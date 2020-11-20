|
Les news du 20 Novembre 2020
Les news du 20 Novembre 2020 Prezir - Minenfeld - Angelus Apatrida - Sodom - Mongrel's Cross - Shaark - Morne - Bhleg - Dipygus - Moonspell
|PREZIR (Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Depredation en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en entier sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Sacrificed, the Honor Dead
2. Emissary Artifice
3. Deprivation Doctrine
4. Terrors of the Steppe
5. The Falcon and the Lionheart
6. Krvoproliće i Propast
7. Feasting from the Cradle
8. Peasantry Messiah
|»
|MINENFELD (Death Metal, Allemagne) va éditer son album The Great Adventure (2019) au format CD sur Memento Mori le 26 avril.
|»
|ANGELUS APATRIDA (Thrash, Espagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album qui n'a pas de titre, et qui sortira le 5 février via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Indoctrinate
2. Bleed The Crown
3. The Age Of Disinformation
4. Rise Or Fall
5. Childhood’s End
6. Disposable Liberty
7. We Stand Alone
8. Through The Glass
9. Empire Of Shame
10. Into The Well
|»
|SODOM (Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Genesis XIX qui sortira le 27 novembre via Steamhammer/SPV. "Friendly Fire" se découvre ici :
|»
|MONGREL'S CROSS (Thrash/Black, Australie) propose son nouvel album Arcana, Scrying and Revelation en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 27 novembre via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Suffer the Witch to Live [6:07]
2. Fate of the Grail PT. I [4:53]
3. A Magician's Prayer [5:22]
4. Fate of the Grail PT. II [6:02]
5. As a Being Undead [5:21]
6. What the Cards May Tell [6:09]
7. The Whispering Void [4:45]
|»
|SHAARK (Thrash Metal, République Tchèque) sortira son nouveau disque Deathonation le 23 novembre chez Slovak Metal Army. Vous pouvez l'écouter en entier à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. Adventus Mali
2. Union of Pain
3. Monsteroid
4. Corruption
5. Trip to Non-Return
6. Deathonation
7. Trapped in The Net part I
8. Trapped in The Net part II
9. Friends of Evil
10. Speed King (bonus track)
|»
|MORNE (Sludge/Post-Metal, USA) offre son album live Live at Roadburn en streaming intégral sur ce lien. Tracklist :
1. To the Night Unknown [8:14]
2. Not Our Flame [11:15]
3. I Will See You [12:00]
4. Night Awaits the Dawn [9:21]
5. Twilight Burns [6:06]
6. Shadowed Road [7:52]
|»
|BHLEG (Black/Folk, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Ödhin le 15 janvier via Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :
1. Vyss
2. Alyr III
3. Gyllene gal
4. Slukad sol
5. Ödet
6. Drömmen om vårdträdet
|»
|DIPYGUS (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Bushmeat le 25 janvier sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Ape Sounds
2. St. Augustine, FL 1896
3. The Khumjung Scalp
4. Osteodontokeratic Savagery
5. Plasmoidal Mass (Slime Mold)
6. BushMeat
7. Long-Pig Feast
8. Myiasis in Human Mouth
9. Ape Sounds II
|»
|MOONSPELL (Metal orchestral, Portugal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Hermitage qui sortira le 26 février via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. The Greater Good
2. Common Prayers
3. All Or Nothing
4. Hermitage
5. Entitlement
6. Solitarian
7. The Hermit Saints
8. Apophthegmata
9. Without Rule
10. City Quitter (Outro)
11. Darkness In Paradise (Candlemass Cover – LP, Box, MC + Mediabook)*
12. The Great Leap Forward (7″ Vinyl – Deluxe Box)*
