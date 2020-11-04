THE ADVENT EQUATION (Melodic Progressive Death Metal, Mexique) sortira son nouvel opus Remnants of Oblivion le 4 décembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. IGNITION
2. PATTERNS OF SPIRALING REALITY
3. REMNANTS OF OBLIVION
4. AN ETERNAL MOMENT
5. FACING THE ABSOLUTE
6. BALANCE THROUGH EXTINCTION
7. THE CREATION PART I: HYPNOS
8. THE CREATION PART II: THANATOS
BLOODSOAKED NECROVOID (Death/Doom, Coasta Rica) offre son premier full-length Expelled into the Unknown Depths of the Unfathomable en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 6 novembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Dispossessed in an Asphyxiating Endless Darkness
2. Perverted Astral Intoxication for a Death Incarnation
3. Viciously Consumed by the Unfolding Unknown
4. Inescapable Transferance of Profane Malignity
5. Existential Dismemberment by a Transcendental Nothingness
6. Traversing the Threshold of a Treacherous Depraved Absolute
OMNIVORTEX (Death Metal, Finlande) a publié un clip pour le titre "At The Mountains Of Madness" extrait de son premier long-format Diagrams Of Consciousness prévu le 20 novembre chez Concorde Music Company.
AWRIZIS (Death/Thrash/Groove, République Tchèque) sortira son nouvel opus Gears of Fear le 1er décembre via Slovak Metal Army. Tracklist :
1. Where The True Nature of Human Dwells in Shadows
2. The Great Plague
3. North of My Heart
4. Broken Clocks
5. Veins vs. Wires
6. The Racing Heart
7. Quarantined (My Home, My Grave)
8. Dehumanized
9. Signs in the Sky
