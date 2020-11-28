chargement...

Les news du 28 Novembre 2020

News
Les news du 28 Novembre 2020 Oreamnos - A Congregation of Horns - Pounder - Pothamus - Dormanth - Sardonic Witchery - Iron Flesh
»
(Lien direct)
OREAMNOS (Death/Thrash, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP Into the Night sur Bloody Mountain Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur ce lien. Tracklist :

1. Into the Night
2. Shadows of Misery
3. Bombastic Utterances
4. Torrid Hate
5. March Towards Oblivion
6. Forlorn (Fire of Despair)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
A CONGREGATION OF HORNS (Black Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier long-format Blasphemic Hellsorcery of the Necrogoat Deathlegion le 30 novembre. Tracklist :

1. A Congregation of Horns
2. Blasphemic Hellsorcery of the Necrogoat Deathlegion
3. Shattering the Swastika
4. Hellrazor
5. Rabid Dogma
6. Mass Grave
7. Molotov Inferno Napalm Ocean
8. Crucified on the War Cross
9. Surgery of Horrors
10. Hanged High on the Goatangel / Fascism's Funeral
11. Torment Awaits the Coward
12. A Destiny of Pain (Forever Burn in Hell)
13. Baphomet Supreme		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
POUNDER (Heavy Metal, USA) propose en écoute sur Bandcamp le titre "Hard Road to Home" tiré de son nouvel opus Breaking the World qui sort le 29 janvier sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :

1. Spoils of War [5:19]
2. Breaking the World [5:03]
3. Hard Road to Home [4:44]
4. Never Forever [5:13]
5. Hard City [5:24]
6. Give Me Rock [4:59]
7. Deadly Eyes [3:56]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
POTHAMUS (Sludge/Post-Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Caros" extrait de son nouvel album Raya à paraître le 4 décembre chez Consouling Agency.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DORMANTH (Melodic Doom/Death, Espagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Beyond the Gates" figurant sur son nouveau disque Complete Downfall à venir le 15 décembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Dreamcatcher
02. Fire
03. Tragicomic Day
04. Beyond the Gates
05. Odyssey in Time
06. The Origin
07. Dark Times For the God's Creation
08. -273º K
09. Brainstorm
10. Crystal Bone
11. Bloody Scars

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SARDONIC WITCHERY (Black Metal, Portugal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Misantropia" tiré de son nouvel opus Moonlight Sacrifice Ritual sorti en octobre. Tracklist :

1- Intro (Moonlight Sacrifice Ritual)
2- O Circulo Das Bruxas Perversas
3- Die For Satan
4- Infernal Kingdom
5- Licantropia
6- Eterna Penumbra
7- Misantropia
8- Ancient Spirits

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IRON FLESH (Death Metal, France) a sorti hier son nouvel album Summoning the Putrid sur Great Dane Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter sur Bandcamp et les autres plates-formes de streaming. Tracklist :

1. Servants of Oblivion
2. Relinquished Flesh
3. Demonic Enn
4. Purify Through Blasphemy
5. Cursed Beyond Death
6. Death and the Reaper's Scythe
7. Incursion of Evil
8. Thy Power Infinite
9. Convicted Faith		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
28 Novembre 2020

