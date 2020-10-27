chargement...

Les news du 27 Octobre 2020

News
Darkenhöld - Kyrios - Ethereal Credence - Acid Witch - Vaultwraith - Vyrion - Ascian
»
(Lien direct)
DARKENHÖLD (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Arcanes & Sortilèges qui sortira le 6 novembre via Les Acteurs De l'Ombre Productions. "Héraldique" s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KYRIOS (Black/Death, USA) propose à cette adresse son premier EP Saturnal Chambers en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 octobre sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. The Utterance of Foul Truths
2. Saturnal Chambers
3. A Mare in the Wire

1. The Utterance of Foul Truths
2. Saturnal Chambers
3. A Mare in the Wire		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ETHEREAL CREDENCE (Black Metal, Égypte) vient de sortir son premier long-format The Dawn of the Arriving Age chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

01. Spiritual Deliberations
02. Invokation
03. Uniting The Separate Dreams
04. Gnostic Dominion
05. Dawn of the Arriving
06. Summoning of the Continual One
07. Ethereal Credence
08. The Soul Within the Soul
09. The Source

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ACID WITCH (Psychedelic Doom/Death, USA) et VAULTWRAITH (Heavy/Black, USA) vont sortir un split EP intitulé Spooky Vol. 2 le sur Hells Headbangers.

»
(Lien direct)
VYRION (Progressive Black Metal, Australie) offre sur Bandcamp l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel opus Nil sorti hier en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
ASCIAN (Doom/Post-Black, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Dead Will Carry The Dead" tiré de son nouvel album Dead Will Carry The Dead paru début octobre sur Black Sunset.

 Les news du
27 Octobre 2020

