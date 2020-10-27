|
Les news du 27 Octobre 2020
News
Les news du 27 Octobre 2020 Asphyx - Darkenhöld - Kyrios - Ethereal Credence - Acid Witch - Vaultwraith - Vyrion - Ascian
|»
|ASPHYX (Death / Doom, Pays-Bas) sera de retour le 22 janvier prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé Necroceros à paraître sur Century Media Records :
Martin van Drunen a écrit : "The first recordings for “Necroceros” started somewhere in November 2019. Mainly just rough ideas. We hired Tom’s studio for a couple of jam-sessions so we could record as soon as we thought something had potential. We finished about 6/7 songs, but after a few listenings we decided there had still quite some work to be done.
After the 3 previous albums and this one being ASPHYX’s 10th official full studio record we were very well aware that the standard had to be incredibly high. Our advantage was that for the first time we had a steady line-up. Since “Incoming Death” we were damned good “worked in” together, one “felt” what the other wanted or where he was music-wise going. With Paul having tons of riffs on the shelves, the earlier takes and the unexpected rapidly spreading Covid-19 outbreak and thus all our gigs being canceled one after the other, we booked Tom once more for a bunch of jam-recordings. Which turned out marvelously...
It took 2 weekends to finally arrange all songs and tape the drum-tracks. Going completely berserk while playing and being totally satisfied with the variety, rawness, brutality and dynamics of each particular track, we were 100% certain that we were heading in the right direction.
Long before all the above was happening, I already had introduced “Necroceros” as a working title. It came out spontaneously, sounded powerful and since we used the word “Death” in every release-title, so did “Necro”. The idea was a sci-fi fantasy entity on an eternal course, existing only to devour planets, turning universes into meaningless voids. And while the boys were laying guitars and bass over the drums I searched and wrote the themes and lyrics for every single track. And there we were…
To mix with Seeb was a shot in the dark, but he had told me one of his wishes was to ever be able to mix a Death Metal album for a band like ASPHYX. And since we wanted a fresh input, we gave him a chance by letting Seeb do a test and it fused simply excellent.
As always, we passed the working title on to Axel Hermann to skizz about and let him throw his morbid imagination over it with detailed bits and pieces. And once more he didn’t let us down with another brilliant masterpiece.
And here we are. Something old, something new, something krushing, something sparkling, something alcoholic, something genius, but all very, very ASPHYX!"
|
|»
|DARKENHÖLD (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Arcanes & Sortilèges qui sortira le 6 novembre via Les Acteurs De l'Ombre Productions. "Héraldique" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|KYRIOS (Black/Death, USA) propose à cette adresse son premier EP Saturnal Chambers en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 octobre sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. The Utterance of Foul Truths
2. Saturnal Chambers
3. A Mare in the Wire
|
|»
|ETHEREAL CREDENCE (Black Metal, Égypte) vient de sortir son premier long-format The Dawn of the Arriving Age chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
01. Spiritual Deliberations
02. Invokation
03. Uniting The Separate Dreams
04. Gnostic Dominion
05. Dawn of the Arriving
06. Summoning of the Continual One
07. Ethereal Credence
08. The Soul Within the Soul
09. The Source
|
|»
|ACID WITCH (Psychedelic Doom/Death, USA) et VAULTWRAITH (Heavy/Black, USA) vont sortir un split EP intitulé Spooky Vol. 2 le sur Hells Headbangers.
|
|»
|VYRION (Progressive Black Metal, Australie) offre sur Bandcamp l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel opus Nil sorti hier en auto-production.
|
|»
|ASCIAN (Doom/Post-Black, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Dead Will Carry The Dead" tiré de son nouvel album Dead Will Carry The Dead paru début octobre sur Black Sunset.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Acid Witch
Death / Doom - 2007 - Etats-Unis
|
|
|
|Asphyx
Death / Doom - 1987 - Pays-Bas
|
|
|
|Darkenhöld
Black Metal - 2008 - France
|
|
Par Jean-Clint
Par Funky Globe
Par Astraldeath
Par Rigs Mordo
Par Sagamore
Par grintold
Par Charon Del H...
Par Ander
Par Drug-Sniffin...
Par Sagamore
Par X-Death
Par Keyser
Par ChuckSchuldiner