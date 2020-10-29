»

(Lien direct) CONTRARIAN (Progressive Technical Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "The Mega-Metropolis" extrait de son nouveau disque Only Time Will Tell qui sort le 20 novembre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :



1. In a Blink of an Eye

2. The Final Hour

3. Beat The Clock

4. Case Closed

5. The Mega-Metropolis

6. Scarlet Babylon [Lyric Video]

7. Only Time Will Tell

8. Your Days Are Numbered



