»

(Lien direct) STRIGES (Black Metal, Finlande/Australie) vient de sortir son premier full-length Verum Veterum chez Blut &



Eisen Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. Scourge of the Ages [7:06]

2. Devouring the Flame [5:31]

3. Seven Ghouls from the Mountains of Mashu [4:03]

4. Summoning the Sorceress of the Moon [5:34]

5. Parched with Eternal Thirst [5:44]

6. Entwined In Shadows, Drawn to Death [7:07]

7. An Ancient Mournful Soul [5:43]