(Lien direct) NEXUL (Blackened Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Reflected in Glaring Eyes" issu de son nouvel EP Scythed Wings of Poisonous Decay à venir le 4 décembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Thy Terror

2. Reflected in Glaring Eyes

3. Partitioned by Severity

4. He that Takes the Soul

5. Returns Nothing to Naught

6. M.S.R

7. T.M.I.P.L

8. N.X.L.Z.F.R

9. Raped by Demons / Luziferion



