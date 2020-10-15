|
Les news du 15 Octobre 2020
News
Les news du 15 Octobre 2020 Akhlys - Wombbath - itSELF - Striges - Release The Blackness - Malakhim - Demoniac - Disrupted - Impurity - Septage - King Ov Wyrms - Impiety - Vintersea - Greenwitch - Thanatopsis - Azarath - Hanging Fortress
|»
|AKHLYS (Black Metal / Dark Ambient, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son prochain album Melinoë qui sortira le 14 décembre via Debemur Morti Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Somniloquy
2. Pnigalion
3. Succubare
4. Ephialtes
5. Incubatio
|
|»
|WOMBBATH (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain album Tales Of Madness qui sortira le 18 décembre via Transcending Obscurity Records. "The Fleshly Existence Of Man" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|ITSELF (Death/Thrash avec l'ex-guitariste/bassiste de Sinister et ex-guitariste session pour Belphegot Ricardo Falcon, Brésil) a lancé sur ce lien une campagne Kickstarter pour son nouvel opus intitulé The Absence prévu au premier semestre 2021. On y retrouvera Steve Di Giorgio (Sadus, Death, Testament) à la basse, Carsten Altena (The Monolith Deathcult, Sinister) aux orchestrations et aux samples ainsi qu'Estevan Furlan (Tribal Scream) co-fondateur à la batterie et au chant. Terrance Hobbs (Suffocation) y apparaîtra aussi en guest sur un solo.
|
|»
|STRIGES (Black Metal, Finlande/Australie) vient de sortir son premier full-length Verum Veterum chez Blut & Eisen Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Scourge of the Ages [7:06]
2. Devouring the Flame [5:31]
3. Seven Ghouls from the Mountains of Mashu [4:03]
4. Summoning the Sorceress of the Moon [5:34]
5. Parched with Eternal Thirst [5:44]
6. Entwined In Shadows, Drawn to Death [7:07]
7. An Ancient Mournful Soul [5:43]
|
|»
|RELEASE THE BLACKNESS (Progressive Death/Groove Metal, Italie) a dévoilé la pochette de son premier long-format Tragedy à venir le 6 décembre via Cult Of Parthenope. Tracklist :
1. Trenodia
2. Ancestral Inheritance
3. Where Voids Gather
4. As Cold Snow And Flesh
5. Blank Sun
6. Enlightened By Emptiness
7. E mi Sovvien L'Eterno
8. Samsara
9. The Flower On The Precipice
10. The Bloom Of Solitude
|
|»
|MALAKHIM (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son premier long-format Theion le 8 janvier 2021 via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. There is a Beacon [6:57]
2. Merciless Angel of Pestilence [3:56]
3. Slither O Serpent [5:22]
4. Chalice of Ruin [5:02]
5. His Voiceless Whisper [4:56]
6. Hammer of Satan [3:39]
7. The Splendour of Stillborn Stars [5:08]
8. Theion [6:01]
|
|»
|DEMONIAC (Thrash Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel album So It Goes le 11 décembre via Edged Circle Productions. Le morceau-titre est en écoute sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. RSV - Fool Coincidence - Testigo [7:25]
2. The Trap [3:41]
3. Extraviado [4:34]
4. Equilibrio Fatal [6:30]
5. So It Goes [19:56]
|
|»
|DISRUPTED (Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Chopped Into Oblivion" figurant sur son nouvel opus Pure Death qui sort le 26 octobre sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Blood Worship
2. Human Stew
3. Born In A Corpse
4. Carve
5. Headless Torso
6. Total Death
7. Pestilential Vomit
8. Goat Lord
9. Chopped Into Oblivion
10. Slave From The Grave
|
|»
|IMPURITY (Black Metal, Brésil) va rééditer Into the Ritual Chamber (1996) le 6 novembre chez Greyhaze Records. Tracklist :
1. The Call
2. Baphomet Shield
3. Dilacerating The Gospel
4. Mystical Woman
5. Untitled
6. I.A.O. Treasury
|
|»
|SEPTAGE (Goregrind/Death, Danemark) offre son premier EP Septic Decadence en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 16 octobre sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Tracklist :
1. Mouthful of Untreated Sewage [2:45]
2. Corrupted and Putrid [3:24]
3. Jeffrey Dahmer [1:14]
4. Septicious Septic [4:38]
|
|»
|KING OV WYRMS (Blackened Death Metal, USA) offre le titre "Thorne Bearer" issu de son premier album Lord Ov Thornes à venir le 20 novembre. Tracklist :
1. Threnody (5:48)
2. The Great Sleeper (7:31)
3. Hell’s Breathe (5:40)
4. From Below (5:51)
5. The Maggots That Crawled From The Wounds (8:57)
6. Lechery (4:24)
7. Thorne Bearer (4:18)
8. Ascendance Of A Continual One (8:53)
Durée totale : 51:26
|
|»
|IMPIETY (Death/Black/Thrash, Singapour) a signé sur Listenable Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album l'année prochaine.
|
|»
|VINTERSEA (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, USA) a posté un clip pour le titre "The Holy Procession" tiré de son premier album The Gravity of Fall (2017) réédité le 16 octobre chez M-Theory Audio.
|
|»
|GREENWITCH (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son nouvel EP CosmoSteelBlood Trinity le 20 novembre. Tracklist :
1. Cellar Dweller
2. Parasite Possession
3. From The Nothing
4. To Devour The Flesh Of Worlds
5. Celestial Tomb
6. Conquest Of Thorns (Celestial Tomb Pt. II)
|
|»
|THANATOPSIS (Death/Thrash, USA) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son premier longue-durée Initiation à paraître le 23 octobre via Extreme Metal Music. Tracklist :
1. The Age of Silence (4:26)
2. Embodiment (3:06)
3. Consequence (5:17)
4. Malfated (5:17)
5. Initiation (5:17)
6. Your Demise (5:17)
7. Grim (3:33)
8. Suffer System (4:21)
Durée totale : 36:32
|
|»
|Intitulé Saint Desecration, le nouvel album d'AZARATH (Death Metal, Pologne) sortira le 27 novembre sur Agonia Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Sancta Dei Meretrix" :
01. Death-At-Will
02. Sancta Dei Meretrix
03. Let Them Burn…
04. Fall Of The Blessed
05. No Salvation
06. Profanation
07. Reigning Over The Death
08. Life Is Death, Death Is Life
09. Inflicting Blasphemy Upon The Heavens
10. Beyond The Gates Of Burning Ghats
|
|»
|HANGING FORTRESS (Death Metal, USA) a publié sur ce lien le morceau "Killing You" qui figurera sur son premier full-length Darkness Devours dont la sortie est programmée le 6 novembre sur Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Burned Alive
2. Stab Wounds
3. Hanging Fortress
4. Blood Mountain
5. Darkness Devours
6. Drown
7. Killing You
|
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
Le morceau de Wombbath passe niquel, vivement la suite.
| citer
|
C'est bon de revoir Impiety se remettre en selle comme ça, le dernier album est tellement excellent.
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Akhlys
Black Metal / Dark Ambient - 2009 - Etats-Unis
|
|
|
|Azarath
Death Metal - 1998 - Pologne
|
|
|
|Hanging Fortress
2018 - Etats-Unis
|
|
|
|Impiety
Death/Black/Thrash old school - 1990 - Singapour
|
|
|
|Septage
Goregrind - 2020 - Danemark
|
|
|
|Wombbath
Death Metal - 1990 - Suède
|
|
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
15/10/2020 17:04
15/10/2020 15:19