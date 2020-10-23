chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Tristengrav
 Tristengrav - II - Nychavge... (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Incinerate
 Incinerate - Sacrilegivm (C)
Par Keyser		   
Shit Life / Noisy Neighbors
 Shit Life / Noisy Neighbors... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Sedimentum / Phobophilic
 Sedimentum / Phobophilic - ... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Defeated Sanity
 Defeated Sanity - The Sangu... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Dead Can Dance
 Dead Can Dance - Within The... (C)
Par ChuckSchuldiner		   
Gorguts
 Gorguts - Obscura (C)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Candelabrum
 Candelabrum - Portals (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Rotting Christ
 Rotting Christ - Non Serviam (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Orchid
 Orchid - Dance Tonight! Rev... (C)
Par lkea		   
Crucifix
 Crucifix - Visions Of Nihil... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Portal
 Portal - Swarth (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Trono Além Morte
 Trono Além Morte - O Olhar ... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   

Les news du 23 Octobre 2020

News
Les news du 23 Octobre 2020 Korpiklaani - Atlases - Mongrel's Cross - Oreamnos - Ysgaroth - Space Chaser - Demonical - Hegeroth - Chalice - Grabunhold
»
(Lien direct)
KORPIKLAANI (Folk Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Jylhä qui sortira le 5 février via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Verikoira
2. Niemi
3. Leväluhta
4. Mylly
5. Tuuleton
6. Sanaton Maa
7. Kiuru
8. Miero
9. Pohja
10. Huolettomat
11. Anolan Aukeat
12. Pidot
13. Juuret

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ATLASES (Post-Metal, Finlande) sort aujourd'hui son nouveau disque Woe Portrait sur Lifeforce Records. Pour l'occasion, le groupe a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Marta".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MONGREL'S CROSS (Thrash/Black, Australie) propose le morceau "What the Cards May Tell" extrait de son nouvel opus Arcana, Scrying and Revelation qui sort le 27 novembre chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Suffer the Witch to Live [6:07]
2. Fate of the Grail PT. I [4:53]
3. A Magician's Prayer [5:22]
4. Fate of the Grail PT. II [6:02]
5. As a Being Undead [5:21]
6. What the Cards May Tell [6:09]
7. The Whispering Void [4:45]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OREAMNOS (Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son premier long-format Into The Night le 27 novembre via Bloody Mountain Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Into the Night
2. Shadows of Misery
3. Bombastic Utterances
4. Torrid Hate
5. March Towards Oblivion
6. Forlorn (Fire of Despair)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
YSGAROTH (Black/Thrash/Death, Canada) a mis en ligne le titre "Forward Unto Death" issu de son premier longue-durée Storm Over a Black Sea dont la sortie est programmée le 13 novembre. Tracklist :

1. Rain (1:54)
2. Nam Gloria Satanas (feat. Jessie Grace of KOSM) (7:06)
3. Sacred (5:31)
4. Altar of Scars 11:48)
5. Forward Unto Death (feat. Jessie Grace of KOSM) (5:19)
6. Deluge (feat. Erik Leonhard of KOSM) 17:24

Durée totale : 49:05

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SPACE CHASER (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a signé sur Metal Blade Records pour la sortie d'un nouveau disque l'année prochaine.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEMONICAL (Death Metal, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Slipping Apart" tiré de son nouvel opus World Domination à paraître aujourd'hui via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. My Kingdom Done
2. Hellfire Rain
3. Aeons of Death
4. The Thin Darkness
5. We Stand as One
6. Victorious
7. Slipping Apart
8. Calescent Punishment

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEGEROTH (Melodic Black Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Perfidia qui sort le 19 novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

Hand By Hand
Distorted Visions Of The Saints
The Wind Embraces Me
Raise Your Voice
Sacrificed
Last Salvation
How Sore Can Be The Fall
An Angel Won’t Come

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CHALICE (Heavy Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier album intitulé Trembling Crown le 11 décembre sur High Roller Records. Voici le tracklisting ainsi qu'un premier extrait avec le titre "Wings I've Known" :

01. Night's Hands
02. Trembling Crown
03. Hunger Of The Depth
04. Karkanxholl
05. Wings I've Known
06. The Key
07. Stars

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album de GRABUNHOLD (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira le 21 janvier sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Celui-ci aura pour titre "Heldentod" et sera disponible en CD et LP. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Flammen und Schatten" :

01. Wolkenbruch über Amon Sul
02. Hügelgräberhöhen
03. Trommeln in der Tiefe
04. Flammen und Schatten
05. Morgenröte am Pelennor
06. Fangorns Erwachen
07. In tiefen Verliesen
08. Der Einsamkeit letzter Streiter

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
23 Octobre 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Origin'Hell
 Origin'Hell
Realm Of The Necromass
2020 - Grave New World		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Chalice
 Chalice
2016 - Finlande		   
Demonical
 Demonical
Death Metal - 2006 - Suède		   
Korpiklaani
 Korpiklaani
Folk metal - 2003 - Finlande		   
Mongrel's Cross
 Mongrel's Cross
Black / Thrash - 2009 - Australie		   
Space Chaser
 Space Chaser
2011 - Allemagne		   
Origin'Hell
Realm Of The Necromass
Lire la chronique
Shit Life / Noisy Neighbors
Competitive Victimhood (Spl...
Lire la chronique
Incinerate
Sacrilegivm
Lire la chronique
Life's Question
A Tale Of Sudden Love And U...
Lire la chronique
Oranssi Pazuzu
Mestarin kynsi
Lire la chronique
Defeated Sanity
The Sanguinary Impetus
Lire la chronique
Lilim
Weighted Ghosts
Lire la chronique
Necrowretch
Welcome To Your Funeral (Live)
Lire la chronique
Sedimentum / Phobophilic
Horrific Manifestations (Sp...
Lire la chronique
Gorguts
Obscura
Lire la chronique
Dead Can Dance
Within The Realm Of A Dying...
Lire la chronique
Dwarrowdelf
Evenstar
Lire la chronique
Aborted Fetus
Pyramids Of Damnation
Lire la chronique
Rotting Christ
Non Serviam
Lire la chronique
Savagery
Off The Ruins... (EP)
Lire la chronique
Pig Destroyer
The Octagonal Stairway (EP)
Lire la chronique
Orchid
Dance Tonight! Revolution T...
Lire la chronique
Abyssal Ascendant
Chronicles Of The Doomed Wo...
Lire la chronique
Crucifix
Visions Of Nihilism (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
To Conceal The Horns
Purist
Lire la chronique
Death Invoker
Necromancy, Damnation, Reve...
Lire la chronique
Seep
Souvenirs Of A Necrosadist ...
Lire la chronique
Precaria
Nigraluminiscencia (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Six Feet Under
Nightmares Of The Decomposed
Lire la chronique
Drastus
Serpent’s Chalice – Materia...
Lire la chronique
Narrow Head
12th House Rock
Lire la chronique
Necrophobic
Dawn Of The Damned
Lire la chronique
Mortality Rate
You Were the Gasoline (EP)
Lire la chronique
Lymphatic Phlegm
Show​-​off Cadavers – The A...
Lire la chronique
Crépuscule d'Hiver
Par-Delà Noires Glaces Et B...
Lire la chronique