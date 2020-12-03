chargement...

Les news du 3 Décembre 2020

Les news du 3 Décembre 2020 Conviction - Terror
Le premier album de CONVICTION (Doom, France) sortira le 22 janvier sur Argonauta Records. EN voici un premier extrait avec le clip officiel de "Voices Of The Dead" :

01. Prologue Affliction
02. Voices Of The Dead
03. Through The Window
04. Curse Of The Witch
05. Outworn
06. Wrong Life
07. Castles Made Of Shame
08. My Sanctuary

CONVICTION a écrit : We’re proud to finally release Conviction’s first album, an album made by True Doom Metal fans, for True Doom Metal fans. Recording the whole album on our own in Frederic’s Vault 92 studio has been quite an intense experience. Lots of sweat & blood were involved, and we’ve learnt a lot on ourselves as musicians through the process, channeling all our influences.

The first single, Voices of the Dead, was inspired by long walks in the foggy countryside, forests and old churches of Normandie. Desolate empty places, ancient stones, old statues… Sometimes you feel like being between The Hound of the Baskervilles and a novel from the Brontë’s sisters, it can be both freaky and gothic at the same time. We’d like to salute Claudine Kax, who did a remarkable work on the album’s visual, directly drawn from a XVIth Century statue inside Gisors’ church.

TERROR (Hardcore, USA) vient de sortir sur War Record un nouveau EP intitulé Sink To The Hell. Sur ce dernier y figure quatre titres restés jusque-là inédits mais issues des sessions d'enregistrement de Live By The Code et Keepers Of The Faith. Disponible en vinyle ici, celui-ci est à écouter en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Sink To The Hell
02. Don't Need Your Time
03. The New Beginning
04. You Lost All Respect

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
3 Décembre 2020

