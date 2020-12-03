|
Les news du 3 Décembre 2020
|UNDERGANG (Death Metal, Danemark) propose ici un nouvel extrait de son nouvel opus Aldrig i livet à paraître demain chez Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Il s'agit de "Rødt dødt kød". Tracklist :
Præfluidum
Spontan bakteriel selvantændelse
Indtørret
Menneskeæder
Ufrivillig donation af vitale organer
Sygelige nydelser (Del 3) Emetofili
Usømmelig omgang med lig
Aldrig i livet
Rødt dødt kød
Man binder ikke et dødt menneske
|ENTROPY (Groove/Thrash, Canada) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son album Force Convergence sorti en août dernier.
|CELESTIAL SEASON (Doom/Death, Pays-Bas) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "The Secret Teachings of All Ages" figurant sur son nouveau disque The Secret Teachings paru fin octobre via Burning World Records.
|VALRAVN (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Prey demain sur Primitive Reaction. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur ce lien. Tracklist :
1. Awaken
2. Throne of Blood
3. Void
4. Conjuration
5. Evoke the Fire
6. Illastratum
7. Enchained
8. Treachery
9. The Raven
10. Outro
|EVIL (Black/Thrash, Japon) sortira son nouvel opus Possessed by Evil le 15 février sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. 六道輪廻 The Cycle of Pain
2. 夜叉 Yaksa
3. 怨殺 Revenge
4. 雷神 Raizin
5. 般若波羅蜜多 Paramount Evil
6. 首斬り Reaper
7. 地獄の門 The Gate of Hell
8. 歪な梵鐘 Hell's Evil Bells
9. 奈落の底 Bottom of Hell
10. 閻魔天 Enmaten
11. 凶惡 Possessed by Evil
12. 惡鼻達磨 Evil Way of Live
|EPHEMERALD (Melodic Death/Folk/Black, Finlande) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "No Fall Is Too Deep" extrait de son premier long-format Between the Glimpses of Hope à venir début 2021 chez Inverse Records.
|WARDRA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Russie) a dévoilé le titre "Groans of Divinity" tiré du split Aberration of the Abyss avec Logos sorti le 1er décembre via Ground Media Group.
|EXSUL (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 7 janvier sur Caligari Records au format CD. Vous pouvez l'écouter en entier sur Bandcamp.Tracklist :
1. Exsul
2. Yersinia Pestis
3. Cocytus
4. Inopia
|(NO) HOPE IN SIGHT (Gothic/Doom/Rock, France) vient de sortir un clip pour le morceau "One Day" issu de son premier album Embrace à paraître courant janvier 2021.
|Le premier album de CONVICTION (Doom, France) sortira le 22 janvier sur Argonauta Records. EN voici un premier extrait avec le clip officiel de "Voices Of The Dead" :
01. Prologue Affliction
02. Voices Of The Dead
03. Through The Window
04. Curse Of The Witch
05. Outworn
06. Wrong Life
07. Castles Made Of Shame
08. My Sanctuary
CONVICTION a écrit : We’re proud to finally release Conviction’s first album, an album made by True Doom Metal fans, for True Doom Metal fans. Recording the whole album on our own in Frederic’s Vault 92 studio has been quite an intense experience. Lots of sweat & blood were involved, and we’ve learnt a lot on ourselves as musicians through the process, channeling all our influences.
The first single, Voices of the Dead, was inspired by long walks in the foggy countryside, forests and old churches of Normandie. Desolate empty places, ancient stones, old statues… Sometimes you feel like being between The Hound of the Baskervilles and a novel from the Brontë’s sisters, it can be both freaky and gothic at the same time. We’d like to salute Claudine Kax, who did a remarkable work on the album’s visual, directly drawn from a XVIth Century statue inside Gisors’ church.
|TERROR (Hardcore, USA) vient de sortir sur War Record un nouveau EP intitulé Sink To The Hell. Sur ce dernier y figure quatre titres restés jusque-là inédits mais issues des sessions d'enregistrement de Live By The Code et Keepers Of The Faith. Disponible en vinyle ici, celui-ci est à écouter en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Sink To The Hell
02. Don't Need Your Time
03. The New Beginning
04. You Lost All Respect

