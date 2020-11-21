Les news du 21 Novembre 2020
Les news du 21 Novembre 2020 Nekrofilth - Unholy Grave - Atræ Bilis - Ilsa - Profanity - Diamond Head
|NEKROFILTH (Death / Thrash, USA) et UNHOLY GRAVE (Grindcore, Japon) sortiront ce mois-ci un split via FatAsso Records.
|ATRÆ BILIS (Death Metal, Canada) vient de signer sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Le groupe entrera prochainement en studio pour débuter l'enregistrement de son premier album. En attendant, vous pouvez toujours découvrir leur premier EP paru l'été dernier sur Transcending Obscurity Records :
|
|Sorti aujourd'hui, le nouvel album d'ILSA (Doom, USA) intitulé Preyer s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Epigraph
02. Poor Devil
03. Moonflower
04. Shibboleth
05. Mother Of God
06. Scavengers
07. Widdershins
08. Preyer
09. Lady Diamond
10. Behind the Veil
11. The Square Coliseum
|PROFANITY (Brutal Death Technique, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Fragments Of Solace le 4 décembre en autoproduction. Après "Progenitor Of The Blaze" et "Towards The Sun", découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Disputed Territory" :
01. Disputed Territory
02. Progenitor Of The Blaze (YouTube)
03. Reckless Souls
04. Where Forever Starts
05. Towards The Sun (YouTube)
06. Ceremony Of The Rotten
07. The Autopsy
|DIAMOND HEAD (Heavy Metal, Royaume-Uni) a récemment dévoilé une reprise du célèbre "No Remorse" de Metallica. Celle-ci se découvre ci-dessous et figurera, avec trois autres reprises, sur version anniversaire rééenregistrée de Lightning To The Nations 2020 dont la sortie est prévue pour le 27 novembre sur Silver Lining Music.
01. Lightning To The Nations
02. The Prince
03. Sucking My Love
04. Am I Evil?
05. Sweet And Innocent
06. It’s Electric
07. Helpless
08. No Remorse
09. Immigrant Song
10. Sinner
11. Rat Bat Blue
