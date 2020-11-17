VULPECULA (Ambient Black/Death avec Chuck Keller de Ares Kingdom et ex-Order from Chaos, USA) va rééditer son EP de 1997, Fons Immortalis, le 6 décembre sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur ce lien. Tracklist :
Side A-
1. Astride the Darklands
2. Fons Immortalis
3. Down Among Them
-Side B-
1. Phoenix of the Creation
2. The First Point of Aries
3. Seven Layers of Light
ALTERED DEAD (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Returned to Life le 25 janvier via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Mental Suicide
2. Returned to Life
3. Final Pathogen
4. Prosodemic Realms
5. Empostomb
6. Thrawing in Agony
7. Ensanguine Path
8. Rotting Outwards
9. ...Of the Oppressed
10. Into the Crypts of Rays [Celtic Frost cover]
OREAMNOS (Death/Thrash, USA) a mis en ligne ici un deuxième extrait de son premier longue-durée Into The Night à paraître le 27 novembre sur Bloody Mountain Records. Il s'agit de "March Towards Oblivion". Tracklist :
1. Into the Night
2. Shadows of Misery
3. Bombastic Utterances
4. Torrid Hate
5. March Towards Oblivion
6. Forlorn (Fire of Despair)
