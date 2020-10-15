chargement...

Unleashed
 Unleashed - Victory (C)
Par Cujo		   
Les news du 15 Octobre 2020
 Les news du 15 Octobre 2020... (N)
Par Cujo		   
Emyn Muil
 Emyn Muil - Afar Angathfark (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Precaria
 Precaria - Nigraluminiscenc... (C)
Par Jor		   
Six Feet Under
 Six Feet Under - Nightmares... (C)
Par Ander		   
Drastus
 Drastus - Serpent’s Chalice... (C)
Par lkea		   
Mortality Rate
 Mortality Rate - You Were t... (C)
Par RelapsoBananas		   
Lymphatic Phlegm
 Lymphatic Phlegm - Show​-​o... (C)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Necrophobic
 Necrophobic - Dawn Of The D... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Crépuscule d'Hiver
 Crépuscule d'Hiver - Par-De... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Hexecutor
 Hexecutor - Beyond Any Huma... (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Superv... (C)
Par Sagamore		   

Les news du 15 Octobre 2020

News
Les news du 15 Octobre 2020 Akhlys - Wombbath - itSELF - Striges - Release The Blackness - Malakhim - Demoniac - Disrupted - Impurity - Septage - King Ov Wyrms - Impiety - Vintersea - Greenwitch - Thanatopsis - Azarath - Hanging Fortress
»
(Lien direct)
AKHLYS (Black Metal / Dark Ambient, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son prochain album Melinoë qui sortira le 14 décembre via Debemur Morti Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Somniloquy
2. Pnigalion
3. Succubare
4. Ephialtes
5. Incubatio

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WOMBBATH (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain album Tales Of Madness qui sortira le 18 décembre via Transcending Obscurity Records. "The Fleshly Existence Of Man" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ITSELF (Death/Thrash avec l'ex-guitariste/bassiste de Sinister et ex-guitariste session pour Belphegot Ricardo Falcon, Brésil) a lancé sur ce lien une campagne Kickstarter pour son nouvel opus intitulé The Absence prévu au premier semestre 2021. On y retrouvera Steve Di Giorgio (Sadus, Death, Testament) à la basse, Carsten Altena (The Monolith Deathcult, Sinister) aux orchestrations et aux samples ainsi qu'Estevan Furlan (Tribal Scream) co-fondateur à la batterie et au chant. Terrance Hobbs (Suffocation) y apparaîtra aussi en guest sur un solo.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
STRIGES (Black Metal, Finlande/Australie) vient de sortir son premier full-length Verum Veterum chez Blut & Eisen Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Scourge of the Ages [7:06]
2. Devouring the Flame [5:31]
3. Seven Ghouls from the Mountains of Mashu [4:03]
4. Summoning the Sorceress of the Moon [5:34]
5. Parched with Eternal Thirst [5:44]
6. Entwined In Shadows, Drawn to Death [7:07]
7. An Ancient Mournful Soul [5:43]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RELEASE THE BLACKNESS (Progressive Death/Groove Metal, Italie) a dévoilé la pochette de son premier long-format Tragedy à venir le 6 décembre via Cult Of Parthenope. Tracklist :

1. Trenodia
2. Ancestral Inheritance
3. Where Voids Gather
4. As Cold Snow And Flesh
5. Blank Sun
6. Enlightened By Emptiness
7. E mi Sovvien L'Eterno
8. Samsara
9. The Flower On The Precipice
10. The Bloom Of Solitude		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MALAKHIM (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son premier long-format Theion le 8 janvier 2021 via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. There is a Beacon [6:57]
2. Merciless Angel of Pestilence [3:56]
3. Slither O Serpent [5:22]
4. Chalice of Ruin [5:02]
5. His Voiceless Whisper [4:56]
6. Hammer of Satan [3:39]
7. The Splendour of Stillborn Stars [5:08]
8. Theion [6:01]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEMONIAC (Thrash Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel album So It Goes le 11 décembre via Edged Circle Productions. Le morceau-titre est en écoute sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. RSV - Fool Coincidence - Testigo [7:25]
2. The Trap [3:41]
3. Extraviado [4:34]
4. Equilibrio Fatal [6:30]
5. So It Goes [19:56]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DISRUPTED (Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Chopped Into Oblivion" figurant sur son nouvel opus Pure Death qui sort le 26 octobre sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Blood Worship
2. Human Stew
3. Born In A Corpse
4. Carve
5. Headless Torso
6. Total Death
7. Pestilential Vomit
8. Goat Lord
9. Chopped Into Oblivion
10. Slave From The Grave

