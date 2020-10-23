»

(Lien direct) MONGREL'S CROSS (Thrash/Black, Australie) propose le morceau "What the Cards May Tell" extrait de son nouvel opus Arcana, Scrying and Revelation qui sort le 27 novembre chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :



1. Suffer the Witch to Live [6:07]

2. Fate of the Grail PT. I [4:53]

3. A Magician's Prayer [5:22]

4. Fate of the Grail PT. II [6:02]

5. As a Being Undead [5:21]

6. What the Cards May Tell [6:09]

7. The Whispering Void [4:45]



