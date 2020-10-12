»

(Lien direct) KIRA (Black/Death, Pologne) a sorti son nouvel album Peccatum et Blasphemia le 9 octobre sur Ossuary Records. On y retrouve notamment en guest le guitariste de session de Behemoth, Seth. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



01. Opening the Gates of Hell

02. Lucifer's Herald

03. One Gram of Your Soul

04. Necroscience

05. Temple of Suffering

06. Lord of Hallucinations

07. In the Devil's Embrace

08. The Fearful One

09. Weakness Isn't Breathless

10. Silence Is Consent (Sodom cover)