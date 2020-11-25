chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
129 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Lie In Ruins
 Lie In Ruins - Floating In ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Nargaroth
 Nargaroth - Era of Threnody (C)
Par Voay		   
Unurnment
 Unurnment - Self-Immolation... (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Biesy
 Biesy - Transsatanizm (C)
Par Anken		   
Golden Ashes
 Golden Ashes - In the Lugub... (C)
Par Jor		   
Auðn
 Auðn - Vökudraumsins Fangi (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dayal Patterson
 Dayal Patterson - Black Met... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Skelethal
 Skelethal - Unveiling The T... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Bliss Of Flesh
 Bliss Of Flesh - Tyrant (C)
Par Solarian		   
Paysage D'Hiver
 Paysage D'Hiver - Im Wald (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Sinister
 Sinister - Deformation of t... (C)
Par Ander		   
Henrik Palm
 Henrik Palm - Poverty Metal (C)
Par Squalala		   
Lymphatic Phlegm
 Lymphatic Phlegm - Show​-​o... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Precambrian
 Precambrian - Tectonics (C)
Par langoustator		   
Les news du 21 Novembre 2020
 Les news du 21 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Ander		   

Les news du 25 Novembre 2020

News
Les news du 25 Novembre 2020 Syning - Inhalement - Significant Point - Dread Sovereign - Evangelist - EOS - Wormwood
»
(Lien direct)
SYNING (Black Metal, Norvège) est un nouveau projet réunissant Cernunnus (Manii/Manes), Levninger (Knokkelklang) et V.Einride (Whoredom Rife). Celui-ci sortira très prochainement via Terratur Possessions un EP au format 12" intitulé Atter Igjen Kommer Mørket Krypende. En voici un extrait :

01. Atter Igjen Kommer Mørket Krypende
02. Et Siste Skrik
03. Fortapt

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INHALEMENT (Death Metal, USA) sortira un EP live, Live Resin, le 11 décembre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Il a été enregistré en une seule prise et sans retouche dans le local de répétition du groupe le 1er octobre dernier. Tracklist :

1. Charred And Stale (Live)
2. Exhumed For Edibles (Live)
3. Drowning In Reclaim (Live)
4. MJ Ultra (Live)
5. Bong Rip Execution (Live)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SIGNIFICANT POINT (Heavy/Speed, Japon) a signé sur Dying Victims Productions pour la sortie de son premier longue-durée Into the Storm le 26 février. Tracklist :

1. Attacker [3:48]
2. Heavy Attack [3:30]
3. You've Got The Power [4:06]
4. Riders Under The Sun [4:35]
5. Night Of The Axe [3:30]
6. Run For Your Life [4:00]
7. Into The Storm [5:23]
8. Deathrider [4:24]
9. Danger Zone [4:27]
10. Running Alone [6:17]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DREAD SOVEREIGN (Doom Metal, Irlande) sortira son nouveau disque Alchemical Warfare le 15 janvier sur Metal Blade. Un premier extrait est à découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. A Curse on Men
2. She Wolves of the Savage Season
3. The Great Beast We Serve
4. Nature Is the Devil's Church
5. Her Master's Voice
6. Viral Tomb
7. Devil's Bane
8. Ruin Upon the Temple Mount
9. You Don't Move Me (I Don't Give a Fuck) *CD+digital bonus track only

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EVANGELIST (Epic Doom, Pologne) sortira son nouvel opus Ad Mortem Festinamus le 18 décembre chez Nine Records. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp et la reprise de "Mystification" de Manilla Road ci-dessous sur YouTube. Tracklist :

1. Perceval
2. Anubis (On the Onyx Throne of Death)
3. The Puritan
4. Pale Lady of Mercy
5. Towards the End
6. Mystification (Manilla Road cover)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EOS (Black Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Draugur" tiré de son premier long-format he Great Ascension à venir le 18 décembre via Brilliant Emperor Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WORMWOOD (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) vient d'entrer en studio pour l'enregistrement d'un nouvel album à venir courant 2021 sur Black Lodge Records.		 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
25 Novembre 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Lie In Ruins
 Lie In Ruins
Floating In Timeless Streams
2020 - Dark Descent Records		   
Sarcator
 Sarcator
Sarcator
2020 - Redefining Darkness Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Dread Sovereign
 Dread Sovereign
2013 - Irlande		   
Lie In Ruins
Floating In Timeless Streams
Lire la chronique
Sarcator
Sarcator
Lire la chronique
Biesy
Transsatanizm
Lire la chronique
Unurnment
Self-Immolation Suite (EP)
Lire la chronique
Cimetière
Extinction
Lire la chronique
Dayal Patterson
Black Metal : l'évolution d...
Lire la chronique
Skelethal
Unveiling The Threshold
Lire la chronique
Bliss Of Flesh
Tyrant
Lire la chronique
Sinister
Deformation of the Holy Realm
Lire la chronique
Finntroll
Vredesvävd
Lire la chronique
Darkenhöld
Arcanes & Sortilèges
Lire la chronique
Paysage D'Hiver
Im Wald
Lire la chronique
SpellBook
Magick & Mischief
Lire la chronique
Golden Ashes
In the Lugubrious Silence o...
Lire la chronique
Owls Woods Graves
Citizenship of the Abyss
Lire la chronique
Puteraeon
The Cthulhian Pulse: Call F...
Lire la chronique
Omegavortex
Spectral Blackness (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Carnal Ruin
The Damned Lie Rotting (EP)
Lire la chronique
BLACK METAL : La collection DIGI internationaux de SAKRIFISS
Lire le podcast
Henrik Palm
Poverty Metal
Lire la chronique
Striges
Verum Veterum
Lire la chronique
Isen Torr
Mighty & Superior (EP)
Lire la chronique
Töxik Death
Sepulchral Demons
Lire la chronique
L'envers de l'hystérie
Lire l'interview
Hysteria
Flesh, Humiliation And Reli...
Lire la chronique
Bas Rotten
Surge
Lire la chronique
Of Feather And Bone
Sulfuric Disintegration
Lire la chronique
Arsebreed
Butoh
Lire la chronique
Expander
Neuropunk Boostergang
Lire la chronique
Sxuperion
Omniscient Pulse
Lire la chronique