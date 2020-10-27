ETHEREAL CREDENCE (Black Metal, Égypte) vient de sortir son premier long-format The Dawn of the Arriving Age chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
01. Spiritual Deliberations
02. Invokation
03. Uniting The Separate Dreams
04. Gnostic Dominion
05. Dawn of the Arriving
06. Summoning of the Continual One
07. Ethereal Credence
08. The Soul Within the Soul
09. The Source
Par Funky Globe
Par Astraldeath
Par Rigs Mordo
Par Sagamore
Par grintold
Par Charon Del H...
Par Ander
Par Drug-Sniffin...
Par Sagamore
Par X-Death
Par Keyser
Par ChuckSchuldiner