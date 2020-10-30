chargement...

Blasphemer
 Blasphemer - The Sixth Hour (C)
Faceless Burial
 Faceless Burial - Speciation (C)
Tyranni
 Tyranni - Baron Af Avoghete... (C)
Demonical
 Demonical - World Domination (C)
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Hinsides Vrede (C)
Molder
 Molder - An Act Of Revenge ... (C)
Cathedral
 Cathedral - In Memorium (Dé... (C)
Paradox
 Paradox - Product Of Imagin... (C)
Repuked
 Repuked - Dawn Of Reintoxic... (C)
Ghostemane
 Ghostemane - Anti-Icon (C)
Yoth Iria
 Yoth Iria - Under His Sway ... (C)
Necrowretch
 Necrowretch - Welcome To Yo... (C)
Les news du 30 Octobre 2020

News
Vanguard - Transilvania
Le premier EP des Américains de VANGUARD (Hardcore, USA) intitulé Rage Of Deliverance sortira prochainement chez New Age Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Defeatist" :

 Les news du

Intitulé Of Sleep And Death, le deuxième album de TRANSILVANIA (Black/Thrash/Heavy, Autriche) sortira le 21 janvier 2021 sur Invictus Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Hekateion" :

01. Opus Morbi
02. Hekateion
03. Of Sleep And Death
04. Lycanthropic Chant
05. Vault Of Evening
06. Heart Harvest
07. Mortpetten
08. Underneath Dying Stars

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
30 Octobre 2020

