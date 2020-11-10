Les news du 10 Novembre 2020
Les news du 10 Novembre 2020 abnormality - Within Nostalgia - Horna
|ABNORMALITY (Brutal Death, Etats-Unis) vient d'annoncer sa séparation via le communiqué suivant :
IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT :
It is with a heavy heart today we inform you that we are closing this chapter of our lives and Abnormality is no more. This was a difficult but mutual decision by all the members and there are no hard feelings. It has been going on for a while that we felt we were growing apart, and the pandemic and travel bans were the final nail in the coffin.
We are grateful for these past 15 years of making heavy music for you all and playing stages across the country and across the globe. We will never forget the awesome memories and the friendships forged.
A huge thank you to Metal Blade Records, and to all of our fans for the love and support over all these years. Most of us will continue making music in other projects, so rest assured you will see us individually in one form or another.
|WITHIN NOSTALGIA (Post-Black Metal, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Desideratum" issu de son nouvel opus Void and Decay à paraître le 18 décembre. Tracklist :
1. City of Nameless Faces (5:25)
2. Beneath Unworthy Presence (5:55)
3. BlackLight (6:51)
4. Higher Than My Fears (7:31)
5. Desideratum (6:09)
Durée totale : 31:53
|HORNA (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Haudattujen Tähtien Yönä" extrait de son nouvel album Kuoleman Kirjo qui sort le 8 décembre sur W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :
1. Saatanan Viha
2. Elegia
3. Uneton
4. Sydänkuoro
5. Elävänä, Kuolleena
6. Kärsimysten Katedraali
7. Haudattujen Tähtien Yönä
8. Rakas Kuu
9. Unohtumaton
10. Mustat Vuodet
11. Pyhä Kuolema
12. Veriuhri
13. Ota Minut Vastaan
