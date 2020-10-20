Les news du 20 Octobre 2020
|»
|CURIMUS (Death/Thrash, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "God Eater" extrait de son nouvel album Garden of Eden qui sort le 30 octobre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Eden Unveiled
2. Ignite
3. 72 (feat. David Bower)
4. God Eater
5. Eradication Manifest
6. Victims
7. Catalyst
8. Hate the Progress
9. Eisegesis
10. Absence
|
|»
|MEGATON SWORD (Heavy Metal, Suisse) a révélé le titre "Wastrels" qui figurera sur son premier longue-durée Blood Hails Steel – Steel Hails Fire dont la sortie est programmée pour le 13 novembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Blood Hails Steel – Steel Hails Fire
2. Verene
3. In the Black of Night
4. General Bloodlust
5. Wastrels
6. Crimson River
7. Songs of Victory
8. The Giver’s Embrace
|
|»
|JUODVARNIS (Dark Metal, Lituanie) propose une vidéo "guitar playthough" du morceau "Triukšmo Vaikai" tiré de son disque Nerimo dienos paru en août dernier chez Dangus Productions.
|
|»
|POSSESSED STEEL (Heavy Metal, Canada) propose un nouvel extrait de son premier long-format Aedris prévu le 30 novembre via Temple of Mystery Records. Il s'agit de "Assault of the Twilight Keep". Tracklist :
1. The Dreamer [1:26]
2. Spelllblade [4:40]
3. Keeper of the Woods [6:38]
4. Forest of the Dead [1:26]
5. Frost Lich [5:13]
6. Assault of the Twilight Keep [4:31]
7. Free at Last [3:07]
8. Bogs of Agathorn [5:18]
9. Skeleton King [7:20]
10. Nobunaga [6:23]
|
|»
| DÉCEMBRE NOIR (Melodic Doom/Death, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Streets of Transience" figurant sur son nouvel opus The Renaissance of Hope à paraître le 13 novembre sur Lifeforce Records.
|
|»
|PLAYGIRL KILLER (Horror Metal, Lille) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "The Trashmobile" et extrait de son premier album à paraître l'année prochaine.
|
|»
|UPON SHADOWS (Black/Gothic, Finlande) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "Encuentro". On y retrouvera deux versions : une en espagnol, le groupe étant originaire d'Uruguay, et l'autre en finnois.
|
|»
|SETH (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un teaser de son prochain album qui sortira début 2021 via Season Of Mist, il se découvre ici :
|
