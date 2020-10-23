|
Les news du 23 Octobre 2020
News
Les news du 23 Octobre 2020 Spectral Voice - Exaugurate - Lord Ketil - Korpiklaani - Atlases - Mongrel's Cross - Oreamnos - Ysgaroth - Space Chaser - Demonical - Hegeroth - Chalice - Grabunhold
|»
|SPECTRAL VOICE (Death/Doom, USA) vient de sortir sur Dark Descent Records une compilation intitulée Necrotic Demos et contenant la démo Necrotic Doom (2015) et les morceaux de ses divers splits EPs. Tracklist :
1. Rotting Auras
2. Horrid Phantasm
3. Diffluence of Ruined Graves
4. (Slowly) Claimed by Oblivion
5. Peeled Veins
6. Katabatic Depths
7. Ineffable Winds
|
|»
|EXAUGURATE (Death Metal, USA) va éditer son premier EP Chasm of Rapturous Delirium (mai 2020) au format CD sur Nameless Grave Records le 20 novembre.
|
|»
|LORD KETIL (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Cult Of The Elder Ones qui sortira en fin d'année via Asgard Hass Productions. "Waves Down By The Shore" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|»
|KORPIKLAANI (Folk Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Jylhä qui sortira le 5 février via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Verikoira
2. Niemi
3. Leväluhta
4. Mylly
5. Tuuleton
6. Sanaton Maa
7. Kiuru
8. Miero
9. Pohja
10. Huolettomat
11. Anolan Aukeat
12. Pidot
13. Juuret
|
|»
|ATLASES (Post-Metal, Finlande) sort aujourd'hui son nouveau disque Woe Portrait sur Lifeforce Records. Pour l'occasion, le groupe a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Marta".
|
|»
|MONGREL'S CROSS (Thrash/Black, Australie) propose le morceau "What the Cards May Tell" extrait de son nouvel opus Arcana, Scrying and Revelation qui sort le 27 novembre chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Suffer the Witch to Live [6:07]
2. Fate of the Grail PT. I [4:53]
3. A Magician's Prayer [5:22]
4. Fate of the Grail PT. II [6:02]
5. As a Being Undead [5:21]
6. What the Cards May Tell [6:09]
7. The Whispering Void [4:45]
|
|»
|OREAMNOS (Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son premier long-format Into The Night le 27 novembre via Bloody Mountain Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Into the Night
2. Shadows of Misery
3. Bombastic Utterances
4. Torrid Hate
5. March Towards Oblivion
6. Forlorn (Fire of Despair)
|
|»
|YSGAROTH (Black/Thrash/Death, Canada) a mis en ligne le titre "Forward Unto Death" issu de son premier longue-durée Storm Over a Black Sea dont la sortie est programmée le 13 novembre. Tracklist :
1. Rain (1:54)
2. Nam Gloria Satanas (feat. Jessie Grace of KOSM) (7:06)
3. Sacred (5:31)
4. Altar of Scars 11:48)
5. Forward Unto Death (feat. Jessie Grace of KOSM) (5:19)
6. Deluge (feat. Erik Leonhard of KOSM) 17:24
Durée totale : 49:05
|
|»
|SPACE CHASER (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a signé sur Metal Blade Records pour la sortie d'un nouveau disque l'année prochaine.
|
|»
|DEMONICAL (Death Metal, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Slipping Apart" tiré de son nouvel opus World Domination à paraître aujourd'hui via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. My Kingdom Done
2. Hellfire Rain
3. Aeons of Death
4. The Thin Darkness
5. We Stand as One
6. Victorious
7. Slipping Apart
8. Calescent Punishment
|
|»
|HEGEROTH (Melodic Black Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Perfidia qui sort le 19 novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
Hand By Hand
Distorted Visions Of The Saints
The Wind Embraces Me
Raise Your Voice
Sacrificed
Last Salvation
How Sore Can Be The Fall
An Angel Won’t Come
|
|»
|CHALICE (Heavy Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier album intitulé Trembling Crown le 11 décembre sur High Roller Records. Voici le tracklisting ainsi qu'un premier extrait avec le titre "Wings I've Known" :
01. Night's Hands
02. Trembling Crown
03. Hunger Of The Depth
04. Karkanxholl
05. Wings I've Known
06. The Key
07. Stars
|
|»
|Le premier album de GRABUNHOLD (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira le 21 janvier sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Celui-ci aura pour titre "Heldentod" et sera disponible en CD et LP. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Flammen und Schatten" :
01. Wolkenbruch über Amon Sul
02. Hügelgräberhöhen
03. Trommeln in der Tiefe
04. Flammen und Schatten
05. Morgenröte am Pelennor
06. Fangorns Erwachen
07. In tiefen Verliesen
08. Der Einsamkeit letzter Streiter
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Drug-Sniffin...
Par Keyser
Par Sagamore
Par X-Death
Par Keyser
Par ChuckSchuldiner
Par DARKFACHOR
Par Funky Globe
Par Dantefever
Par lkea
Par AxGxB
Par Bras Cassé
Par Funky Globe