chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Of Feather And Bone
 Of Feather And Bone - Sulfu... (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Les news du 19 Novembre 2020
 Les news du 19 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Arsebreed
 Arsebreed - Butoh (C)
Par Insania		   
Ironsword
 Ironsword - Servants Of Steel (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Bas Rotten
 Bas Rotten - Surge (C)
Par Nikolaaa		   
Hysteria
 Hysteria - Flesh, Humiliati... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Expander
 Expander - Neuropunk Booste... (C)
Par Anken		   
Sxuperion
 Sxuperion - Omniscient Pulse (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Deathstorm
 Deathstorm - For Dread Shal... (C)
Par LeMoustre		   
Aria
 Aria - Hero Of Asphalt (C)
Par LeMoustre		   
Les news du 15 Novembre 2020
 Les news du 15 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Ander		   
VI
 VI - De Praestigiis Angelorum (C)
Par grintold		   
Saltas
 Saltas - The Seize – Opus II (C)
Par lkea		   
Katatonia
 Katatonia - City Burials (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
R.I.P.
 R.I.P. - Street Reaper (C)
Par lkea		   

Les news du 20 Novembre 2020

News
Les news du 20 Novembre 2020 Prezir - Minenfeld - Angelus Apatrida - Sodom - Mongrel's Cross - Shaark - Morne - Bhleg - Dipygus - Moonspell
»
(Lien direct)
PREZIR (Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Depredation en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en entier sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Sacrificed, the Honor Dead
2. Emissary Artifice
3. Deprivation Doctrine
4. Terrors of the Steppe
5. The Falcon and the Lionheart
6. Krvoproliće i Propast
7. Feasting from the Cradle
8. Peasantry Messiah		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MINENFELD (Death Metal, Allemagne) va éditer son album The Great Adventure (2019) au format CD sur Memento Mori le 26 avril.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANGELUS APATRIDA (Thrash, Espagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album qui n'a pas de titre, et qui sortira le 5 février via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Indoctrinate
2. Bleed The Crown
3. The Age Of Disinformation
4. Rise Or Fall
5. Childhood’s End
6. Disposable Liberty
7. We Stand Alone
8. Through The Glass
9. Empire Of Shame
10. Into The Well

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SODOM (Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Genesis XIX qui sortira le 27 novembre via Steamhammer/SPV. "Friendly Fire" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MONGREL'S CROSS (Thrash/Black, Australie) propose son nouvel album Arcana, Scrying and Revelation en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 27 novembre via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Suffer the Witch to Live [6:07]
2. Fate of the Grail PT. I [4:53]
3. A Magician's Prayer [5:22]
4. Fate of the Grail PT. II [6:02]
5. As a Being Undead [5:21]
6. What the Cards May Tell [6:09]
7. The Whispering Void [4:45]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SHAARK (Thrash Metal, République Tchèque) sortira son nouveau disque Deathonation le 23 novembre chez Slovak Metal Army. Vous pouvez l'écouter en entier à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. Adventus Mali
2. Union of Pain
3. Monsteroid
4. Corruption
5. Trip to Non-Return
6. Deathonation
7. Trapped in The Net part I
8. Trapped in The Net part II
9. Friends of Evil
10. Speed King (bonus track)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MORNE (Sludge/Post-Metal, USA) offre son album live Live at Roadburn en streaming intégral sur ce lien. Tracklist :

1. To the Night Unknown [8:14]
2. Not Our Flame [11:15]
3. I Will See You [12:00]
4. Night Awaits the Dawn [9:21]
5. Twilight Burns [6:06]
6. Shadowed Road [7:52]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BHLEG (Black/Folk, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Ödhin le 15 janvier via Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :

1. Vyss
2. Alyr III
3. Gyllene gal
4. Slukad sol
5. Ödet
6. Drömmen om vårdträdet		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DIPYGUS (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Bushmeat le 25 janvier sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Ape Sounds
2. St. Augustine, FL 1896
3. The Khumjung Scalp
4. Osteodontokeratic Savagery
5. Plasmoidal Mass (Slime Mold)
6. BushMeat
7. Long-Pig Feast
8. Myiasis in Human Mouth
9. Ape Sounds II

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MOONSPELL (Metal orchestral, Portugal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Hermitage qui sortira le 26 février via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. The Greater Good
2. Common Prayers
3. All Or Nothing
4. Hermitage
5. Entitlement
6. Solitarian
7. The Hermit Saints
8. Apophthegmata
9. Without Rule
10. City Quitter (Outro)
11. Darkness In Paradise (Candlemass Cover – LP, Box, MC + Mediabook)*
12. The Great Leap Forward (7″ Vinyl – Deluxe Box)*

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
20 Novembre 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Carnal Ruin
 Carnal Ruin
The Damned Lie Rotting (EP)
2020 - Redefining Darkness Records		   
Omegavortex
 Omegavortex
Spectral Blackness (Compil.)
2019 - Goat Throne Records		   
BLACK METAL : La collection DIGI internationaux de SAKRIFISS
 BLACK METAL : La collection DIGI internationaux de SAKRIFISS
Novembre 2020		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Angelus Apatrida
 Angelus Apatrida
2000 - Espagne		   
Mongrel's Cross
 Mongrel's Cross
Black / Thrash - 2009 - Australie		   
Moonspell
 Moonspell
Metal orchestral - 1992 - Portugal		   
Prezir
 Prezir
Black Metal - 2016 - Etats-Unis		   
Sodom
 Sodom
Thrash - 1982 - Allemagne		   
Omegavortex
Spectral Blackness (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Carnal Ruin
The Damned Lie Rotting (EP)
Lire la chronique
BLACK METAL : La collection DIGI internationaux de SAKRIFISS
Lire le podcast
Henrik Palm
Poverty Metal
Lire la chronique
Striges
Verum Veterum
Lire la chronique
Isen Torr
Mighty & Superior (EP)
Lire la chronique
Töxik Death
Sepulchral Demons
Lire la chronique
L'envers de l'hystérie
Lire l'interview
Hysteria
Flesh, Humiliation And Reli...
Lire la chronique
Bas Rotten
Surge
Lire la chronique
Of Feather And Bone
Sulfuric Disintegration
Lire la chronique
Arsebreed
Butoh
Lire la chronique
Expander
Neuropunk Boostergang
Lire la chronique
Sxuperion
Omniscient Pulse
Lire la chronique
Deathstorm
For Dread Shall Reign
Lire la chronique
Dégénéréscence
Hélas ! Je n'étais pas fait...
Lire la chronique
Aria
Hero Of Asphalt
Lire la chronique
Saltas
The Seize – Opus II
Lire la chronique
Ironsword
Servants Of Steel
Lire la chronique
R.I.P.
Dead End
Lire la chronique
Odiosior
Syvyyksistä
Lire la chronique
Katatonia
City Burials
Lire la chronique
Armored Saint
Punching The Sky
Lire la chronique
Hanging Fortress
Darkness Devours
Lire la chronique
Scordatura
Mass Failure
Lire la chronique
S.D.I.
80s Metal Band
Lire la chronique
Eternal Champion
Ravening Iron
Lire la chronique
Crippled Black Phoenix
Ellengæst
Lire la chronique
Mystras
Castles Conquered and Recla...
Lire la chronique
Dira Mortis
Rusty Razor Cuts (Compil.)
Lire la chronique