
Lire la chronique
Oldowan Gash
Hubris Unchained
Lire la chronique
Septage
Septic Decandence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Lord Vigo
Danse de noir
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
Backspacer
Lire la chronique
Carnation
Where Death Lies
Lire la chronique
Heathen
Empire Of The Blind
Lire la chronique