Les news du 19 Novembre 2020
News
Les news du 19 Novembre 2020 Inquisition - Diskord - Emptiness - Horncrowned - Saviorskin - Skelethal - Leather Witch - Pestilence - Slob
|Après en avoir diffusé un titre la semaine dernière, INQUISITION (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son nouvel album, "Black Mass for a Black grave", qui sortira demain chez Agonia Records. Il se découvre sur Youtube :
|Les Norvégiens de DISKORD (Death metal avangardiste) ont rejoint l'écurie Transcending Obscurity Records. Un nouvel album, intitulé Degenerations et l'artwork est l’œuvre de Sindre Foss Skancke. Plus d'informations à venir !
Voici un extrait de l'annonce faite par le groupe :
"We’re thrilled to announce our signing with Transcending Obscurity Records for our upcoming full-length album Degenerations, as well as a second release after that. Degenerations will be our third LP following the critically acclaimed releases Doomscapes (2007) and Dystopics (2012), as well as the 2014 MLP Oscillations.
The label seems to be full of promise, and has plenty of great bands both within and without our genre that we’re excited to become labelmates with. Also, seeing their track record of high-quality releases in physical formats was an important deciding factor for us.
The release contains 12 brand new songs, showcasing Diskord’s trademark blend of old-school death metal leanings and forward-thinking weirdness."
|EMPTINESS (Dark Music, Belgique) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Vide qui sortira le 12 février via Season Of Mist. "L’ailleurs" se découvre ici :
|HORNCROWNED (Black Metal, Colombie) a mis en ligne son nouvel album Rex Exterminii (The Hand of the Opposer) en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain sur Ketzer Records. Tracklist :
1. Rex Exterminii (The Hand of the Opposer)
2. The Second Death
3. Ultima Combustione
4. Unrepentant
5. Incendium
6. Burnt Offering
7. Die Judicii (Appalling Abomination)
8. Confrontation
9. Armamentarium
10. Crushing The Anointed One
|SAVIORSKIN (Gothic Doom/Death, USA) a signé avec Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 18 décembre d'un nouveau disque intitulé Omnipotence Of The Absolute. Tracklist :
1. PAINdemonium
2. Indoctrinate
3. Breaking Point
4. Chastising The Nothing
5. Wages Of Sin
6. Misandria
7. By Silence Betrayed
8. Worthless
|SKELETHAL (Death Metal, France) offre son nouvel opus Unveiling the Threshold en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Sidereal Lifespan
2. Antropomorphia
3. Emerging From the Ethereal Threshold
4. Repulsive Recollections
5. Cave Dwellers
6. On Somber Soil
7. Adorned with the Black Vetebra
8. Abyssal Church... The Portal Revealed
|LEATHER WITCH (Heavy Metal, Colombie) a publié un clip pour le morceau "Stronger than Death" issu de son premier longue-durée éponyme sorti chez Steel Shark Records.
|PESTILENCE (Technical Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a terminé l'enregistrement de son nouvel album Exitivm à paraître l'année prochaine via Agonia Records.
|SLOB (Brutal Death, UK) a signé sur Comatose Music pour la sortie de son premier long-format Deepwoods Barn of Sodomy prévu l'année prochaine. Le groupe a également annoncé les arrivées de Jay Barnes et Jordan Varela (Lust of Decay) dans ses rangs.
