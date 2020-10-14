Les news du 14 Octobre 2020
Les news du 14 Octobre 2020
|Intitulé Sulfuric Disintegration, le nouvel album de OF FEATHER AND BONE (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 13 novembre sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Consecrated And Consumed" :
01. Regurginated Communion
02. Entropic Self Immolation (Bandcamp)
03. Noctemnania
04. Consecrated And Consumed
05. Sulfuric Sodomy (Disintegration Of Christ)
06. Baptized In Boiling Phlegm
