ETERNAL MAJESTY (Black Metal, France) est de retour après quinze ans d'absence avec un nouvel opus baptisé Black Metal Excommunication et qui verra le jour le 30 octobre chez Those Opposed Records (CD) et Mallevs Records (K7). Cliquez ici pour en écouter un extrait. Tracklist :
L'appel de Neptune / Éternelle Majesté
Excommunication
Les Damnés
L'aube sanglante
Aux Portes du Temple Noir
L'appel de Netptune (Part. II)
HORNCROWNED (Black Metal, Colombie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Die Judicii (Appalling Abomination)" figurant sur son nouvel album Rex Exterminii (The Hand of the Opposer) prévu le 20 novembre via Ketzer Records. Tracklist :
1. Rex Exterminii (The Hand of the Opposer)
2. The Second Death
3. Ultima Combustione
4. Unrepentant
5. Incendium
6. Burnt Offering
7. Die Judicii (Appalling Abomination)
8. Confrontation
9. Armamentarium
10. Crushing The Anointed One
Par Mitch
Par DARKFACHOR
Par Funky Globe
Par N4pht4
Par Dantefever
Par lkea
Par AxGxB
Par Bras Cassé
Par Funky Globe
Par Jean-Clint
Par Deathrash
Par Jor
Par Charon Del H...