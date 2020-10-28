Les news du 28 Octobre 2020
News
Les news du 28 Octobre 2020 Moon Labyrinth
|»
|Intitulé End Of Existence, le deuxième album de MOON LABYRINTH (Black Metal, Australie) vient de paraître sur Dark Adversary Productions. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Possession Of The Soul
02. Darkened Thoughts
03. Embrace The Night
04. Interlude
05. Ghosts That Haunt My Dreams
06. The Way Of My Ancestors
07. The Murder Of Crows
08. A Lone Celtic Warrior
09. End Of Existence
