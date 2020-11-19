»

(Lien direct) HORNCROWNED (Black Metal, Colombie) a mis en ligne son nouvel album Rex Exterminii (The Hand of the Opposer) en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain sur Ketzer Records. Tracklist :



1. Rex Exterminii (The Hand of the Opposer)

2. The Second Death

3. Ultima Combustione

4. Unrepentant

5. Incendium

6. Burnt Offering

7. Die Judicii (Appalling Abomination)

8. Confrontation

9. Armamentarium

10. Crushing The Anointed One