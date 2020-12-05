|
Les news du 5 Décembre 2020
|TERMINAL BLISS (Grindcore, USA), groupe dans lequel on retrouve des membres de Pg. 99, Mammoth Grinder et Suppression, vient de signer sur Relapse Records. Le groupe a publier sur Bandcamp deux nouveaux morceaux à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Clean Bill Of Wealth
02. Small One Time Fee
TERMINAL BLISS a écrit : "For us, being signed to Relapse is an absolute honor. We've all devoured Relapse bands all the way back into the mid '90s with releases from Neurosis, Benümb, Human Remains, Disrupt, Enemy Soil, Pig Destroyer, and on and on. Being very aware of their continuous contribution to extremely heavy and intense music for three decades opens the creative floodgates for us to explore some completely 'out there' unhinged punk mayhem. We're thrilled to move forward with Relapse as purveyors of our noise."
|HIGH COMMAND (Thrash, USA) a sorti hier sur Southern Lord Records un nouveau EP intitulé Everlasting Torment. Ce dernier est à écouter en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Everlasting Torment
02. The Infernal March/Sword of Wisdom
|BLACK HOLE DEITY (Death Metal avec des ex-Chaos Inception, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Railgun Combat" issu de son premier EP Lair of Xenolich à venir le 5 février sur Everlasting Spew Records.
|SATAN (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) va rééditer le 3 janvier Suspended Sentence (1987) en cassette via Iron Grip Records.
|VISIGOTH (Heavy Metal, USA) vient de rééditer son premier EP Final Spell (2012) au format cassette chez Iron Grip Records.
|CIRITH UNGOL (Heavy/Doom, USA) a réédité hier son The Orange Album (1978) en tape sur Iron Grip Records, label nouvellement créé par le bassiste Jarvis Leatherby (Night Demon, Jaguar).
|SADISTIC DRIVE (Death Metal, Finlande) va éditer son premier album Anthropophagy (2020) au format vinyle le 26 février via Blood Harvest Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Serial Cleaner
2. Internal Putrefaction
3. Acid Vomit
4. Neurosyphilitic Lunacy
5. Run Over and Left to Die
6. Worm-Eaten Abomination
7. Disease-Ridden Pervert
8. Ferox (Victim of Anthropophagous Tribe)
9. Lust For Scum
10. Body Part Puzzle
|OMINOUS RUIN (Brutal Death Technique, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Amidst Voices that Echo in Stone le 26 février sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1 Ritual
2 Attuned to the Chasm
3 Deception*
4 Chrysalis of Flesh**
5 A Feast for Shadows
6 Labyrinthine Torment***
7 Consumed
8 Simulacra
9 Amidst Voices that Echo in Stone
*Guest vocals: Jade Ordonez (Arcane Existence, Embrium, Deliria) and Crystal Rose
**Guest vocals: Kris Cana (Symbiotic)
***Guest vocals: Julian Zidarevich (Black Passage, Behold the Desecration)
|BRAVE THE COLD (Grinding Thrash avec Mitch Harris de Napalm Death et Dirk Verbeuren de Megadeth, USA/Belgique) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Apparatus" tiré de son premier long-format Scarcity sorti en octobre dernier.
