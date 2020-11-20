»

(Lien direct) ANGELUS APATRIDA (Thrash, Espagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album qui n'a pas de titre, et qui sortira le 5 février via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Indoctrinate

2. Bleed The Crown

3. The Age Of Disinformation

4. Rise Or Fall

5. Childhood’s End

6. Disposable Liberty

7. We Stand Alone

8. Through The Glass

9. Empire Of Shame

10. Into The Well



