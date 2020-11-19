»

(Lien direct) DISKORD (Death metal avangardiste) ont rejoint l'écurie Transcending Obscurity Records. Un nouvel album, intitulé Degenerations et l'artwork est l’œuvre de Sindre Foss Skancke. Plus d'informations à venir !



Voici un extrait de l'annonce faite par le groupe :



"We’re thrilled to announce our signing with Transcending Obscurity Records for our upcoming full-length album Degenerations, as well as a second release after that. Degenerations will be our third LP following the critically acclaimed releases Doomscapes (2007) and Dystopics (2012), as well as the 2014 MLP Oscillations.



The label seems to be full of promise, and has plenty of great bands both within and without our genre that we’re excited to become labelmates with. Also, seeing their track record of high-quality releases in physical formats was an important deciding factor for us.



The release contains 12 brand new songs, showcasing Diskord’s trademark blend of old-school death metal leanings and forward-thinking weirdness."