Les news du 8 Novembre 2020
Les news du 8 Novembre 2020
|ACCEPT (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Too Mean to Die le 15 janvier sur Nuclear Blast. Deux morceaux sont déjà en ligne. Tracklist :
01. Zombie Apocalypse (05:31)
02. Too Mean to Die (04:21)
03. Overnight Sensation (04:24)
04. No Ones Master (04:10)
05. The Undertaker (05:37)
06. Sucks to Be You (04:05)
07. Symphony of Pain (04:39)
08. The Best Is Yet to Come (04:47)
09. How Do We Sleep (05:41)
10. Not My Problem (04:21)
11. Samson and Delilah (04:31)
Durée totale : 52:07
|Le one-man band FAFNIR (Black Metal, Lille) vient de publier sur Bandcamp un nouveau single intitulé "Apex Predator". Vous pouvez également suivre le projet sur Facebook.
