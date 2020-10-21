»

(Lien direct) HORNCROWNED (Black Metal, Colombie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Die Judicii (Appalling Abomination)" figurant sur son nouvel album Rex Exterminii (The Hand of the Opposer) prévu le 20 novembre via Ketzer Records. Tracklist :



1. Rex Exterminii (The Hand of the Opposer)

2. The Second Death

3. Ultima Combustione

4. Unrepentant

5. Incendium

6. Burnt Offering

7. Die Judicii (Appalling Abomination)

8. Confrontation

9. Armamentarium

10. Crushing The Anointed One