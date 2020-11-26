»

(Lien direct) PROFANUM (Black Metal, Pologne) va rééditer son premier album Flowers of Our Black Misanthropy (1996) le 15 janvier via ATMF. Tracklist :



Tears of Chors 07:20

Gates of Armageddon 04:29

Song of the Mist I (Wolfenthirst) 02:19

Into the Beginning of Eternal Wisdom 03:16

The Gathering of Funeral Gods 05:12

Song of the Mist II (Serpent Garden) 02:20

Unspoken Name of God 04:39

Under a Black Wings of Emperor 04:58

666 05:01



Total Running Time 39:34