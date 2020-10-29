»

(Lien direct) UNDERTAKERS (Deathcore, Italie) sortiront le 30 octobre sur Time To Kill Records une compilation intitulée Dictatorial Democracy. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Best Hate

02. Dictatorial Democracy

03. Religion Is A Crime

04. I’m The Motherfucker

05. Fascist Pig

06. Ripetutamente

07. My Pride

08. The Night Of Bastards

09. It’s Time To Die

10. The Riotmaker

11. Society vs Society

12. Human Decline



UNDERTAKERS a écrit : "Dictatorial Democracy” sums up the career of a band that started in 1993. We took a couple of years break and then decided to come back in these hectic and critical times. This album represents the past, present and future of our band: our blend of death metal, grind and hardcore has changed a bit over the years, but the sincere and no-bullshit attitude behind it has always stayed the same. And we’re proud of it".



<a href="https://undertakers-ttk.bandcamp.com/album/dictatorial-democracy">Dictatorial Democracy by UNDERTAKERS</a>