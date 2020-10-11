»

(Lien direct) ABYSSAL ASCENDANT (Chtulhu Mythos Death Metal, France) offre son nouveau disque Chronicles of the Doomed Worlds - Part II. Deacons of Abhorrence, sorti le 9 octobre chez Dolorem Records, en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :



01. Offering Flesh to the Stars

02. Dissolved into the Great Hive of Shaggai's Progeny

03. The Dweller Awakens

04. March of the Wind-Walker

05. NILGH’RI VULGT’MAH EH’YEOG UH’EOG

06. Martyrs of Mordiggian

07. Wombs of Torment

08. The Church of Free-Will

09. Coven of Agony



