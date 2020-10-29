|
Les news du 29 Octobre 2020
Les news du 29 Octobre 2020 Harlott - Psycroptic - Undertakers - Occelensbrigg - Plaguebreeder - Humanity Is Cancer - Noxis - Sacred Reich - Contrarian - Invading Chapel - Dormanth
|HARLOTT (Thrash, Australie) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Detritus Of The Final Age qui sortira le 13 novembre via Metal Blade. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ici :
|PSYCROPTIC (Death Metal Technique, Australie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son Ep The Watcher Of All qui sortira le 27 novembre via Agonia Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. The Watcher Of All
2. A Fragile Existence
|Les vétérans d'UNDERTAKERS (Deathcore, Italie) sortiront le 30 octobre sur Time To Kill Records une compilation intitulée Dictatorial Democracy. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Best Hate
02. Dictatorial Democracy
03. Religion Is A Crime
04. I’m The Motherfucker
05. Fascist Pig
06. Ripetutamente
07. My Pride
08. The Night Of Bastards
09. It’s Time To Die
10. The Riotmaker
11. Society vs Society
12. Human Decline
UNDERTAKERS a écrit : "Dictatorial Democracy” sums up the career of a band that started in 1993. We took a couple of years break and then decided to come back in these hectic and critical times. This album represents the past, present and future of our band: our blend of death metal, grind and hardcore has changed a bit over the years, but the sincere and no-bullshit attitude behind it has always stayed the same. And we’re proud of it".
|OCCELENSBRIGG (Black Metal/Ambient, Portugal) sort son nouvel EP 5-titres Frostbitten Cleansing le 1er novembre chez Harvest of Death.
|PLAGUEBREEDER (Symphonic Black/Death, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "I Believe In Misanthropy" tiré de son nouvel EP Annihilation dont la sortie est programmée le 20 novembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Dawn of the Thermonuclear Era (Intro)
2. The Root of Extinction
3. I Believe in Misanthropy
4. Children of War
5. The Arrival of Fire
|HUMANITY IS CANCER (Death Metal, USA) propose sur ce lien le titre "Beyond Salvation" figurant sur son premier EP éponyme à venir le 13 novembre sur Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Cancer is Humanity (A Future of Violence & Death)
2. Harlot
3. Punishment Due
4. Beyond Salvation
|NOXIS (Death Metal, USA) offre son premier EP Expanse of Hellish Black Mire en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain sur Rotted Life Records. Tracklist :
1. Dream Infested [4:28]
2. Contorted Bowels Warm [2:56]
3. Incubated Disgust [2:54]
4. Guts Liquify [2:59]
|SACRED REICH (Thrash Metal, USA) a posté un clip pour le titre "Something to Believe" issu de son dernier album Awakening (2019).
|CONTRARIAN (Progressive Technical Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "The Mega-Metropolis" extrait de son nouveau disque Only Time Will Tell qui sort le 20 novembre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. In a Blink of an Eye
2. The Final Hour
3. Beat The Clock
4. Case Closed
5. The Mega-Metropolis
6. Scarlet Babylon [Lyric Video]
7. Only Time Will Tell
8. Your Days Are Numbered
|INVADING CHAPEL (Gothic/Dark Metal, France) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Forsaken Place" issu de son nouvel opus Ghostly Rock Season sorti le mois dernier.
|DORMANTH (Melodic Doom/Death, Espagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Tragicomic Day" tiré de son nouvel album Complete Downfall à venir le 15 décembre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Dreamcatcher
02. Fire
03. Tragicomic Day
04. Beyond the Gates
05. Odyssey in Time
06. The Origin
07. Dark Times For the God's Creation
08. -273º K
09. Brainstorm
10. Crystal Bone
11. Bloody Scars
