chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Arsebreed
 Arsebreed - Butoh (C)
Par Insania		   
Ironsword
 Ironsword - Servants Of Steel (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Of Feather And Bone
 Of Feather And Bone - Sulfu... (C)
Par Nikolaaa		   
Bas Rotten
 Bas Rotten - Surge (C)
Par Nikolaaa		   
Hysteria
 Hysteria - Flesh, Humiliati... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Expander
 Expander - Neuropunk Booste... (C)
Par Anken		   
Sxuperion
 Sxuperion - Omniscient Pulse (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Deathstorm
 Deathstorm - For Dread Shal... (C)
Par LeMoustre		   
Aria
 Aria - Hero Of Asphalt (C)
Par LeMoustre		   
Les news du 15 Novembre 2020
 Les news du 15 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Ander		   
VI
 VI - De Praestigiis Angelorum (C)
Par grintold		   
Saltas
 Saltas - The Seize – Opus II (C)
Par lkea		   
Katatonia
 Katatonia - City Burials (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
R.I.P.
 R.I.P. - Street Reaper (C)
Par lkea		   
R.I.P.
 R.I.P. - Dead End (C)
Par lkea		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Lightning Bolt (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 19 Novembre 2020

News
Les news du 19 Novembre 2020 Inquisition - Diskord - Emptiness - Horncrowned - Saviorskin - Skelethal - Leather Witch - Pestilence - Slob
»
(Lien direct)
Après en avoir diffusé un titre la semaine dernière, INQUISITION (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son nouvel album, "Black Mass for a Black grave", qui sortira demain chez Agonia Records. Il se découvre sur Youtube :

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Norvégiens de DISKORD (Death metal avangardiste) ont rejoint l'écurie Transcending Obscurity Records. Un nouvel album, intitulé Degenerations et l'artwork est l’œuvre de Sindre Foss Skancke. Plus d'informations à venir !

Voici un extrait de l'annonce faite par le groupe :

"We’re thrilled to announce our signing with Transcending Obscurity Records for our upcoming full-length album Degenerations, as well as a second release after that. Degenerations will be our third LP following the critically acclaimed releases Doomscapes (2007) and Dystopics (2012), as well as the 2014 MLP Oscillations.

The label seems to be full of promise, and has plenty of great bands both within and without our genre that we’re excited to become labelmates with. Also, seeing their track record of high-quality releases in physical formats was an important deciding factor for us.

The release contains 12 brand new songs, showcasing Diskord’s trademark blend of old-school death metal leanings and forward-thinking weirdness."		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EMPTINESS (Dark Music, Belgique) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Vide qui sortira le 12 février via Season Of Mist. "L’ailleurs" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HORNCROWNED (Black Metal, Colombie) a mis en ligne son nouvel album Rex Exterminii (The Hand of the Opposer) en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain sur Ketzer Records. Tracklist :

1. Rex Exterminii (The Hand of the Opposer)
2. The Second Death
3. Ultima Combustione
4. Unrepentant
5. Incendium
6. Burnt Offering
7. Die Judicii (Appalling Abomination)
8. Confrontation
9. Armamentarium
10. Crushing The Anointed One		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SAVIORSKIN (Gothic Doom/Death, USA) a signé avec Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 18 décembre d'un nouveau disque intitulé Omnipotence Of The Absolute. Tracklist :

1. PAINdemonium
2. Indoctrinate
3. Breaking Point
4. Chastising The Nothing
5. Wages Of Sin
6. Misandria
7. By Silence Betrayed
8. Worthless

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SKELETHAL (Death Metal, France) offre son nouvel opus Unveiling the Threshold en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Sidereal Lifespan
2. Antropomorphia
3. Emerging From the Ethereal Threshold
4. Repulsive Recollections
5. Cave Dwellers
6. On Somber Soil
7. Adorned with the Black Vetebra
8. Abyssal Church... The Portal Revealed

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LEATHER WITCH (Heavy Metal, Colombie) a publié un clip pour le morceau "Stronger than Death" issu de son premier longue-durée éponyme sorti chez Steel Shark Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PESTILENCE (Technical Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a terminé l'enregistrement de son nouvel album Exitivm à paraître l'année prochaine via Agonia Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SLOB (Brutal Death, UK) a signé sur Comatose Music pour la sortie de son premier long-format Deepwoods Barn of Sodomy prévu l'année prochaine. Le groupe a également annoncé les arrivées de Jay Barnes et Jordan Varela (Lust of Decay) dans ses rangs.		 Les news du
Thrasho Sagamore + Dysthymie + Jean-Clint + Keyser
19 Novembre 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Striges
 Striges
Verum Veterum
2020 - Blut & Eisen Productions		   
Henrik Palm
 Henrik Palm
Poverty Metal
2020 - Svart Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Diskord
 Diskord
Death metal avangardiste - 1999 - Norvège		   
Emptiness
 Emptiness
Dark Music - 1998 - Belgique		   
Inquisition
 Inquisition
Black Metal - 1988 - Colombie		   
Pestilence
 Pestilence
Death Metal Technique - 1986 - Pays-Bas		   
Skelethal
 Skelethal
Death Metal - 2012 - France		   
Henrik Palm
Poverty Metal
Lire la chronique
Striges
Verum Veterum
Lire la chronique
Isen Torr
Mighty & Superior (EP)
Lire la chronique
Töxik Death
Sepulchral Demons
Lire la chronique
L'envers de l'hystérie
Lire l'interview
Hysteria
Flesh, Humiliation And Reli...
Lire la chronique
Bas Rotten
Surge
Lire la chronique
Of Feather And Bone
Sulfuric Disintegration
Lire la chronique
Arsebreed
Butoh
Lire la chronique
Expander
Neuropunk Boostergang
Lire la chronique
Sxuperion
Omniscient Pulse
Lire la chronique
Deathstorm
For Dread Shall Reign
Lire la chronique
Dégénéréscence
Hélas ! Je n'étais pas fait...
Lire la chronique
Aria
Hero Of Asphalt
Lire la chronique
Saltas
The Seize – Opus II
Lire la chronique
Ironsword
Servants Of Steel
Lire la chronique
R.I.P.
Dead End
Lire la chronique
Odiosior
Syvyyksistä
Lire la chronique
Katatonia
City Burials
Lire la chronique
Armored Saint
Punching The Sky
Lire la chronique
Hanging Fortress
Darkness Devours
Lire la chronique
Scordatura
Mass Failure
Lire la chronique
S.D.I.
80s Metal Band
Lire la chronique
Eternal Champion
Ravening Iron
Lire la chronique
Crippled Black Phoenix
Ellengæst
Lire la chronique
Mystras
Castles Conquered and Recla...
Lire la chronique
Dira Mortis
Rusty Razor Cuts (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Leviathan
Förmörkelse
Lire la chronique
Carcass
Despicable (EP)
Lire la chronique
Malicious
Deranged Hexes
Lire la chronique