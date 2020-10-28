»

HYPNOS (Death Metal, République Tchèque) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Blackcrow qui sortira le 30 octobre via Einheit Produktionen. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Vox Irae

2. The Blackcrow

3. Afterlife Disillusion / The End Of Idolatry

4. Dawn Of Their Halcyon Age

5. Plunged Into Cacophony / Procession To Babylon

6. Vae Victis

7. Culte De La Raison

8. Liquid Sands

9. In Grief / Too Old to Cry

10.In Blood We Trust (2020)



