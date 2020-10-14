»

DARKNESS (Thrash Old-School, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son Ep Over And Out qui sortira le 27 novembre via Massacre Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Every Time You Curse Me

2. Dawn Of The Dumb

3. Over And Out

4. Slave To The Grind

5. Tinkerbell Must Die (Live In Osaka, Japan)

6. Armageddon

7. Faded Pictures (Unplugged)



