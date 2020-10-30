Les news du 30 Octobre 2020
News
Les news du 30 Octobre 2020 Vanguard - Transilvania
|»
|Le premier EP des Américains de VANGUARD (Hardcore, USA) intitulé Rage Of Deliverance sortira prochainement chez New Age Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Defeatist" :
|
|»
|Intitulé Of Sleep And Death, le deuxième album de TRANSILVANIA (Black/Thrash/Heavy, Autriche) sortira le 21 janvier 2021 sur Invictus Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Hekateion" :
01. Opus Morbi
02. Hekateion
03. Of Sleep And Death
04. Lycanthropic Chant
05. Vault Of Evening
06. Heart Harvest
07. Mortpetten
08. Underneath Dying Stars
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Ander
Par Drug-Sniffin...
Par AxGxB
Par Chri$
Par Chri$
Par Rigs Mordo
Par Charon Del H...
Par Astraldeath
Par Rigs Mordo
Par Sagamore
Par grintold
Par Charon Del H...