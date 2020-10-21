chargement...

Les news du 21 Octobre 2020

News
Les news du 21 Octobre 2020 Eternal Majesty - Horncrowned - Bròn - Diamond Chazer - Wardra - Logos - Mutual Hostility - Strydegor - Tombs
»
(Lien direct)
ETERNAL MAJESTY (Black Metal, France) est de retour après quinze ans d'absence avec un nouvel opus baptisé Black Metal Excommunication et qui verra le jour le 30 octobre chez Those Opposed Records (CD) et Mallevs Records (K7). Cliquez ici pour en écouter un extrait. Tracklist :

L'appel de Neptune / Éternelle Majesté
Excommunication
Les Damnés
L'aube sanglante
Aux Portes du Temple Noir
L'appel de Netptune (Part. II)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HORNCROWNED (Black Metal, Colombie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Die Judicii (Appalling Abomination)" figurant sur son nouvel album Rex Exterminii (The Hand of the Opposer) prévu le 20 novembre via Ketzer Records. Tracklist :

1. Rex Exterminii (The Hand of the Opposer)
2. The Second Death
3. Ultima Combustione
4. Unrepentant
5. Incendium
6. Burnt Offering
7. Die Judicii (Appalling Abomination)
8. Confrontation
9. Armamentarium
10. Crushing The Anointed One		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BRÒN (Atmospheric Black Metal/Ambient, Écosse) a signé sur Nordvis Produktion pour la sortie le 11 décembre d'un nouveau disque intitulé Pred dverima noći. Tracklist :

1. Dverima noi
2. Usnulu zlobu razbudi
3. Zastore skrai		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DIAMOND CHAZER (Heavy Metal, Colombie) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Zero to Hero" extrait de son nouvel opus Chasing Diamonds à paraître le 3 novembre sur Fighter Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WARDRA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Russie) et LOGOS (Black Metal, Russie) proposent leur split Aberration Of The Abyss en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 1er décembre chez Ground Media Group.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MUTUAL HOSTILITY (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Sacred Propaganda le 28 novembre via Cult Of Parthenope. Tracklist :

1. Pyramid Of Hate
2. Endless Fall
3. Paranoid Mind Control
4. Imaginary Lines
5. Unforseen Events

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
STRYDEGOR (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "World In Your Hands" extrait de son nouvel album Isolacracy qui sort le 13 novembre sur MDD.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TOMBS (Post Metal/Black Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Under Sullen Skies qui sortira le 20 novembre via Season Of Mist. "The Hunger" se découvre ici :

 Les news du
