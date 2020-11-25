Les news du 25 Novembre 2020
Les news du 25 Novembre 2020
|SYNING (Black Metal, Norvège) est un nouveau projet réunissant Cernunnus (Manii/Manes), Levninger (Knokkelklang) et V.Einride (Whoredom Rife). Celui-ci sortira très prochainement via Terratur Possessions un EP au format 12" intitulé Atter Igjen Kommer Mørket Krypende. En voici un extrait :
01. Atter Igjen Kommer Mørket Krypende
02. Et Siste Skrik
03. Fortapt
|INHALEMENT (Death Metal, USA) sortira un EP live, Live Resin, le 11 décembre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Il a été enregistré en une seule prise et sans retouche dans le local de répétition du groupe le 1er octobre dernier. Tracklist :
1. Charred And Stale (Live)
2. Exhumed For Edibles (Live)
3. Drowning In Reclaim (Live)
4. MJ Ultra (Live)
5. Bong Rip Execution (Live)
|SIGNIFICANT POINT (Heavy/Speed, Japon) a signé sur Dying Victims Productions pour la sortie de son premier longue-durée Into the Storm le 26 février. Tracklist :
1. Attacker [3:48]
2. Heavy Attack [3:30]
3. You've Got The Power [4:06]
4. Riders Under The Sun [4:35]
5. Night Of The Axe [3:30]
6. Run For Your Life [4:00]
7. Into The Storm [5:23]
8. Deathrider [4:24]
9. Danger Zone [4:27]
10. Running Alone [6:17]
|DREAD SOVEREIGN (Doom Metal, Irlande) sortira son nouveau disque Alchemical Warfare le 15 janvier sur Metal Blade. Un premier extrait est à découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. A Curse on Men
2. She Wolves of the Savage Season
3. The Great Beast We Serve
4. Nature Is the Devil's Church
5. Her Master's Voice
6. Viral Tomb
7. Devil's Bane
8. Ruin Upon the Temple Mount
9. You Don't Move Me (I Don't Give a Fuck) *CD+digital bonus track only
|EVANGELIST (Epic Doom, Pologne) sortira son nouvel opus Ad Mortem Festinamus le 18 décembre chez Nine Records. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp et la reprise de "Mystification" de Manilla Road ci-dessous sur YouTube. Tracklist :
1. Perceval
2. Anubis (On the Onyx Throne of Death)
3. The Puritan
4. Pale Lady of Mercy
5. Towards the End
6. Mystification (Manilla Road cover)
|EOS (Black Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Draugur" tiré de son premier long-format he Great Ascension à venir le 18 décembre via Brilliant Emperor Records.
|WORMWOOD (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) vient d'entrer en studio pour l'enregistrement d'un nouvel album à venir courant 2021 sur Black Lodge Records.
