200 visiteurs
Les news du 7 Novembre 2020
 Les news du 7 Novembre 2020... (N)
Par Seb`		   
Dial
 Dial - Dial (EP) (C)
Par lkea		   
Celestial Season
 Celestial Season - The Secr... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Incantation
 Incantation - Sect of Vile ... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Angelcorpse
 Angelcorpse - Of Lucifer An... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Johansson & Speckmann
 Johansson & Speckmann - The... (C)
Par BBB		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Hinsides Vrede (C)
Par donvar		   
Elder
 Elder - Omens (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Sépulcre
 Sépulcre - Ascent Through M... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Yawning Man
 Yawning Man - Live At Giant... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 3 Novembre 2020
 Les news du 3 Novembre 2020... (N)
Par Sulphur		   
Void Paradigm
 Void Paradigm - Ultime puls... (C)
Par BBB		   

Les news du 8 Novembre 2020

News
Les news du 8 Novembre 2020 Accept - Fafnir
»
(Lien direct)
ACCEPT (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Too Mean to Die le 15 janvier sur Nuclear Blast. Deux morceaux sont déjà en ligne. Tracklist :

01. Zombie Apocalypse (05:31)
02. Too Mean to Die (04:21)
03. Overnight Sensation (04:24)
04. No Ones Master (04:10)
05. The Undertaker (05:37)
06. Sucks to Be You (04:05)
07. Symphony of Pain (04:39)
08. The Best Is Yet to Come (04:47)
09. How Do We Sleep (05:41)
10. Not My Problem (04:21)
11. Samson and Delilah (04:31)

Durée totale : 52:07



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band FAFNIR (Black Metal, Lille) vient de publier sur Bandcamp un nouveau single intitulé "Apex Predator". Vous pouvez également suivre le projet sur Facebook.
Thrasho Keyser
8 Novembre 2020

Dial
 Dial
Dial (EP)
2009 - Robotic Empire		   

Accept
 Accept
Heavy Metal - 1976 - Allemagne		   
Dial
Dial (EP)
Sólstafir
Endless Twilight of Codepen...
Celestial Season
The Secret Teachings
Uniform
Shame
Ария
С кем ты?
Incantation
Sect of Vile Divinities
Funérarium
Spiritisme
Johansson & Speckmann
The Germs Of Circumstance
Mors Principium Est
Seven
Cerebral Rot
Spewing Purulence (EP)
Vulture Industries
The Tower
Miasmatic Necrosis
Apex Profane
Disabled
The Final Exhumation (Démo)
Scaphoid
Absent Passages
Elder
Omens
Ossuary Anex
Obscurantism Apogee
Yawning Man
Live At Giant Rock
Sépulcre
Ascent Through Morbid Trans...
Griffon
ὸ θεός ὸ βασιλεύς (O Theos,...
Leere
Bleak
Blood Star
The Fear (EP)
French Black Metal : Nouveaux groupes ! Pas que de la MERDE !
Void Paradigm
Ultime pulsation | Demain b...
Ария
Мания величия
Sale Freux
Le dernier corbeau du monde...
Pearl Jam
Lightning Bolt
Blasphemer
The Sixth Hour
Black March
Gloria In Ruinam (EP)
40 Watt Sun
The Inside Room
Molder
An Act Of Revenge (Démo)
