HORNCROWNED (Black Metal, Colombie) a mis en ligne son nouvel album Rex Exterminii (The Hand of the Opposer) en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain sur Ketzer Records. Tracklist :
1. Rex Exterminii (The Hand of the Opposer)
2. The Second Death
3. Ultima Combustione
4. Unrepentant
5. Incendium
6. Burnt Offering
7. Die Judicii (Appalling Abomination)
8. Confrontation
9. Armamentarium
10. Crushing The Anointed One
SKELETHAL (Death Metal, France) offre son nouvel opus Unveiling the Threshold en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Sidereal Lifespan
2. Antropomorphia
3. Emerging From the Ethereal Threshold
4. Repulsive Recollections
5. Cave Dwellers
6. On Somber Soil
7. Adorned with the Black Vetebra
8. Abyssal Church... The Portal Revealed
SLOB (Brutal Death, UK) a signé sur Comatose Music pour la sortie de son premier long-format Deepwoods Barn of Sodomy prévu l'année prochaine. Le groupe a également annoncé les arrivées de Jay Barnes et Jordan Varela (Lust of Decay) dans ses rangs.
