Mystras
 Mystras - Castles Conquered... (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Sólstafir
 Sólstafir - Endless Twiligh... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Hinsides Vrede (C)
Par Solarian		   
Malicious
 Malicious - Deranged Hexes (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Black Bleeding
 Black Bleeding - The Awaken... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Gaahl's Wyrd + Gost + Mayhem
 Gaahl's Wyrd + Gost + Mayhe... (R)
Par Sikoo		   
Frozen Soul
 Frozen Soul - Encased In Ic... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
The Chariot
 The Chariot - Long Live (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Ария
 Ария - Мания величия... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Uniform
 Uniform - Shame (C)
Par BBB		   
Mors Principium Est
 Mors Principium Est - Seven (C)
Par Mitch		   
Cardiac Arrest
 Cardiac Arrest - The Day Th... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Celestial Season
 Celestial Season - The Secr... (C)
Par jeff48		   
Les news du 7 Novembre 2020
 Les news du 7 Novembre 2020... (N)
Par Seb`		   
Dial
 Dial - Dial (EP) (C)
Par lkea		   
Incantation
 Incantation - Sect of Vile ... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   

Les news du 11 Novembre 2020

News
Les news du 11 Novembre 2020 Inquisition - Wayward Dawn - Unbounded Terror - Ignitor - Helsott - Megaton Sword - Release the Blackness - Omegavortex - Genus Ordinis Dei - The DamNNation - Children of Technology
»
(Lien direct)
INQUISITION vient de dévoiler un nouveau titre, issu de son prochain album à paraître chez Agonia Records. Il se découvre sur Youtube :


»
(Lien direct)
WAYWARD DAWN (Death Metal, Danemark) sortira un EP intitulé House Of Mirrors le 11 décembre via Emanzipation Production, aux formats cassette et numérique.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira Infernal Judgment le 19 janvier chez Xtreem Music. Il s'agit d'une compilation regroupant un nouveau morceau, que vous pouvez écouter ci-dessous, quatre titres du premier album Nest of Affliction (1992) réenregistrés et trois compositions live du dernier album Faith in Chaos (2020). Tracklist :

1. Infernal Judgment
2. Dreamlord (2020)
3. Fear (2020)
4. Slaves of Sufferage (2020)
5. Sarcastic Souls (2020)
6. They Will Come From the Pain (Live)
7. Silent Soul (Live)
8. Hated in Hell (Live)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IGNITOR (Heavy/Power, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Tonight We Ride" qui apparaît sur son nouvel album The Golden Age of Black Magick sorti le 31 octobre via Metal On Metal Records. Tracklist :

1. Secrets Of The Ram
2. Countess Apollyon
3. The Golden Age Of Black Magick
4. Hell Shall Be Your Home
5. Tonight We Ride
6. Steel Flesh Bone
7. Execution Without Trial
8. Stoned At The Acropolis

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HELSOTT (Folk/Death, USA) a posté un vidéo pour le morceau "Helsott" figurant sur la réédition remixée et remasterisée de son premier disque Woven (2014) prévue le 13 novembre sur M-Theory Audio à l'occasion des dix ans du groupe.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MEGATON SWORD (Epic Heavy Metal, Suisse) propose son premier longue-durée Blood Hails Steel – Steel Hails Fire en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 13 novembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Blood Hails Steel – Steel Hails Fire
2. Verene
3. In the Black of Night
4. General Bloodlust
5. Wastrels
6. Crimson River
7. Songs of Victory
8. The Giver’s Embrace		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RELEASE THE BLACKNESS (Progressive Death/Groove, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Ancestral Inheritance" issu de son nouvel opus Tragedy à paraître le 6 décembre via Cult Of Parthenope. Tracklist :

1. Trenodia
2. Ancestral Inheritance
3. Where Voids Gather
4. As Cold Snow And Flesh
5. Blank Sun
6. Enlightened By Emptiness
7. E mi Sovvien L'Eterno
8. Samsara
9. The Flower On The Precipice
10. The Bloom Of Solitude

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OMEGAVORTEX (Black/Death, Allemagne) offre son premier long-format Black Abomination Spawn en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 13 novembre sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Netherworld Descendant
2. Cosmic Horror Maelstrom
3. Violent Transcendence
4. Void Possessor
5. Soul Harvest
6. Stellar Death
7. Gateways
8. From Obscurity
9. B.A.S		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GENUS ORDINIS DEI (Symphonic Death/Groove/Metalcore, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Examination" tiré de son nouvel opus Glare of Deliverance à venir le 4 décembre chez Eclipse Records. Tracklist :

01. Ritual
02. Hunt
03. Edict
04. Examination
05. Torture
06. Judgement
07. Dream
08. Abjuration
09. Exorcism
10. Fire

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE DAMNNATION (Thrash/Death, Brésil) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Parasite via Xaninho Records. Tracklist :

1. World’s Curse
2. Apocalypse
3. Parasite
4. Unholy Souldiers

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CHILDREN OF TECHNOLOGY (Speed/Thrash/Punk, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Written Destiny le 18 décembre sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Soundtrack of No Future [4:52]
2. Creation Through Destruction [3:07]
3. Written Destiny [2:41]
4. The New Barbarians [5:39]
5. Desert City [4:12]
6. Warpainted Nightcreatures [3:08]
7. The Days of Future Past [4:46]
8. Wasteland Cratediggers [5:16]

 Les news du
