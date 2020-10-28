Les news du 28 Octobre 2020
Les news du 28 Octobre 2020
|HYPNOS (Death Metal, République Tchèque) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Blackcrow qui sortira le 30 octobre via Einheit Produktionen. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Vox Irae
2. The Blackcrow
3. Afterlife Disillusion / The End Of Idolatry
4. Dawn Of Their Halcyon Age
5. Plunged Into Cacophony / Procession To Babylon
6. Vae Victis
7. Culte De La Raison
8. Liquid Sands
9. In Grief / Too Old to Cry
10.In Blood We Trust (2020)
|»
|CONTRARIAN (Progressive / Technical Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Only Time Will Tell qui sortira le 20 novembre via Willowtip Records. "Scarlet Babylon" s'écoute ici :
|»
|ICARE (Blackened Grindcore, Suisse) propose ici son premier full-length Khaos en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 octobre via Division Records.
|»
|SARCATOR (Blackened Death/Thrash, Suède) a mis en ligne à cette adresse son premier longue-durée éponyme à paraître le 30 octobre sur Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Abyssal Angel
2. Manic Rapture
3. Deicidal
4. Midnight Witchery
5. The Hour Of Torment
6. Circle Of Impurity
7. Heretic's Domain
8. Desolate Visions
9. Demonstrike
10. Purgatory Unleashed
11. Cryptic Pain (CD-only bonus)
|»
|FUNERAL HARVEST (Black Metal, Norvège/Italie) offre son premier EP éponyme en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 octobre chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :
SIDE A - 1. Nihil Sub Sole Novum
SIDE A - 2. Sacred Dagger
SIDE B - 1. O.S.N.D.S.P.T
SIDE B - 2. Omega
|»
|HOMICIDE (Thrash Metal, Québec) vient de rééditer son premier long-format Malice and Forethought à l'occasion de ses 25 ans. Tracklist :
1. Death Train (4:02)
2. Malice And Forethought (2:24)
3. Bring Back The Rope (3:48)
4. Abductor (6:22)
5. Unspeakable Evil (2:59)
6. Violent Hostility (4:37)
7. Nocturnal Shock Syndrome (3:33)
8. Rampage (4:47)
9. Cruel By Instinct (5:59)
Durée totale : 38:36
|»
|SKELETHAL (Death Metal, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Repulsive Recollections" tiré de son nouvel album Unveiling the Threshold qui sort le 20 novembre via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Sidereal Lifespan
2. Antropomorphia
3. Emerging From the Ethereal Threshold
4. Repulsive Recollections
5. Cave Dwellers
6. On Somber Soil
7. Adorned with the Black Vetebra
8. Abyssal Church... The Portal Revealed
|»
|DEAD SHAPE FIGURE (Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "The Worship of Ashes" issu de son prochain EP à venir en fin d'année sur Inverse Records.
|»
|Intitulé End Of Existence, le deuxième album de MOON LABYRINTH (Black Metal, Australie) vient de paraître sur Dark Adversary Productions. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Possession Of The Soul
02. Darkened Thoughts
03. Embrace The Night
04. Interlude
05. Ghosts That Haunt My Dreams
06. The Way Of My Ancestors
07. The Murder Of Crows
08. A Lone Celtic Warrior
09. End Of Existence
