Les news du 16 Octobre 2020

News
Les news du 16 Octobre 2020 Artillery - Shaark - SuidAkrA - Vyrion - Speedkiller - Symbtomy - Soulskinner - Battlesword - Gama Bomb - Dark Tranquillity - Loudblast
»
(Lien direct)
ARTILLERY (Thrash Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "The Last Journey" en hommage à son guitariste décédé l'année dernière, Morten Stützer. On y retrouve les anciens chanteurs Flemming Rønsdorf et Søren Adamsen. Le single comprend également une reprise de "Trapped Under Ice" de Metallica.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SHAARK (Thrash Metal, République Tchèque) sortira son nouvel opus Deathonation le 23 novembre via Slovak Metal Army. Tracklist :

1. Adventus Mali
2. Union of Pain
3. Monsteroid
4. Corruption
5. Trip to Non-Return
6. Deathonation
7. Trapped in The Net part I
8. Trapped in The Net part II
9. Friends of Evil
10. Speed King (bonus track)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SUIDAKRA (Melodic Death/Black/Folk, Allemagne) va rééditer son premier album Lupine Essence (1997) le 20 novembre sur MDD. Il sera remasterisé avec en bonus huit inédits. Les détails :

Tracklist CD
1. Banshee
2. Dragon Tribe
3. Heresy
4. Sheltering Dreams
5. Havoc
6. Warpipes Call Me
7. … And A Minstrel Left The Mourning Valley
8. Internal Epidemic
Bonus Material:
9. Banshee*
10. Heresy**
11. Sheltering Dreams (2020 version, unreleased)
12. Havoc*
13. Warpipes Call Me*
14. … And A Minstrel Left The Mourning Valley (2020 version, unreleased)

* re-recorded 2019, Echoes of Yore CD
** re-recorded 2007, Best Of CD

Tracklist vinyl
SIDE A
1. Banshee
2. Dragon Tribe
3. Heresy
4. Sheltering Dreams
SIDE B
5. Havoc
6. Warpipes Call Me
7. … And A Minstrel Left The Mourning Valley
8. Sheltering Dreams (re-recorded 2020 Version)
9. … And A Minstrel Left The Mourning Valley (re-recorded 2020 Version)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VYRION (Progressive Black Metal, Australie) propose en écoute à cette adresse le morceau "Monuments" figurant sur son nouvel opus Nil à paraître le 26 octobre.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SPEEDKILLER (Blackend Thrash Metal, Brésil) sortira son premier longue-durée Midnight Vampire le 11 décembre sur Edged Circle Productions. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Intro [1:07]
2. Nightspell [4:00]
3. Suicide Hell [4:17]
4. Shadow People [4:22]
5. Midnight Vampire [4:11]
6. Valley Of Death [3:32]
7. Circles Of Blood [4:47]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SYMBTOMY (Death Metal, République Tchèque/Angleterre) sortira sa première démo Demo #1 chez Immortal Souls Productions le 20 novembre. Tracklist :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SOULSKINNER (Death Metal, Grèce) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Seven Bowls of Wrath à venir le 11 novembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Tetraktys
02. Night
03. The Principles of Truth
04. Eternal
05. Regeneration of the Soul
06. Primitive Light
07. Seven Bowls of Wrath
08. Angel of Darkness
09. The Destroyer of Worlds
10. The Death Seal

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BATTLESWORD (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Falling Into The Arms of Morpheus" issu de son dernier album And Death Cometh Upon Us sorti l'année dernière Black Sunset.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GAMA BOMB (Crossover/Thrash Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Sea Savage qui sortira le 4 novembre via Prosthetic Records. "Sheer Khan" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DARK TRANQUILLITY (Death mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Moment qui sortira le 20 novembre via Century Media . "Identical To None" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Manifesto, le nouvel album de LOUDBLAST (Death Metal, France) sortira le 6 novembre sur Listenable Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "The Promethean Fire" :

01. Todestrieb
02. Solace In Hell
03. Erasing Reality
04. The Promethean Fire
05. Invoking To Justify
06. Into The Greatest Of Unknows
07. Infamy Be To You
08. It Hides Until It Feeds
09. Festering Pyre
10. Unit 731

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
16 Octobre 2020

