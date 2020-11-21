»

(Lien direct) PROFANITY (Brutal Death Technique, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Fragments Of Solace le 4 décembre en autoproduction. Après "Progenitor Of The Blaze" et "Towards The Sun", découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Disputed Territory" :



01. Disputed Territory

02. Progenitor Of The Blaze (YouTube)

03. Reckless Souls

04. Where Forever Starts

05. Towards The Sun (YouTube)

06. Ceremony Of The Rotten

07. The Autopsy



