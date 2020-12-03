»

(Lien direct) CONVICTION (Doom, France) sortira le 22 janvier sur Argonauta Records. EN voici un premier extrait avec le clip officiel de "Voices Of The Dead" :



01. Prologue Affliction

02. Voices Of The Dead

03. Through The Window

04. Curse Of The Witch

05. Outworn

06. Wrong Life

07. Castles Made Of Shame

08. My Sanctuary



CONVICTION a écrit : We’re proud to finally release Conviction’s first album, an album made by True Doom Metal fans, for True Doom Metal fans. Recording the whole album on our own in Frederic’s Vault 92 studio has been quite an intense experience. Lots of sweat & blood were involved, and we’ve learnt a lot on ourselves as musicians through the process, channeling all our influences.



The first single, Voices of the Dead, was inspired by long walks in the foggy countryside, forests and old churches of Normandie. Desolate empty places, ancient stones, old statues… Sometimes you feel like being between The Hound of the Baskervilles and a novel from the Brontë’s sisters, it can be both freaky and gothic at the same time. We’d like to salute Claudine Kax, who did a remarkable work on the album’s visual, directly drawn from a XVIth Century statue inside Gisors’ church.