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IMPURITY (Black Metal, Brésil) va rééditer Into the Ritual Chamber (1996) le 6 novembre chez Greyhaze Records. Tracklist :

1. The Call
2. Baphomet Shield
3. Dilacerating The Gospel
4. Mystical Woman
5. Untitled
6. I.A.O. Treasury

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SEPTAGE (Goregrind/Death, Danemark) offre son premier EP Septic Decadence en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 16 octobre sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Tracklist :

1. Mouthful of Untreated Sewage [2:45]
2. Corrupted and Putrid [3:24]
3. Jeffrey Dahmer [1:14]
4. Septicious Septic [4:38]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KING OV WYRMS (Blackened Death Metal, USA) offre le titre "Thorne Bearer" issu de son premier album Lord Ov Thornes à venir le 20 novembre. Tracklist :

1. Threnody (5:48)
2. The Great Sleeper (7:31)
3. Hell’s Breathe (5:40)
4. From Below (5:51)
5. The Maggots That Crawled From The Wounds (8:57)
6. Lechery (4:24)
7. Thorne Bearer (4:18)
8. Ascendance Of A Continual One (8:53)

Durée totale : 51:26

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IMPIETY (Death/Black/Thrash, Singapour) a signé sur Listenable Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album l'année prochaine.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VINTERSEA (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, USA) a posté un clip pour le titre "The Holy Procession" tiré de son premier album The Gravity of Fall (2017) réédité le 16 octobre chez M-Theory Audio.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GREENWITCH (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son nouvel EP CosmoSteelBlood Trinity le 20 novembre. Tracklist :

1. Cellar Dweller
2. Parasite Possession
3. From The Nothing
4. To Devour The Flesh Of Worlds
5. Celestial Tomb
6. Conquest Of Thorns (Celestial Tomb Pt. II)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THANATOPSIS (Death/Thrash, USA) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son premier longue-durée Initiation à paraître le 23 octobre via Extreme Metal Music. Tracklist :

1. The Age of Silence (4:26)
2. Embodiment (3:06)
3. Consequence (5:17)
4. Malfated (5:17)
5. Initiation (5:17)
6. Your Demise (5:17)
7. Grim (3:33)
8. Suffer System (4:21)

Durée totale : 36:32

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Saint Desecration, le nouvel album d'AZARATH (Death Metal, Pologne) sortira le 27 novembre sur Agonia Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Sancta Dei Meretrix" :

01. Death-At-Will
02. Sancta Dei Meretrix
03. Let Them Burn…
04. Fall Of The Blessed
05. No Salvation
06. Profanation
07. Reigning Over The Death
08. Life Is Death, Death Is Life
09. Inflicting Blasphemy Upon The Heavens
10. Beyond The Gates Of Burning Ghats

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HANGING FORTRESS (Death Metal, USA) a publié sur ce lien le morceau "Killing You" qui figurera sur son premier full-length Darkness Devours dont la sortie est programmée le 6 novembre sur Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Burned Alive
2. Stab Wounds
3. Hanging Fortress
4. Blood Mountain
5. Darkness Devours
6. Drown
7. Killing You		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
15 Octobre 2020

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Cujo citer
Cujo
15/10/2020 17:04
Le morceau de Wombbath passe niquel, vivement la suite.
Deathrash citer
Deathrash
15/10/2020 15:19
C'est bon de revoir Impiety se remettre en selle comme ça, le dernier album est tellement excellent.

