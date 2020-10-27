chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Tyranni
 Tyranni - Baron Af Avoghete... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Hinsides Vrede (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Paradox
 Paradox - Product Of Imagin... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Repuked
 Repuked - Dawn Of Reintoxic... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Ghostemane
 Ghostemane - Anti-Icon (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Yoth Iria
 Yoth Iria - Under His Sway ... (C)
Par grintold		   
Necrowretch
 Necrowretch - Welcome To Yo... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Incinerate
 Incinerate - Sacrilegivm (C)
Par Ander		   
Tristengrav
 Tristengrav - II - Nychavge... (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Shit Life / Noisy Neighbors
 Shit Life / Noisy Neighbors... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Sedimentum / Phobophilic
 Sedimentum / Phobophilic - ... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Defeated Sanity
 Defeated Sanity - The Sangu... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Dead Can Dance
 Dead Can Dance - Within The... (C)
Par ChuckSchuldiner		   

Les news du 27 Octobre 2020

News
Les news du 27 Octobre 2020 Asphyx - Darkenhöld - Kyrios - Ethereal Credence - Acid Witch - Vaultwraith - Vyrion - Ascian
»
(Lien direct)
ASPHYX (Death / Doom, Pays-Bas) sera de retour le 22 janvier prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé Necroceros à paraître sur Century Media Records :

Martin van Drunen a écrit : "The first recordings for “Necroceros” started somewhere in November 2019. Mainly just rough ideas. We hired Tom’s studio for a couple of jam-sessions so we could record as soon as we thought something had potential. We finished about 6/7 songs, but after a few listenings we decided there had still quite some work to be done.

After the 3 previous albums and this one being ASPHYX’s 10th official full studio record we were very well aware that the standard had to be incredibly high. Our advantage was that for the first time we had a steady line-up. Since “Incoming Death” we were damned good “worked in” together, one “felt” what the other wanted or where he was music-wise going. With Paul having tons of riffs on the shelves, the earlier takes and the unexpected rapidly spreading Covid-19 outbreak and thus all our gigs being canceled one after the other, we booked Tom once more for a bunch of jam-recordings. Which turned out marvelously...

It took 2 weekends to finally arrange all songs and tape the drum-tracks. Going completely berserk while playing and being totally satisfied with the variety, rawness, brutality and dynamics of each particular track, we were 100% certain that we were heading in the right direction.
Long before all the above was happening, I already had introduced “Necroceros” as a working title. It came out spontaneously, sounded powerful and since we used the word “Death” in every release-title, so did “Necro”. The idea was a sci-fi fantasy entity on an eternal course, existing only to devour planets, turning universes into meaningless voids. And while the boys were laying guitars and bass over the drums I searched and wrote the themes and lyrics for every single track. And there we were…

To mix with Seeb was a shot in the dark, but he had told me one of his wishes was to ever be able to mix a Death Metal album for a band like ASPHYX. And since we wanted a fresh input, we gave him a chance by letting Seeb do a test and it fused simply excellent.
As always, we passed the working title on to Axel Hermann to skizz about and let him throw his morbid imagination over it with detailed bits and pieces. And once more he didn’t let us down with another brilliant masterpiece.

And here we are. Something old, something new, something krushing, something sparkling, something alcoholic, something genius, but all very, very ASPHYX!" 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DARKENHÖLD (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Arcanes & Sortilèges qui sortira le 6 novembre via Les Acteurs De l'Ombre Productions. "Héraldique" s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KYRIOS (Black/Death, USA) propose à cette adresse son premier EP Saturnal Chambers en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 octobre sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. The Utterance of Foul Truths
2. Saturnal Chambers
3. A Mare in the Wire		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ETHEREAL CREDENCE (Black Metal, Égypte) vient de sortir son premier long-format The Dawn of the Arriving Age chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

01. Spiritual Deliberations
02. Invokation
03. Uniting The Separate Dreams
04. Gnostic Dominion
05. Dawn of the Arriving
06. Summoning of the Continual One
07. Ethereal Credence
08. The Soul Within the Soul
09. The Source

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ACID WITCH (Psychedelic Doom/Death, USA) et VAULTWRAITH (Heavy/Black, USA) vont sortir un split EP intitulé Spooky Vol. 2 le sur Hells Headbangers.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VYRION (Progressive Black Metal, Australie) offre sur Bandcamp l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel opus Nil sorti hier en auto-production.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ASCIAN (Doom/Post-Black, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Dead Will Carry The Dead" tiré de son nouvel album Dead Will Carry The Dead paru début octobre sur Black Sunset.

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
27 Octobre 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Tyranni
 Tyranni
Baron Af Avoghetens Smärta
2019 - New Era Productions		   
Demonical
 Demonical
World Domination
2020 - Agonia Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Acid Witch
 Acid Witch
Death / Doom - 2007 - Etats-Unis		   
Asphyx
 Asphyx
Death / Doom - 1987 - Pays-Bas		   
Darkenhöld
 Darkenhöld
Black Metal - 2008 - France		   
Demonical
World Domination
Lire la chronique
Tyranni
Baron Af Avoghetens Smärta
Lire la chronique
Paradox
Product Of Imagination
Lire la chronique
Exhumed / Gruesome
Twisted Horror (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Repuked
Dawn Of Reintoxication
Lire la chronique
Doomraiser
The Dark Side of Old Europa
Lire la chronique
Mörk Gryning
Hinsides Vrede
Lire la chronique
Nimbifer
Demo I & II (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Yoth Iria
Under His Sway (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ghostemane
Anti-Icon
Lire la chronique
Ritual Suicide
Nocturnal Haematolagnia
Lire la chronique
Sad
Misty Breath of Ancient For...
Lire la chronique
Origin'Hell
Realm Of The Necromass
Lire la chronique
Shit Life / Noisy Neighbors
Competitive Victimhood (Spl...
Lire la chronique
Incinerate
Sacrilegivm
Lire la chronique
Life's Question
A Tale Of Sudden Love And U...
Lire la chronique
Oranssi Pazuzu
Mestarin kynsi
Lire la chronique
Defeated Sanity
The Sanguinary Impetus
Lire la chronique
Lilim
Weighted Ghosts
Lire la chronique
Necrowretch
Welcome To Your Funeral (Live)
Lire la chronique
Sedimentum / Phobophilic
Horrific Manifestations (Sp...
Lire la chronique
Gorguts
Obscura
Lire la chronique
Dead Can Dance
Within The Realm Of A Dying...
Lire la chronique
Dwarrowdelf
Evenstar
Lire la chronique
Aborted Fetus
Pyramids Of Damnation
Lire la chronique
Rotting Christ
Non Serviam
Lire la chronique
Savagery
Off The Ruins... (EP)
Lire la chronique
Pig Destroyer
The Octagonal Stairway (EP)
Lire la chronique
Orchid
Dance Tonight! Revolution T...
Lire la chronique
Abyssal Ascendant
Chronicles Of The Doomed Wo...
Lire la chronique