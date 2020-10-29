PLAGUEBREEDER (Symphonic Black/Death, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "I Believe In Misanthropy" tiré de son nouvel EP Annihilation dont la sortie est programmée le 20 novembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Dawn of the Thermonuclear Era (Intro)
2. The Root of Extinction
3. I Believe in Misanthropy
4. Children of War
5. The Arrival of Fire
CONTRARIAN (Progressive Technical Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "The Mega-Metropolis" extrait de son nouveau disque Only Time Will Tell qui sort le 20 novembre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. In a Blink of an Eye
2. The Final Hour
3. Beat The Clock
4. Case Closed
5. The Mega-Metropolis
6. Scarlet Babylon [Lyric Video]
7. Only Time Will Tell
8. Your Days Are Numbered
