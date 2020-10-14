»

(Lien direct) Sulfuric Disintegration, le nouvel album de OF FEATHER AND BONE (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 13 novembre sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Consecrated And Consumed" :



01. Regurginated Communion

02. Entropic Self Immolation (Bandcamp)

03. Noctemnania

04. Consecrated And Consumed

05. Sulfuric Sodomy (Disintegration Of Christ)

06. Baptized In Boiling Phlegm



<a href="https://offeatherandbone666.bandcamp.com/album/sulfuric-disintegration">Sulfuric Disintegration by OF FEATHER AND BONE</a>