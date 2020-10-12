chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Crépuscule d'Hiver
 Crépuscule d'Hiver - Par-De... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Hexecutor
 Hexecutor - Beyond Any Huma... (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Superv... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Cattle Decapitation
 Cattle Decapitation - Death... (C)
Par Ander		   
Ad Patres
 Ad Patres - Scorn Aesthetics (C)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 10 Octobre 2020
 Les news du 10 Octobre 2020... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Emyn Muil
 Emyn Muil - Afar Angathfark (C)
Par requiem29		   
Converge
 Converge - All We Love We L... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Lik
 Lik - Misanthropic Breed (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
FT-17
 FT-17 - Verdun ! (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Botch
 Botch - We Are the Romans (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - Obsidian (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Triste Terre
 Triste Terre - Grand Œuvre (C)
Par dominiquelef...		   
Les news du 6 Octobre 2020
 Les news du 6 Octobre 2020 ... (N)
Par Holmy		   
Faceless Burial
 Faceless Burial - Speciation (C)
Par Sim		   
Misþyrming
 Misþyrming - Algleymi (C)
Par grintold		   
Bolt Thrower
 Bolt Thrower - Mercenary (C)
Par Cujo		   
Witchcraft
 Witchcraft - Legend (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Massacre
 Massacre - From Beyond (C)
Par Cujo		   

Les news du 12 Octobre 2020

News
Les news du 12 Octobre 2020 Shores of Null - Incursion - Adramelech - Kira - Sarvekas - Depravity - Draconis Infernum
»
(Lien direct)
SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Black/Doom, Italie) va sortir un nouveau single intitulé "Beyond the Shores (On Death and Dying)" le 27 novembre sur Spikerot Records. Tracklist :

1. Beyond The Shores (On Death And Dying) [38:24]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INCURSION (Heavy Metal, USA) a rejoint l'écurie No Remorse Records pour la sortie en format physique de son dernier EP The Hunter (mai 2020). Tracklist :

I : The Hunter : Prologue
II : Warrior Of Destruction
III : Guiding Faith
IV : Fade To Black
V : Kingdom Of The Dead
VI : The Hunter : King Of All The Land

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ADRAMELECH (Death Metal, Finlande) réédite sa démo Grip of Darkness (1992) en vinyle via Xtreem Music le 20 novembre, onzième volume de la série 10 Inches of Deathcult.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KIRA (Black/Death, Pologne) a sorti son nouvel album Peccatum et Blasphemia le 9 octobre sur Ossuary Records. On y retrouve notamment en guest le guitariste de session de Behemoth, Seth. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. Opening the Gates of Hell
02. Lucifer's Herald
03. One Gram of Your Soul
04. Necroscience
05. Temple of Suffering
06. Lord of Hallucinations
07. In the Devil's Embrace
08. The Fearful One
09. Weakness Isn't Breathless
10. Silence Is Consent (Sodom cover)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SARVEKAS (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un extrait de son Ep Of Atavistic Fury & Visions qui sortira le 4 décembre via Soulseller Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Dark Spiritual Devotion
2. Hexenpyre
3. The Sacred Hour Of The Hunt
4. Where No Man Has Trodden
5. Surtr's Breath

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEPRAVITY (Brutal Death, Australie) a mis en ligne un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Grand Malevolence qui sortira le 4 décembre via Transcending Obscurity Records. "Castrate The Perpetrators" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DRACONIS INFERNUM (Black Metal Old School, Singapour) a dévoilé le tracklisting et l'intégralité de son EP Blood Of The Iconophile qui sortira le 24 octobre via Hidden Marly Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Unforgotten Hatred
2. Blood Of The Iconophile
3. Relentless Genocide

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
12 Octobre 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Depravity
 Depravity
Brutal Death - 2016 - Australie		   
Draconis Infernum
 Draconis Infernum
Black Metal Old School - 2005 - Singapour		   
Lymphatic Phlegm
Show​-​off Cadavers – The A...
Lire la chronique
Crépuscule d'Hiver
Par-Delà Noires Glaces Et B...
Lire la chronique
BLACK METAL 1997 : TOP10 et PATOP 3
Lire le podcast
Ordinance
In Purge There Is No Remission
Lire la chronique
Dorminn
Dorminn (EP)
Lire la chronique
Lie In Ruins
Demise (EP)
Lire la chronique
Emyn Muil
Afar Angathfark
Lire la chronique
Hexecutor
Beyond Any Human Conception...
Lire la chronique
In the Mist
Au son des crânes qui se br...
Lire la chronique
Candiria
Process Of Self.Development
Lire la chronique
Proscription
Conduit
Lire la chronique
Escuela Grind
Indoctrination
Lire la chronique
Faceless Burial
Speciation
Lire la chronique
A la droite de Satan
Lire l'interview
Pyre
Chained to Ossuaries
Lire la chronique
Vous Autres
Sel de Pierre
Lire la chronique
Odes aux mauvais génies
Lire l'interview
Botch
We Are the Romans
Lire la chronique
Necrowretch, l'ambassadeur des Enfers
Lire l'interview
Todesstrafe
Under the Sign of the Storm
Lire la chronique
Demolizer
Thrashmageddon
Lire la chronique
Paradise Lost
Lost Paradise
Lire la chronique
Possession / Venefixion
Passio Christi Part II / Ne...
Lire la chronique
Possession / Spite
Passio Christi Part I / (Be...
Lire la chronique
Urfeind
Þurisabloþa
Lire la chronique
xBreak Outx
Time's Up (EP)
Lire la chronique
Anaal Nathrakh
Endarkenment
Lire la chronique
Oldowan Gash
Hubris Unchained
Lire la chronique
Septage
Septic Decandence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Lord Vigo
Danse de noir
Lire la chronique