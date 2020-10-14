chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
188 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Necrophobic
 Necrophobic - Dawn Of The D... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Lymphatic Phlegm
 Lymphatic Phlegm - Show​-​o... (C)
Par Sim		   
Crépuscule d'Hiver
 Crépuscule d'Hiver - Par-De... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Hexecutor
 Hexecutor - Beyond Any Huma... (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
BLACK METAL 1997 : TOP10 et PATOP 3
 BLACK METAL 1997 : TOP10 et... (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Superv... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Cattle Decapitation
 Cattle Decapitation - Death... (C)
Par Ander		   
Ad Patres
 Ad Patres - Scorn Aesthetics (C)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 10 Octobre 2020
 Les news du 10 Octobre 2020... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Emyn Muil
 Emyn Muil - Afar Angathfark (C)
Par requiem29		   
Converge
 Converge - All We Love We L... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Lik
 Lik - Misanthropic Breed (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
FT-17
 FT-17 - Verdun ! (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Botch
 Botch - We Are the Romans (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - Obsidian (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Triste Terre
 Triste Terre - Grand Œuvre (C)
Par dominiquelef...		   
Les news du 6 Octobre 2020
 Les news du 6 Octobre 2020 ... (N)
Par Holmy		   

Les news du 14 Octobre 2020

News
Les news du 14 Octobre 2020 Of Feather And Bone
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Sulfuric Disintegration, le nouvel album de OF FEATHER AND BONE (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 13 novembre sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Consecrated And Consumed" :

01. Regurginated Communion
02. Entropic Self Immolation (Bandcamp)
03. Noctemnania
04. Consecrated And Consumed
05. Sulfuric Sodomy (Disintegration Of Christ)
06. Baptized In Boiling Phlegm

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
14 Octobre 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Of Feather And Bone
 Of Feather And Bone
Death Metal - 2012 - Etats-Unis		   
Narrow Head
12th House Rock
Lire la chronique
Necrophobic
Dawn Of The Damned
Lire la chronique
Mortality Rate
You Were the Gasoline (EP)
Lire la chronique
Lymphatic Phlegm
Show​-​off Cadavers – The A...
Lire la chronique
Crépuscule d'Hiver
Par-Delà Noires Glaces Et B...
Lire la chronique
BLACK METAL 1997 : TOP10 et PATOP 3
Lire le podcast
Ordinance
In Purge There Is No Remission
Lire la chronique
Dorminn
Dorminn (EP)
Lire la chronique
Lie In Ruins
Demise (EP)
Lire la chronique
Emyn Muil
Afar Angathfark
Lire la chronique
Hexecutor
Beyond Any Human Conception...
Lire la chronique
In the Mist
Au son des crânes qui se br...
Lire la chronique
Candiria
Process Of Self.Development
Lire la chronique
Proscription
Conduit
Lire la chronique
Escuela Grind
Indoctrination
Lire la chronique
Faceless Burial
Speciation
Lire la chronique
A la droite de Satan
Lire l'interview
Pyre
Chained to Ossuaries
Lire la chronique
Vous Autres
Sel de Pierre
Lire la chronique
Odes aux mauvais génies
Lire l'interview
Botch
We Are the Romans
Lire la chronique
Necrowretch, l'ambassadeur des Enfers
Lire l'interview
Todesstrafe
Under the Sign of the Storm
Lire la chronique
Demolizer
Thrashmageddon
Lire la chronique
Paradise Lost
Lost Paradise
Lire la chronique
Possession / Venefixion
Passio Christi Part II / Ne...
Lire la chronique
Possession / Spite
Passio Christi Part I / (Be...
Lire la chronique
Urfeind
Þurisabloþa
Lire la chronique
xBreak Outx
Time's Up (EP)
Lire la chronique
Anaal Nathrakh
Endarkenment
Lire la chronique