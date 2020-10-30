|
Les news du 30 Octobre 2020
Spectrale - Lure - Hulder - Pneuma Hagion - Sainte Marie des Loups - Pothamus - Apochryphal Revelation - Pounder - Whipstriker - Terrörhammer - Vulcan Tyrant - Speedwhore - Sněť - Deftones - Fluisteraars - Vanguard - Transilvania
|SPECTRALE (Acoustique Instrumental, France) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Arcanes qui sortira le 20 novembre via Les Acteurs De L’Ombre. "Le Soleil" se découvre ici :
|Morbid Funeral est le premier album de LURE (Black Metal, France), dernier projet en date de Pierre Perichaud des groupes Paramnesia et Silver Knife (et également tatoueur sous le nom de Business For Satan). Celui-ci sera disponible dès demain en vinyle via Amor Fati Productions. Vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
|
|Le one-woman band HULDER (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Godslastering Hymns of a Forlorn Peasantry le 22 janvier 2021 via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Upon Frigid Winds [3:22]
2. Creature of Demonic Majesty [3:33]
3. Sown in Barren Soil [4:43]
4. De Dijle [6:33]
5. Purgations of Bodily Corruptions [4:23]
6. Lowland Famine [5:26]
7. A Forlorn Peasant's Hymn [6:03]
8. From Whence an Ancient Evil Once Reigned [5:07]
|PNEUMA HAGION (Black/Death, USA) propose le titre "Anticosmic Incantations" en écoute sur ce lien. Celui-ci figurera sur le premier full-length Voidgazer à venir le er décembre sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :
1. Aeons of Slumber
2. Summoning
3. The Black Light
4. Timeless Darkness
5. Anticosmic Incantations
6. Febrile Dreams
7. Gates to Worlds Beyond
8. Drawn Down from the Stars
|SAINTE MARIE DES LOUPS (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouveau disque Funérailles de Feu le 25 novembre chez Extraconscious Records. Tracklist :
1. Anciens serpents [4:20]
2. Meurtrieres [5:00]
3. Funerailles de Feu [6:21]
4. Dans les yeux de Meduse [4:13]
5. Interdit et oublié [4:51]
6. Des profondeurs le silence [7:21]
7. Visions [6:23]
|POTHAMUS (Sludge/Post-Metal, Belgique) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Viso" extrait de son premier longue-durée Raya qui sort le 4 décembre via Consouling Agency.
|APOCHRYPHAL REVELATION (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé à cette adresse son nouvel opus Primeval Devilish Wisdom à venir le 1er novembre sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :
1. Primeval Devilish Worship
2. Wickedness
3. Profane
4. Death of the Savior
5. Poisoned Blood of the Redeemer
6. Constantine
7. Entering the Realm
8. Obscure
9. Mother Hecate
10. Burning
11. Dismal Depths
12. Blasphemous
13. Invocation
14. Graveyard
15. Dreams of Beyond
|POUNDER (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Breaking the World le 29 janvier chez Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :
1. Spoils of War [5:19]
2. Breaking the World [5:03]
3. Hard Road to Home [4:44]
4. Never Forever [5:13]
5. Hard City [5:24]
6. Give Me Rock [4:59]
7. Deadly Eyes [3:56]
|WHIPSTRIKER (Heavy/Speed, Brésil), TERRÖRHAMMER (Black/Speed/Thrash, Serbie), VULCAN TYRANT (Speed/Thrash, Pays-Bas) et SPEEDWHORE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) vont sortir un split le 27 novembre via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. WHIPSTRIKER - Forged In Cruelty
2. TERRÖRHAMMER - The Breath Of Fire
3. VULCAN TYRANT - Dim Iz Pakla (Smoke From Hell)
4. SPEEDWHORE - The Cult Is Reborn
|SNĚŤ (Death Metal, République Tchèque) a signé sur Blood Harvest pour la sortie de son premier long-format Mokvání V Okovech début 2021.
|DEFTONES (Metal, USA) sortira le 11 décembre une version remixée de White Pony intitulée Black Stallion. Parmis les participant, on trouve DJ Shadow, Phantogram, Robert Smith (The Cure), Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park), Squarepusher, Trevor Jackson, Clams Casino, Blanck Mass, Salva, Tourist et Purity Ring dot voici d'ailleurs la contribution :
01. Feiticeira (Clams Casino Remix)
02. Digital Bath (DJ Shadow Remix)
03. Elite (Blanck Mass Remix)
04. Rx Queen (Salva Remix)
05. Street Carp (Phantogram Remix)
06. Teenager (Robert Smith Remix)
07. Knife Prty (Purity Ring Remix)
08. Korea (Trevor Jackson Remix)
09. Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)
10. Change (In The House Of Flies)” (Tourist Remix)
11. Pink Maggit (Squarepusher Remix)
|Asher de Vries (basse) vient récemment d'annoncer son départ de FLUISTERAARS (Black Metal, Pays Bas) :
Asher de Vries a écrit : Fluisteraars has always been a perfect balance between creativity and friendship for the last 15 years. Leaving it was an extremely difficult decision. The band has grown significantly and that demands a lot of commitment from all members, something I couldn’t offer anymore. It hurts, but it’s okay. Nothing is more frustrating than holding back great friends with great ideas. So it’s time to go and perhaps I’ll come back to the scene in some other project. Something I can work on at my own pace, when the time is right.
Fluisteraars is great and I would like to thank everyone who has made this possible. I’m glad to close this chapter with the release of ‘Relaas’. The beginning is literally my end and in that I can find closure.
Thanks everyone,
Asher
Le groupe vient en parallèle d'annoncer la sortie d'une compilation de démos intitulée Relaas. Celle-ci se découvre ci-dessous :
01. Plankenwambuis
02. De Wieken
03. Lust der wolven
04. Vuurman van Papendal
05. Beringheim
06. Kult k Bennekom
07. Teraardebestelling van de Wereld
08. Moeflon
|Le premier EP des Américains de VANGUARD (Hardcore, USA) intitulé Rage Of Deliverance sortira prochainement chez New Age Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Defeatist" :
|Intitulé Of Sleep And Death, le deuxième album de TRANSILVANIA (Black/Thrash/Heavy, Autriche) sortira le 21 janvier 2021 sur Invictus Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Hekateion" :
01. Opus Morbi
02. Hekateion
03. Of Sleep And Death
04. Lycanthropic Chant
05. Vault Of Evening
06. Heart Harvest
07. Mortpetten
08. Underneath Dying Stars
