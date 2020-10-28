chargement...

Tyranni
 Tyranni - Baron Af Avoghete... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Hinsides Vrede (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Paradox
 Paradox - Product Of Imagin... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Repuked
 Repuked - Dawn Of Reintoxic... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Ghostemane
 Ghostemane - Anti-Icon (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Yoth Iria
 Yoth Iria - Under His Sway ... (C)
Par grintold		   
Necrowretch
 Necrowretch - Welcome To Yo... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Incinerate
 Incinerate - Sacrilegivm (C)
Par Ander		   
Tristengrav
 Tristengrav - II - Nychavge... (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Shit Life / Noisy Neighbors
 Shit Life / Noisy Neighbors... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Sedimentum / Phobophilic
 Sedimentum / Phobophilic - ... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Defeated Sanity
 Defeated Sanity - The Sangu... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Dead Can Dance
 Dead Can Dance - Within The... (C)
Par ChuckSchuldiner		   

Les news du 28 Octobre 2020

News
Les news du 28 Octobre 2020 Moon Labyrinth
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé End Of Existence, le deuxième album de MOON LABYRINTH (Black Metal, Australie) vient de paraître sur Dark Adversary Productions. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Possession Of The Soul
02. Darkened Thoughts
03. Embrace The Night
04. Interlude
05. Ghosts That Haunt My Dreams
06. The Way Of My Ancestors
07. The Murder Of Crows
08. A Lone Celtic Warrior
09. End Of Existence

Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
28 Octobre 2020

