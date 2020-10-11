Les news du 11 Octobre 2020
|»
|NAPHOBIA (Death Metal, USA) va rééditer son unique album Of Hell (1995) le 27 novembre sur Vic Records avec en bonus la démo Cultivated Innards (1993).
|
|»
|DEATH ANGEL (Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son EP Under Pressure sorti vendredi au format digital via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Under Pressure (QUEEN & David Bowie cover)
2. Faded Remains
3. A Room With A View (2020 Acoustic Version)
4. Revelation Song (2020 Acoustic Version)
|
|»
|ABYSSAL ASCENDANT (Chtulhu Mythos Death Metal, France) offre son nouveau disque Chronicles of the Doomed Worlds - Part II. Deacons of Abhorrence, sorti le 9 octobre chez Dolorem Records, en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :
01. Offering Flesh to the Stars
02. Dissolved into the Great Hive of Shaggai's Progeny
03. The Dweller Awakens
04. March of the Wind-Walker
05. NILGH’RI VULGT’MAH EH’YEOG UH’EOG
06. Martyrs of Mordiggian
07. Wombs of Torment
08. The Church of Free-Will
09. Coven of Agony
|
|»
|APHONIC THRENODY (Funeral Doom/Death, Angleterre/Italie/Chili) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel album The Great Hatred à paraître le 16 octobre via Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist :
01. Locura
02. Interrogation
03. The Great Hatred
04. Drowning
05. The Rise of the Phoenix
06. The Fall
|
|»
|REPUKED (Punky Death Metal, Suède) vient de sortir son nouvel album Dawn of Reintoxication chez Soulseller Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
01. Livers Bleed
02. Fucking Your Fucking Corpse
03. Shitfister
04. Kick Fuck
05. Retribution from Behind
06. Global Burning
07. Dawn of Reintoxication
08. Vodka Til the Grave
09. Repulsive Erected and Anally Infected
10. Sewer Rain
11. Excursion Through Perversity
12. Morbid Obsessions
|
|»
|Concours : en partenariat avec TRANSCENDING OBSCURITY RECORDS, Thrashocore vous fait gagner le dernier album de VERTHEBRAL (Death Metal) Abysmal Decay. Cliquez ici pour participer. Attention, dernier jour !
|
|»
|APPARITION (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP 2-titres Granular Transformation sur Profound Loure Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous.
|
|»
|DEVOTION (Death Metal, Espagne) a révélé l'artwork de son nouvel opus The Harrowing à venir le 25 janvier via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
I. The Harrowing
II. God Forlorn
III. Megiddo's
IV. Brethren in Gloom
V. Valley of Death
VI. Birth of Horror
VII. Mangled Angels
VIII. Feast of Esdras
IX. The Mournful Beam
X. Depravity
XI. Demon Sleep
XII. Virtue Besmirched
XIII. Penumbra
|
|»
|ALTERED DEAD (Death Metal, Canada) a dévoilé la pochette de son nouvel album Returned to Life qui sortira le 25 janvier 2021 sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Mental Suicide
2. Returned to Life
3. Final Pathogen
4. Prosodemic Realms
5. Empostomb
6. Thrawing in Agony
7. Ensanguine Path
8. Rotting Outwards
9. ...Of the Oppressed
10. Into the Crypts of Rays (Celtic Frost cover)
|
