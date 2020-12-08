»

(Lien direct) FORHIST (Black Metal, France) est le nom d'un nouveau projet mené par Vindsval de Blut Aus Nord. Celui-ci sortira son premier album éponyme le 26 février prochain via Debemur Morti Productions. En voici un premier extrait :



01. I

02. II

03. III

04. IV

05. V

06. VI

07. VII

08. VIII







FORHIST a écrit : FORHIST is the latest incarnation of Vindsval, the faceless entity behind the legendary BLUT AUS NORD.



Inspired by the ‘90s Norwegian Black Metal scene, FORHIST is a solitary walk in deep woods, an echo of the past, a return to the spiritual womb from which darkness first emerged.



Eschewing experimentation, ‘avant-gardism’, the progressive and the dissonant, FORHIST is purely a raw, intimate and poetic Black Metal act: a haunted dreamworld of harmonious yet savage riffs, deftly melodic leads, vocal malevolence, mystical choirs, escapist acoustics, perfectly-judged drumming and neo-gothic synth, all elevated by the inimitable mark of this composer-auteur.



With entrancing cohesion, FORHIST celebrates the wonderous nostalgia of initiation into the Dark Arts, exposing the roots of one of the most anomalous protagonists in Black Metal’s history.