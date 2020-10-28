»

(Lien direct) End Of Existence, le deuxième album de MOON LABYRINTH (Black Metal, Australie) vient de paraître sur Dark Adversary Productions. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :



01. Possession Of The Soul

02. Darkened Thoughts

03. Embrace The Night

04. Interlude

05. Ghosts That Haunt My Dreams

06. The Way Of My Ancestors

07. The Murder Of Crows

08. A Lone Celtic Warrior

09. End Of Existence



