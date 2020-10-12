KIRA (Black/Death, Pologne) a sorti son nouvel album Peccatum et Blasphemia le 9 octobre sur Ossuary Records. On y retrouve notamment en guest le guitariste de session de Behemoth, Seth. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
01. Opening the Gates of Hell
02. Lucifer's Herald
03. One Gram of Your Soul
04. Necroscience
05. Temple of Suffering
06. Lord of Hallucinations
07. In the Devil's Embrace
08. The Fearful One
09. Weakness Isn't Breathless
10. Silence Is Consent (Sodom cover)
DEPRAVITY (Brutal Death, Australie) a mis en ligne un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Grand Malevolence qui sortira le 4 décembre via Transcending Obscurity Records. "Castrate The Perpetrators" se découvre ici :
DRACONIS INFERNUM (Black Metal Old School, Singapour) a dévoilé le tracklisting et l'intégralité de son EP Blood Of The Iconophile qui sortira le 24 octobre via Hidden Marly Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Unforgotten Hatred
2. Blood Of The Iconophile
3. Relentless Genocide
