Les news du 5 Décembre 2020
 Les news du 4 Décembre 2020... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Sodom
 Sodom - Genesis XIX (C)
Par Keyser		   
Harlott
 Harlott - Detritus Of The F... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Les sorties de 2020
 Les sorties de 2020 - Vos a... (S)
Par InnerDam		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath (C)
Par TempleOfAsgaard		   
Terrifier
 Terrifier - Weapons Of Thra... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Gryftigæn
 Gryftigæn - Graven Til Måne... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Inquisition
 Inquisition - Black Mass Fo... (C)
Par TempleOfAsgaard		   
Les news du 3 Décembre 2020
 Les news du 3 Décembre 2020... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Mora Prokaza
 Mora Prokaza - By Chance (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Soulburn
 Soulburn - Noa’s D’ark (C)
Par Sunn0))		   
Undergang
 Undergang - Aldrig I Livet (C)
Par Keyser		   
Bedsore
 Bedsore - Hypnagogic Halluc... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Lure
 Lure - Morbid Funeral (Démo) (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   

Les news du 5 Décembre 2020

Terminal Bliss - High Command - Black Hole Deity - Satan - Visigoth - Cirith Ungol - Sadistic Drive - Ominous Ruin - Brave the Cold
TERMINAL BLISS (Grindcore, USA), groupe dans lequel on retrouve des membres de Pg. 99, Mammoth Grinder et Suppression, vient de signer sur Relapse Records. Le groupe a publier sur Bandcamp deux nouveaux morceaux à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Clean Bill Of Wealth
02. Small One Time Fee



TERMINAL BLISS a écrit : "For us, being signed to Relapse is an absolute honor. We've all devoured Relapse bands all the way back into the mid '90s with releases from Neurosis, Benümb, Human Remains, Disrupt, Enemy Soil, Pig Destroyer, and on and on. Being very aware of their continuous contribution to extremely heavy and intense music for three decades opens the creative floodgates for us to explore some completely 'out there' unhinged punk mayhem. We're thrilled to move forward with Relapse as purveyors of our noise." 		Les news du

HIGH COMMAND (Thrash, USA) a sorti hier sur Southern Lord Records un nouveau EP intitulé Everlasting Torment. Ce dernier est à écouter en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Everlasting Torment
02. The Infernal March/Sword of Wisdom

01. Everlasting Torment
02. The Infernal March/Sword of Wisdom

 Les news du

BLACK HOLE DEITY (Death Metal avec des ex-Chaos Inception, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Railgun Combat" issu de son premier EP Lair of Xenolich à venir le 5 février sur Everlasting Spew Records.

 Les news du

SATAN (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) va rééditer le 3 janvier Suspended Sentence (1987) en cassette via Iron Grip Records.

VISIGOTH (Heavy Metal, USA) vient de rééditer son premier EP Final Spell (2012) au format cassette chez Iron Grip Records.

CIRITH UNGOL (Heavy/Doom, USA) a réédité hier son The Orange Album (1978) en tape sur Iron Grip Records, label nouvellement créé par le bassiste Jarvis Leatherby (Night Demon, Jaguar).

SADISTIC DRIVE (Death Metal, Finlande) va éditer son premier album Anthropophagy (2020) au format vinyle le 26 février via Blood Harvest Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Serial Cleaner
2. Internal Putrefaction
3. Acid Vomit
4. Neurosyphilitic Lunacy
5. Run Over and Left to Die
6. Worm-Eaten Abomination
7. Disease-Ridden Pervert
8. Ferox (Victim of Anthropophagous Tribe)
9. Lust For Scum
10. Body Part Puzzle		 Les news du

OMINOUS RUIN (Brutal Death Technique, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Amidst Voices that Echo in Stone le 26 février sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1 Ritual
2 Attuned to the Chasm
3 Deception*
4 Chrysalis of Flesh**
5 A Feast for Shadows
6 Labyrinthine Torment***
7 Consumed
8 Simulacra
9 Amidst Voices that Echo in Stone

*Guest vocals: Jade Ordonez (Arcane Existence, Embrium, Deliria) and Crystal Rose

**Guest vocals: Kris Cana (Symbiotic)

***Guest vocals: Julian Zidarevich (Black Passage, Behold the Desecration)

 Les news du

BRAVE THE COLD (Grinding Thrash avec Mitch Harris de Napalm Death et Dirk Verbeuren de Megadeth, USA/Belgique) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Apparatus" tiré de son premier long-format Scarcity sorti en octobre dernier.

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
5 Décembre 2020

