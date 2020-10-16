»

(Lien direct) SUIDAKRA (Melodic Death/Black/Folk, Allemagne) va rééditer son premier album Lupine Essence (1997) le 20 novembre sur MDD. Il sera remasterisé avec en bonus huit inédits. Les détails :



Tracklist CD

1. Banshee

2. Dragon Tribe

3. Heresy

4. Sheltering Dreams

5. Havoc

6. Warpipes Call Me

7. … And A Minstrel Left The Mourning Valley

8. Internal Epidemic

Bonus Material:

9. Banshee*

10. Heresy**

11. Sheltering Dreams (2020 version, unreleased)

12. Havoc*

13. Warpipes Call Me*

14. … And A Minstrel Left The Mourning Valley (2020 version, unreleased)



* re-recorded 2019, Echoes of Yore CD

** re-recorded 2007, Best Of CD



Tracklist vinyl

SIDE A

1. Banshee

2. Dragon Tribe

3. Heresy

4. Sheltering Dreams

SIDE B

5. Havoc

6. Warpipes Call Me

7. … And A Minstrel Left The Mourning Valley

8. Sheltering Dreams (re-recorded 2020 Version)

9. … And A Minstrel Left The Mourning Valley (re-recorded 2020 Version)