Les news du 8 Décembre 2020
Les news du 8 Décembre 2020 Forhist - Blurr Thrower - Repaid in Blood - Into Eternity - Claustrofobia - Abyssum - Embrace Of Thorns - Abythic - Synastry - Act of Creation - F29 - Gravewitch
|FORHIST (Black Metal, France) est le nom d'un nouveau projet mené par Vindsval de Blut Aus Nord. Celui-ci sortira son premier album éponyme le 26 février prochain via Debemur Morti Productions. En voici un premier extrait :
01. I
02. II
03. III
04. IV
05. V
06. VI
07. VII
08. VIII
FORHIST a écrit : FORHIST is the latest incarnation of Vindsval, the faceless entity behind the legendary BLUT AUS NORD.
Inspired by the ‘90s Norwegian Black Metal scene, FORHIST is a solitary walk in deep woods, an echo of the past, a return to the spiritual womb from which darkness first emerged.
Eschewing experimentation, ‘avant-gardism’, the progressive and the dissonant, FORHIST is purely a raw, intimate and poetic Black Metal act: a haunted dreamworld of harmonious yet savage riffs, deftly melodic leads, vocal malevolence, mystical choirs, escapist acoustics, perfectly-judged drumming and neo-gothic synth, all elevated by the inimitable mark of this composer-auteur.
With entrancing cohesion, FORHIST celebrates the wonderous nostalgia of initiation into the Dark Arts, exposing the roots of one of the most anomalous protagonists in Black Metal’s history.
|BLURR THROWER (Black Metal Atmosphérique, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album Les Voûtes qui sortira le 5 février via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Cachot
2. Germes Vermeils
3. Fanes
4. Amnios
|REPAID IN BLOOD (Progressive Death Metal, USA) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Molotov Circumcision" tiré de son nouvel opus Reflective Duality prévu le 21 janvier en auto-production. Tracklist :
1) Intro
2) Wake Up, Time To Die
3) Thots & Purveyors (Feat. Jon Howard)
4) He's No Good To Me Dead
5) Ritualistic Stoning (Feat. Travis Montgomery)
6) Rebel Scum (Feat. Greg Burgess)
7) Dave's Not Here Man
8) Molotov Circumcision (Feat. Michael Alvarez & Cameron Losch)
|INTO ETERNITY (Progressive/Melodic Death Metal, Canada) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau en version pré-prod, "Nuclear", afin de donner un avant-goût du prochain album du groupe à paraître l'année prochaine.
|CLAUSTROFOBIA (Death/Thrash, Brésil) a sorti un nouveau single baptisé "Riff Cult".
|ABYSSUM (Black Metal, Guatemala) va rééditer son deuxième album Poizon of God (2008) le 22 janvier chez The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :
1. A Cold Whisper Behind the Cosmos [3:39]
2. The Sacred Abyss... (...of Thelemic Mysteries) [9:24]
3. Laugh Close to Me, at Your Creation [2:00]
4. Illusion of Pan (The Spirit of the Woods) [6:05]
5. Laments of Mystic Lands [1:28]
6. Be Thou Damned Forever [7:43]
7. In Darkness We Will Forever Be... [3:12]
|EMBRACE OF THORNS (Black/Death, Grèce) sortira un CD/DVD live intitulé Revelation of All Sins le 15 janvier via Saturnal Records. Le CD contiendra le concert du groupe en première partie de Dead Congregation à Athène (Kyttaro) en 2015 tandis que le DVD a été filmé au Armageddon Descends festival à Vilnius en Lituanie en 2017. Les détails :
LIVE CD:
THE FALL OF ATHENS
27-12-2015
1. Intro / Praying For Absolution
2. Sons Of Fire And Brimstone Levitate!
3. My Hermetic Quest For Thy Blackest Temple
4. Darkness Impenetrable
5. Atonement Ritual
6. Tombs Of The Desecrated Zealots
7. Debris Crowns His Earthly Wombs
8. Perished In Mortal Agony / Second Death
9. Sempiternally Cursing The Weak
10. Aiwaz Arisen/ Outro
LIVE DVD:
LIVE AT ARMAGEDDON DESCENDS V
22-4-2017 Vilnius, Lithuania
1. Erect Bloodstained Totems
2. Praying For Absolution
3. Sons Of Fire And Brimstone Levitate!
4. Venom In Veins
5. Passionate Destroyer
6. Debris Crowns His Earthly Worms
7. Atonement Ritual
8. Tombs Of The Desecrated Zealots
9. Sempiternally Cursing The Weak
10. Perished In Mortal Agony / Second Death
|ABYTHIC (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Dominion of the Wicked le 12 février sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. At The Treshold Of Obscurity [14:42]
2. The Call [8:53]
3. Endless Tides [5:54]
4. Augury Of The Doomed [5:28]
|SYNASTRY (Industrial Modern Death Metal, Québec) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Civilization’s Coma sorti le mois dernier.
|ACT OF CREATION (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Reflection" issu de son nouvel opus The Uncertain Light paru le 16 octobre chez MDD.
|F29 (Groove/Doom, USA) a sorti son premier long-format éponyme via Atomic Zombie Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en entier sur Bandcamp.
|GRAVEWITCH (Blackened Thrash, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo dans laquelle le chanteur/guitarite Chris Fleming parle du dernier album The Summoning sorti en août en auto-production.
