Les news du 26 Novembre 2020
News
Les news du 26 Novembre 2020 Deathroll - Profanum - Pneuma Hagion - Magefa - Clairvoyance - Sandstorm - Azarath
|DEATHROLL (Thrash/Death avec notamment Kevin Talley à la batterie, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo "playthrough" pour le morceau "Visceral End" tiré de son premier EP Into The Vortex sorti le 13 novembre.
|PROFANUM (Black Metal, Pologne) va rééditer son premier album Flowers of Our Black Misanthropy (1996) le 15 janvier via ATMF. Tracklist :
Tears of Chors 07:20
Gates of Armageddon 04:29
Song of the Mist I (Wolfenthirst) 02:19
Into the Beginning of Eternal Wisdom 03:16
The Gathering of Funeral Gods 05:12
Song of the Mist II (Serpent Garden) 02:20
Unspoken Name of God 04:39
Under a Black Wings of Emperor 04:58
666 05:01
Total Running Time 39:34
|PNEUMA HAGION (Death Metal, USA) propose son premier long-format Voidgazer en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 1er décembre sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :
1. Aeons of Slumber
2. Summoning
3. The Black Light
4. Timeless Darkness
5. Anticosmic Incantations
6. Febrile Dreams
7. Gates to Worlds Beyond
8. Drawn Down from the Stars
9. Primordial
|MAGEFA (Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne un nouveau single intitulé "Instrument Inside" et qui figurera sur son prochain EP 6-titres à venir début 2021.
|CLAIRVOYANCE (Death Metal, Pologne) vient de signer sur Blood Harvest. Le groupe prépare actuellement la sortie d'un mini-album qui devrait voir le jour l'année prochaine.
|SANDSTORM (Heavy Metal, Canada) sera de retour l'année prochaine avec un nouveau EP intitulé Desert Warrior. SOrtie prévue le 26 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Ci-dessous un premier extrait :
01. Desert Warrior
02. Eat Me alive
03. Evil Wins
04. Power Of The Pyramids
|AZARATH (Death Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé sous forme de vidéo, le troisième et dernier extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Beyond The Gates Of Burning Ghats" à découvrir ci-dessous. Intitulé Saint Desecration, celui-ci sortira le sur Agonia Records.
01. Death-At-Will
02. Sancta Dei Meretrix (Bandcamp)
03. Let Them Burn...
04. Fall Of The Blessed
05. No Salvation (YouTube)
06. Profanation
07. Reigning Over The Death
08. Life is Death, Death Is Life
09. Inflicting Blasphemy Upon The Heavens
10. Beyond The Gates Of Burning Ghats
