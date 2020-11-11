Les news du 11 Novembre 2020
|INQUISITION vient de dévoiler un nouveau titre, issu de son prochain album à paraître chez Agonia Records. Il se découvre sur Youtube :
|WAYWARD DAWN (Death Metal, Danemark) sortira un EP intitulé House Of Mirrors le 11 décembre via Emanzipation Production, aux formats cassette et numérique.
|UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira Infernal Judgment le 19 janvier chez Xtreem Music. Il s'agit d'une compilation regroupant un nouveau morceau, que vous pouvez écouter ci-dessous, quatre titres du premier album Nest of Affliction (1992) réenregistrés et trois compositions live du dernier album Faith in Chaos (2020). Tracklist :
1. Infernal Judgment
2. Dreamlord (2020)
3. Fear (2020)
4. Slaves of Sufferage (2020)
5. Sarcastic Souls (2020)
6. They Will Come From the Pain (Live)
7. Silent Soul (Live)
8. Hated in Hell (Live)
|IGNITOR (Heavy/Power, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Tonight We Ride" qui apparaît sur son nouvel album The Golden Age of Black Magick sorti le 31 octobre via Metal On Metal Records. Tracklist :
1. Secrets Of The Ram
2. Countess Apollyon
3. The Golden Age Of Black Magick
4. Hell Shall Be Your Home
5. Tonight We Ride
6. Steel Flesh Bone
7. Execution Without Trial
8. Stoned At The Acropolis
|HELSOTT (Folk/Death, USA) a posté un vidéo pour le morceau "Helsott" figurant sur la réédition remixée et remasterisée de son premier disque Woven (2014) prévue le 13 novembre sur M-Theory Audio à l'occasion des dix ans du groupe.
|MEGATON SWORD (Epic Heavy Metal, Suisse) propose son premier longue-durée Blood Hails Steel – Steel Hails Fire en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 13 novembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Blood Hails Steel – Steel Hails Fire
2. Verene
3. In the Black of Night
4. General Bloodlust
5. Wastrels
6. Crimson River
7. Songs of Victory
8. The Giver’s Embrace
|RELEASE THE BLACKNESS (Progressive Death/Groove, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Ancestral Inheritance" issu de son nouvel opus Tragedy à paraître le 6 décembre via Cult Of Parthenope. Tracklist :
1. Trenodia
2. Ancestral Inheritance
3. Where Voids Gather
4. As Cold Snow And Flesh
5. Blank Sun
6. Enlightened By Emptiness
7. E mi Sovvien L'Eterno
8. Samsara
9. The Flower On The Precipice
10. The Bloom Of Solitude
|OMEGAVORTEX (Black/Death, Allemagne) offre son premier long-format Black Abomination Spawn en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 13 novembre sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Netherworld Descendant
2. Cosmic Horror Maelstrom
3. Violent Transcendence
4. Void Possessor
5. Soul Harvest
6. Stellar Death
7. Gateways
8. From Obscurity
9. B.A.S
|GENUS ORDINIS DEI (Symphonic Death/Groove/Metalcore, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Examination" tiré de son nouvel opus Glare of Deliverance à venir le 4 décembre chez Eclipse Records. Tracklist :
01. Ritual
02. Hunt
03. Edict
04. Examination
05. Torture
06. Judgement
07. Dream
08. Abjuration
09. Exorcism
10. Fire
|THE DAMNNATION (Thrash/Death, Brésil) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Parasite via Xaninho Records. Tracklist :
1. World’s Curse
2. Apocalypse
3. Parasite
4. Unholy Souldiers
|CHILDREN OF TECHNOLOGY (Speed/Thrash/Punk, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Written Destiny le 18 décembre sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Soundtrack of No Future [4:52]
2. Creation Through Destruction [3:07]
3. Written Destiny [2:41]
4. The New Barbarians [5:39]
5. Desert City [4:12]
6. Warpainted Nightcreatures [3:08]
7. The Days of Future Past [4:46]
8. Wasteland Cratediggers [5:16]
