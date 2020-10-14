chargement...

Les news du 14 Octobre 2020

News
Les news du 14 Octobre 2020 Impiety - Ancient Thrones - Lie In Ruins - Beaten to Death - Skelethal - Nervosa - Darkness - Of Feather And Bone
»
(Lien direct)
ANCIENT THRONES (Blackened Epic Heavy Metal, Canada) a révélé un nouveau titre de son prochain opus The Veil à venir le 6 novembre. Tracklist :

1. Transient (1:58)
2. The Sight of Oblivion (6:00)
3. The Millionth Grave (5:53)
4. The Soul to Flesh (6:14)
5. Viduus (The Veil) (9:29)
6. Sentient (2:11)
7. The River of Rain (4:32)
8. Divided/Dissolve (9:12)
9. The Infinite Eyes (9:10)
10. Permanent (2:54)

Durée totale : 57:38

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LIE IN RUINS (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Floating in Timeless Streams le 20 novembre sur Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Earth Shall Mourn
2. Spectral Realms of Fornication
3. (Becoming) One With the Aether
4. Drowned
5. The Path
6. Descending Further
7. Suffocating Darkness
8. Where Mountains Sleep

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BEATEN TO DEATH (Progressive/Avant-garde Grindcore, Norvège) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Run Burn Move Die" extrait de son nouvel album Laat maar, ik verhuis naar het bos sorti le mois dernier.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SKELETHAL (Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Unveiling The Threshold le 20 novembre sur Hells Headbangers Records. L'artwork est signé Eliran Kantor. Après "Sidereal Lifespan", découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Repulsive Recollections" :

01. Sidereal Lifespan
02. Antropomorphia
03. Emerging From The Ethereal Threshold
04. Repulsive Recollections
05. Cave Dwellers
06. On Somber Soil
07. Adorned With The Black Vertebra
08. Abyssal Church… The Portal Revealed

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NERVOSA (Thrash Metal, Brésil) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Perpetual Chaos prévu pour le 22 janvier via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Venomous
2. Guided By Evil
3. People Of The Abyss
4. Perpetual Chaos
5. Until The Very End
6. Genocidal Command
7. Kings Of Domination
8. Time To Fight
9. Godless Prisoner
10. Blood Eagle
11. Rebel Soul
12. Pursued By Judgement
13. Under Ruins

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DARKNESS (Thrash Old-School, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son Ep Over And Out qui sortira le 27 novembre via Massacre Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Every Time You Curse Me
2. Dawn Of The Dumb
3. Over And Out
4. Slave To The Grind
5. Tinkerbell Must Die (Live In Osaka, Japan)
6. Armageddon
7. Faded Pictures (Unplugged)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Sulfuric Disintegration, le nouvel album de OF FEATHER AND BONE (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 13 novembre sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Consecrated And Consumed" :

01. Regurginated Communion
02. Entropic Self Immolation (Bandcamp)
03. Noctemnania
04. Consecrated And Consumed
05. Sulfuric Sodomy (Disintegration Of Christ)
06. Baptized In Boiling Phlegm

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB + Jean-Clint
14 Octobre 2020

