(Lien direct) ACCEPT (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Too Mean to Die le 15 janvier sur Nuclear Blast. Deux morceaux sont déjà en ligne. Tracklist :



01. Zombie Apocalypse (05:31)

02. Too Mean to Die (04:21)

03. Overnight Sensation (04:24)

04. No Ones Master (04:10)

05. The Undertaker (05:37)

06. Sucks to Be You (04:05)

07. Symphony of Pain (04:39)

08. The Best Is Yet to Come (04:47)

09. How Do We Sleep (05:41)

10. Not My Problem (04:21)

11. Samson and Delilah (04:31)



Durée totale : 52:07








