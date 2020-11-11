»

(Lien direct) IGNITOR (Heavy/Power, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Tonight We Ride" qui apparaît sur son nouvel album The Golden Age of Black Magick sorti le 31 octobre via Metal On Metal Records. Tracklist :



1. Secrets Of The Ram

2. Countess Apollyon

3. The Golden Age Of Black Magick

4. Hell Shall Be Your Home

5. Tonight We Ride

6. Steel Flesh Bone

7. Execution Without Trial

8. Stoned At The Acropolis



