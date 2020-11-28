A CONGREGATION OF HORNS (Black Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier long-format Blasphemic Hellsorcery of the Necrogoat Deathlegion le 30 novembre. Tracklist :
1. A Congregation of Horns
2. Blasphemic Hellsorcery of the Necrogoat Deathlegion
3. Shattering the Swastika
4. Hellrazor
5. Rabid Dogma
6. Mass Grave
7. Molotov Inferno Napalm Ocean
8. Crucified on the War Cross
9. Surgery of Horrors
10. Hanged High on the Goatangel / Fascism's Funeral
11. Torment Awaits the Coward
12. A Destiny of Pain (Forever Burn in Hell)
13. Baphomet Supreme
IRON FLESH (Death Metal, France) a sorti hier son nouvel album Summoning the Putrid sur Great Dane Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter sur Bandcamp et les autres plates-formes de streaming. Tracklist :
1. Servants of Oblivion
2. Relinquished Flesh
3. Demonic Enn
4. Purify Through Blasphemy
5. Cursed Beyond Death
6. Death and the Reaper's Scythe
7. Incursion of Evil
8. Thy Power Infinite
9. Convicted Faith
Par Astraldeath
Par TempleOfAsgaard
Par grintold
Par AxGxB
Par hgw27
Par Solarian
Par Voay
Par Jean-Clint
Par Voay
Par Drug-Sniffin...
Par Anken
Par Jean-Clint
Par Charon Del H...
Par Charon Del H...
Par Solarian
Par AxGxB