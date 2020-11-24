chargement...

Les news du 24 Novembre 2020

News
Misotheist - Repaid in Blood - Wounded Not Dead - Possessed Steel - Airborn - Deus Mortem
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé For The Glory Of Your Redeemer, le deuxième album de MISOTHEIST (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira en février sur Terratur Possessions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Benefactor Of Wounds" :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REPAID IN BLOOD (Progressive Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Reflective Duality le 21 janvier en auto-production. Tracklist :

1) Intro
2) Wake Up, Time To Die
3) Thots & Purveyors (Feat. Jon Howard)
4) He's No Good To Me Dead
5) Ritualistic Stoning (Feat. Travis Montgomery)
6) Rebel Scum (Feat. Greg Burgess)
7) Dave's Not Here Man
8) Molotov Circumcision (Feat. Michael Alvarez & Cameron Losch)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WOUNDED NOT DEAD (Progressive Death Metal, Angleterre) a posté le titre "Register of Embodiments" extrait de son nouvel opus The Alchemist à venir courant janvier.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
POSSESSED STEEL (Heavy Metal, Canada) offre son premier long-format Aedris en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 30 novembre via Temple of Mystery Records. Tracklist :

1. The Dreamer [1:26]
2. Spelllblade [4:40]
3. Keeper of the Woods [6:38]
4. Forest of the Dead [1:26]
5. Frost Lich [5:13]
6. Assault of the Twilight Keep [4:31]
7. Free at Last [3:07]
8. Bogs of Agathorn [5:18]
9. Skeleton King [7:20]
10. Nobunaga [6:23]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AIRBORN (Heavy/Power, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Scarecrow Days" tiré de son nouvel album Lizard Secrets: Part Two - Age of Wonder qui sort le 10 décembre sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. Soultraveller
02. Edge of Disaster
03. Golden Rules
04. Follow the Leader
05. Speed of Life
06. Condemned to Believe
07. Age of Wonder
08. Troubles
09. Scarecrow Days
10. Star A Star

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEUS MORTEM (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira sur Malignant Voices Records (CD annoncé pour début décembre) et Terratur Productions (vinyle annoncé courant février/mars 2021) un nouveau EP intitulé The Fiery Blood. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Nod" :

 Les news du
24 Novembre 2020
24 Novembre 2020

