(Lien direct) VANGUARD (Hardcore, USA) intitulé Rage Of Deliverance sortira prochainement chez New Age Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Defeatist" :



<a href="https://newagerecords.bandcamp.com/album/vanguard-rage-of-deliverance">Vanguard "Rage of Deliverance" by New Age Records</a>