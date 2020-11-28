»

A CONGREGATION OF HORNS (Black Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier long-format Blasphemic Hellsorcery of the Necrogoat Deathlegion le 30 novembre. Tracklist :



1. A Congregation of Horns

2. Blasphemic Hellsorcery of the Necrogoat Deathlegion

3. Shattering the Swastika

4. Hellrazor

5. Rabid Dogma

6. Mass Grave

7. Molotov Inferno Napalm Ocean

8. Crucified on the War Cross

9. Surgery of Horrors

10. Hanged High on the Goatangel / Fascism's Funeral

11. Torment Awaits the Coward

12. A Destiny of Pain (Forever Burn in Hell)

13. Baphomet Supreme