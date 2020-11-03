TORTURE RACK (Death Metal, USA) sortira fin décembre via Extremely Rotten Productions, Headsplit Records et Parasitic Records un nouveau EP intitulé Pit Of Limbs. L'artwork est signé Ink Lesion (David Mikkelsen).
NEXUL (Blackened Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Reflected in Glaring Eyes" issu de son nouvel EP Scythed Wings of Poisonous Decay à venir le 4 décembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Thy Terror
2. Reflected in Glaring Eyes
3. Partitioned by Severity
4. He that Takes the Soul
5. Returns Nothing to Naught
6. M.S.R
7. T.M.I.P.L
8. N.X.L.Z.F.R
9. Raped by Demons / Luziferion
MAR DE GRISES (Melodic Doom/Death, Chili) va rééditer le 27 novembre en vinyle ses albums The Tatterdemalion Express (2004) et Draining The Waterheart (2008) sur The Vinyl Division en versions remasterisées. Vous pouvez d'ores et déjà écouter le résultat ci-dessous.
