(Lien direct) AWRIZIS (Death/Thrash/Groove, République Tchèque) sortira son nouvel opus Gears of Fear le 1er décembre via Slovak Metal Army. Tracklist :



1. Where The True Nature of Human Dwells in Shadows

2. The Great Plague

3. North of My Heart

4. Broken Clocks

5. Veins vs. Wires

6. The Racing Heart

7. Quarantined (My Home, My Grave)

8. Dehumanized

9. Signs in the Sky







