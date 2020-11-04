Les news du 4 Novembre 2020
|BENIGHTED (Brutal Death, France) vient de mettre en ligne un titre inédit intitulé "Stab The Weakest", il se découvre ici :
|VALOSTA VARJOON (Patriotic Bavarian Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Das Flammenmeer qui sortira début 2021 via Purity Through Fire. Le morceau-titre se découvre ici :
|THE ADVENT EQUATION (Melodic Progressive Death Metal, Mexique) sortira son nouvel opus Remnants of Oblivion le 4 décembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. IGNITION
2. PATTERNS OF SPIRALING REALITY
3. REMNANTS OF OBLIVION
4. AN ETERNAL MOMENT
5. FACING THE ABSOLUTE
6. BALANCE THROUGH EXTINCTION
7. THE CREATION PART I: HYPNOS
8. THE CREATION PART II: THANATOS
|HANGING FORTRESS (Death Metal, USA) propose ici en écoute intégrale son premier longue-durée Darkness Devours à paraître le 6 novembre via Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Burned Alive
2. Stab Wounds
3. Hanging Fortress
4. Blood Mountain
5. Darkness Devours
6. Drown
7. Killing You
|BLOODSOAKED NECROVOID (Death/Doom, Coasta Rica) offre son premier full-length Expelled into the Unknown Depths of the Unfathomable en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 6 novembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Dispossessed in an Asphyxiating Endless Darkness
2. Perverted Astral Intoxication for a Death Incarnation
3. Viciously Consumed by the Unfolding Unknown
4. Inescapable Transferance of Profane Malignity
5. Existential Dismemberment by a Transcendental Nothingness
6. Traversing the Threshold of a Treacherous Depraved Absolute
|OMNIVORTEX (Death Metal, Finlande) a publié un clip pour le titre "At The Mountains Of Madness" extrait de son premier long-format Diagrams Of Consciousness prévu le 20 novembre chez Concorde Music Company.
|AWRIZIS (Death/Thrash/Groove, République Tchèque) sortira son nouvel opus Gears of Fear le 1er décembre via Slovak Metal Army. Tracklist :
1. Where The True Nature of Human Dwells in Shadows
2. The Great Plague
3. North of My Heart
4. Broken Clocks
5. Veins vs. Wires
6. The Racing Heart
7. Quarantined (My Home, My Grave)
8. Dehumanized
9. Signs in the Sky
|EXARSIS (Thrash Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Mouthtied" extrait de son nouvel album Sentenced to Life à venir le 27 novembre sur MDD. Tracklist :
1. Cen$ored
2. Another Betrayal
3. The Truth is No Defence
4. Aiming the Eye
5. Mouthtied
6. The Drug...
7. Against My Fears
8. One Last Word
9. Interplanetary Extermination
10. New War Order
