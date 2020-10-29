chargement...

Les news du 29 Octobre 2020

News
Les news du 29 Octobre 2020 Occelensbrigg - Plaguebreeder - Humanity Is Cancer - Noxis - Sacred Reich - Contrarian - Invading Chapel - Dormanth
»
(Lien direct)
OCCELENSBRIGG (Black Metal/Ambient, Portugal) sort son nouvel EP 5-titres Frostbitten Cleansing le 1er novembre chez Harvest of Death.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PLAGUEBREEDER (Symphonic Black/Death, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "I Believe In Misanthropy" tiré de son nouvel EP Annihilation dont la sortie est programmée le 20 novembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Dawn of the Thermonuclear Era (Intro)
2. The Root of Extinction
3. I Believe in Misanthropy
4. Children of War
5. The Arrival of Fire ​

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HUMANITY IS CANCER (Death Metal, USA) propose sur ce lien le titre "Beyond Salvation" figurant sur son premier EP éponyme à venir le 13 novembre sur Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Cancer is Humanity (A Future of Violence & Death)
2. Harlot
3. Punishment Due
4. Beyond Salvation		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NOXIS (Death Metal, USA) offre son premier EP Expanse of Hellish Black Mire en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain sur Rotted Life Records. Tracklist :

1. Dream Infested [4:28]
2. Contorted Bowels Warm [2:56]
3. Incubated Disgust [2:54]
4. Guts Liquify [2:59]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SACRED REICH (Thrash Metal, USA) a posté un clip pour le titre "Something to Believe" issu de son dernier album Awakening (2019).

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CONTRARIAN (Progressive Technical Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "The Mega-Metropolis" extrait de son nouveau disque Only Time Will Tell qui sort le 20 novembre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. In a Blink of an Eye
2. The Final Hour
3. Beat The Clock
4. Case Closed
5. The Mega-Metropolis
6. Scarlet Babylon [Lyric Video]
7. Only Time Will Tell
8. Your Days Are Numbered

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INVADING CHAPEL (Gothic/Dark Metal, France) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Forsaken Place" issu de son nouvel opus Ghostly Rock Season sorti le mois dernier.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DORMANTH (Melodic Doom/Death, Espagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Tragicomic Day" tiré de son nouvel album Complete Downfall à venir le 15 décembre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Dreamcatcher
02. Fire
03. Tragicomic Day
04. Beyond the Gates
05. Odyssey in Time
06. The Origin
07. Dark Times For the God's Creation
08. -273º K
09. Brainstorm
10. Crystal Bone
11. Bloody Scars

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
29 Octobre 2020

