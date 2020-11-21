chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Of Feather And Bone
 Of Feather And Bone - Sulfu... (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Les news du 19 Novembre 2020
 Les news du 19 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Arsebreed
 Arsebreed - Butoh (C)
Par Insania		   
Ironsword
 Ironsword - Servants Of Steel (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Bas Rotten
 Bas Rotten - Surge (C)
Par Nikolaaa		   
Hysteria
 Hysteria - Flesh, Humiliati... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Expander
 Expander - Neuropunk Booste... (C)
Par Anken		   
Sxuperion
 Sxuperion - Omniscient Pulse (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Deathstorm
 Deathstorm - For Dread Shal... (C)
Par LeMoustre		   
Aria
 Aria - Hero Of Asphalt (C)
Par LeMoustre		   
Les news du 15 Novembre 2020
 Les news du 15 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Ander		   
VI
 VI - De Praestigiis Angelorum (C)
Par grintold		   
Saltas
 Saltas - The Seize – Opus II (C)
Par lkea		   
Katatonia
 Katatonia - City Burials (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
R.I.P.
 R.I.P. - Street Reaper (C)
Par lkea		   

Les news du 21 Novembre 2020

News
Les news du 21 Novembre 2020 Nekrofilth - Unholy Grave - Atræ Bilis - Ilsa - Profanity - Diamond Head
»
(Lien direct)
NEKROFILTH (Death / Thrash, USA) et UNHOLY GRAVE (Grindcore, Japon) sortiront ce mois-ci un split via FatAsso Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ATRÆ BILIS (Death Metal, Canada) vient de signer sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Le groupe entrera prochainement en studio pour débuter l'enregistrement de son premier album. En attendant, vous pouvez toujours découvrir leur premier EP paru l'été dernier sur Transcending Obscurity Records :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Sorti aujourd'hui, le nouvel album d'ILSA (Doom, USA) intitulé Preyer s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Epigraph
02. Poor Devil
03. Moonflower
04. Shibboleth
05. Mother Of God
06. Scavengers
07. Widdershins
08. Preyer
09. Lady Diamond
10. Behind the Veil
11. The Square Coliseum

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PROFANITY (Brutal Death Technique, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Fragments Of Solace le 4 décembre en autoproduction. Après "Progenitor Of The Blaze" et "Towards The Sun", découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Disputed Territory" :

01. Disputed Territory
02. Progenitor Of The Blaze (YouTube)
03. Reckless Souls
04. Where Forever Starts
05. Towards The Sun (YouTube)
06. Ceremony Of The Rotten
07. The Autopsy

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DIAMOND HEAD (Heavy Metal, Royaume-Uni) a récemment dévoilé une reprise du célèbre "No Remorse" de Metallica. Celle-ci se découvre ci-dessous et figurera, avec trois autres reprises, sur version anniversaire rééenregistrée de Lightning To The Nations 2020 dont la sortie est prévue pour le 27 novembre sur Silver Lining Music.

01. Lightning To The Nations
02. The Prince
03. Sucking My Love
04. Am I Evil?
05. Sweet And Innocent
06. It’s Electric
07. Helpless
08. No Remorse
09. Immigrant Song
10. Sinner
11. Rat Bat Blue

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
21 Novembre 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Puteraeon
 Puteraeon
The Cthulhian Pulse: Call From The Dead City
2020 - Emanzipation Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Diamond Head
 Diamond Head
Heavy Metal - 1976 - Royaume-Uni		   
Nekrofilth
 Nekrofilth
Death / Thrash - 2008 - Etats-Unis		   
Profanity
 Profanity
Brutal Death Technique - 1993 - Allemagne		   
Puteraeon
The Cthulhian Pulse: Call F...
Lire la chronique
Omegavortex
Spectral Blackness (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Carnal Ruin
The Damned Lie Rotting (EP)
Lire la chronique
BLACK METAL : La collection DIGI internationaux de SAKRIFISS
Lire le podcast
Henrik Palm
Poverty Metal
Lire la chronique
Striges
Verum Veterum
Lire la chronique
Isen Torr
Mighty & Superior (EP)
Lire la chronique
Töxik Death
Sepulchral Demons
Lire la chronique
L'envers de l'hystérie
Lire l'interview
Hysteria
Flesh, Humiliation And Reli...
Lire la chronique
Bas Rotten
Surge
Lire la chronique
Of Feather And Bone
Sulfuric Disintegration
Lire la chronique
Arsebreed
Butoh
Lire la chronique
Expander
Neuropunk Boostergang
Lire la chronique
Sxuperion
Omniscient Pulse
Lire la chronique
Deathstorm
For Dread Shall Reign
Lire la chronique
Dégénéréscence
Hélas ! Je n'étais pas fait...
Lire la chronique
Aria
Hero Of Asphalt
Lire la chronique
Saltas
The Seize – Opus II
Lire la chronique
Ironsword
Servants Of Steel
Lire la chronique
R.I.P.
Dead End
Lire la chronique
Odiosior
Syvyyksistä
Lire la chronique
Katatonia
City Burials
Lire la chronique
Armored Saint
Punching The Sky
Lire la chronique
Hanging Fortress
Darkness Devours
Lire la chronique
Scordatura
Mass Failure
Lire la chronique
S.D.I.
80s Metal Band
Lire la chronique
Eternal Champion
Ravening Iron
Lire la chronique
Crippled Black Phoenix
Ellengæst
Lire la chronique
Mystras
Castles Conquered and Recla...
Lire la chronique