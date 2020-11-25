»

(Lien direct) DREAD SOVEREIGN (Doom Metal, Irlande) sortira son nouveau disque Alchemical Warfare le 15 janvier sur Metal Blade. Un premier extrait est à découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :



1. A Curse on Men

2. She Wolves of the Savage Season

3. The Great Beast We Serve

4. Nature Is the Devil's Church

5. Her Master's Voice

6. Viral Tomb

7. Devil's Bane

8. Ruin Upon the Temple Mount

9. You Don't Move Me (I Don't Give a Fuck) *CD+digital bonus track only



