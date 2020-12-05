»

(Lien direct) TERMINAL BLISS (Grindcore, USA), groupe dans lequel on retrouve des membres de Pg. 99, Mammoth Grinder et Suppression, vient de signer sur Relapse Records. Le groupe a publier sur Bandcamp deux nouveaux morceaux à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Clean Bill Of Wealth

02. Small One Time Fee



<a href="https://terminalblisscult.bandcamp.com/album/untitled">Untitled by TERMINAL BLISS</a>



TERMINAL BLISS a écrit : "For us, being signed to Relapse is an absolute honor. We've all devoured Relapse bands all the way back into the mid '90s with releases from Neurosis, Benümb, Human Remains, Disrupt, Enemy Soil, Pig Destroyer, and on and on. Being very aware of their continuous contribution to extremely heavy and intense music for three decades opens the creative floodgates for us to explore some completely 'out there' unhinged punk mayhem. We're thrilled to move forward with Relapse as purveyors of our noise."