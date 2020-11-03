chargement...

Les news du 3 Novembre 2020

News
Hyrgal - Torture Rack - Viande - Countless Skies - Valravn - Nexul - Mar de Grises
»
(Lien direct)
HYRGAL (Black Metal Mature, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Fin De Règne qui sortira le 4 décembre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. "Malthusien" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TORTURE RACK (Death Metal, USA) sortira fin décembre via Extremely Rotten Productions, Headsplit Records et Parasitic Records un nouveau EP intitulé Pit Of Limbs. L'artwork est signé Ink Lesion (David Mikkelsen).

»
(Lien direct)
VIANDE (Black/Death, France) a signé sur Transcending Obscurity Records pour la sortie l'année prochaine de son premier album L'abîme dévore les âmes.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
COUNTLESS SKIES (Melodic Death Metal, Angleterre) propose à cette adresse son nouvel opus Glow en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 6 novembre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1 Tempest
2 Summit
3 Moon
4 Zephyr
5 Glow part 1
6 Glow part 2
7 Glow part 3

1 Tempest
2 Summit
3 Moon
4 Zephyr
5 Glow part 1
6 Glow part 2
7 Glow part 3		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VALRAVN (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le morceau "The Raven" extrait de son premier long-format Prey prévu le 4 décembre chez Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :

1. Awaken
2. Throne of Blood
3. Void
4. Conjuration
5. Evoke the Fire
6. Illastratum
7. Enchained
8. Treachery
9. The Raven
10. Outro

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NEXUL (Blackened Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Reflected in Glaring Eyes" issu de son nouvel EP Scythed Wings of Poisonous Decay à venir le 4 décembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Thy Terror
2. Reflected in Glaring Eyes
3. Partitioned by Severity
4. He that Takes the Soul
5. Returns Nothing to Naught
6. M.S.R
7. T.M.I.P.L
8. N.X.L.Z.F.R
9. Raped by Demons / Luziferion

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MAR DE GRISES (Melodic Doom/Death, Chili) va rééditer le 27 novembre en vinyle ses albums The Tatterdemalion Express (2004) et Draining The Waterheart (2008) sur The Vinyl Division en versions remasterisées. Vous pouvez d'ores et déjà écouter le résultat ci-dessous.



 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
3 Novembre 2020
3 Novembre 2020

