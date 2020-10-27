»

(Lien direct) ETHEREAL CREDENCE (Black Metal, Égypte) vient de sortir son premier long-format The Dawn of the Arriving Age chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :



01. Spiritual Deliberations

02. Invokation

03. Uniting The Separate Dreams

04. Gnostic Dominion

05. Dawn of the Arriving

06. Summoning of the Continual One

07. Ethereal Credence

08. The Soul Within the Soul

09. The Source



