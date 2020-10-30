»

(Lien direct) FLUISTERAARS (Black Metal, Pays Bas) :



Asher de Vries a écrit : Fluisteraars has always been a perfect balance between creativity and friendship for the last 15 years. Leaving it was an extremely difficult decision. The band has grown significantly and that demands a lot of commitment from all members, something I couldn’t offer anymore. It hurts, but it’s okay. Nothing is more frustrating than holding back great friends with great ideas. So it’s time to go and perhaps I’ll come back to the scene in some other project. Something I can work on at my own pace, when the time is right.



Fluisteraars is great and I would like to thank everyone who has made this possible. I’m glad to close this chapter with the release of ‘Relaas’. The beginning is literally my end and in that I can find closure.



Thanks everyone,



Asher



Le groupe vient en parallèle d'annoncer la sortie d'une compilation de démos intitulée Relaas. Celle-ci se découvre ci-dessous :



01. Plankenwambuis

02. De Wieken

03. Lust der wolven

04. Vuurman van Papendal

05. Beringheim

06. Kult k Bennekom

07. Teraardebestelling van de Wereld

08. Moeflon



<a href="https://fluisteraars.bandcamp.com/album/relaas">Relaas by FLUISTERAARS</a>