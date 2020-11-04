chargement...

Elder
 Elder - Omens (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Sépulcre
 Sépulcre - Ascent Through M... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Yawning Man
 Yawning Man - Live At Giant... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 3 Novembre 2020
 Les news du 3 Novembre 2020... (N)
Par Sulphur		   
Void Paradigm
 Void Paradigm - Ultime puls... (C)
Par BBB		   
Blood Star
 Blood Star - The Fear (EP) (C)
Par Keyser		   
Blasphemer
 Blasphemer - The Sixth Hour (C)
Par X-Death		   
Black March
 Black March - Gloria In Rui... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Ария
 Ария - Мания величия... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Tyranni
 Tyranni - Baron Af Avoghete... (C)
Par Flesh29		   
Sale Freux
 Sale Freux - Le dernier cor... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Faceless Burial
 Faceless Burial - Speciation (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Demonical
 Demonical - World Domination (C)
Par Chri$		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Hinsides Vrede (C)
Par Chri$		   
Molder
 Molder - An Act Of Revenge ... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   

Les news du 4 Novembre 2020

Les news du 4 Novembre 2020 The Advent Equation - Hanging Fortress - Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - Omnivortex - Awrizis - Exarsis
»
(Lien direct)
THE ADVENT EQUATION (Melodic Progressive Death Metal, Mexique) sortira son nouvel opus Remnants of Oblivion le 4 décembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. IGNITION
2. PATTERNS OF SPIRALING REALITY
3. REMNANTS OF OBLIVION
4. AN ETERNAL MOMENT
5. FACING THE ABSOLUTE
6. BALANCE THROUGH EXTINCTION
7. THE CREATION PART I: HYPNOS
8. THE CREATION PART II: THANATOS

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HANGING FORTRESS (Death Metal, USA) propose ici en écoute intégrale son premier longue-durée Darkness Devours à paraître le 6 novembre via Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Burned Alive
2. Stab Wounds
3. Hanging Fortress
4. Blood Mountain
5. Darkness Devours
6. Drown
7. Killing You		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODSOAKED NECROVOID (Death/Doom, Coasta Rica) offre son premier full-length Expelled into the Unknown Depths of the Unfathomable en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 6 novembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Dispossessed in an Asphyxiating Endless Darkness
2. Perverted Astral Intoxication for a Death Incarnation
3. Viciously Consumed by the Unfolding Unknown
4. Inescapable Transferance of Profane Malignity
5. Existential Dismemberment by a Transcendental Nothingness
6. Traversing the Threshold of a Treacherous Depraved Absolute		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OMNIVORTEX (Death Metal, Finlande) a publié un clip pour le titre "At The Mountains Of Madness" extrait de son premier long-format Diagrams Of Consciousness prévu le 20 novembre chez Concorde Music Company.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AWRIZIS (Death/Thrash/Groove, République Tchèque) sortira son nouvel opus Gears of Fear le 1er décembre via Slovak Metal Army. Tracklist :

1. Where The True Nature of Human Dwells in Shadows
2. The Great Plague
3. North of My Heart
4. Broken Clocks
5. Veins vs. Wires
6. The Racing Heart
7. Quarantined (My Home, My Grave)
8. Dehumanized
9. Signs in the Sky



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EXARSIS (Thrash Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Mouthtied" extrait de son nouvel album Sentenced to Life à venir le 27 novembre sur MDD. Tracklist :

1. Cen$ored
2. Another Betrayal
3. The Truth is No Defence
4. Aiming the Eye
5. Mouthtied
6. The Drug...
7. Against My Fears
8. One Last Word
9. Interplanetary Extermination
10. New War Order

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
4 Novembre 2020

