Darkenhöld
 Darkenhöld - Arcanes & Sort... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Odious Mortem
 Odious Mortem - Synesthesia (C)
Par Keyser		   
Messiah
 Messiah - Fracmont (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Sodom
 Sodom - Genesis XIX (C)
Par LeMoustre		   
Eternal Champion
 Eternal Champion - Ravening... (C)
Par LeMoustre		   
Undeath
 Undeath - Lesions Of A Diff... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Nargaroth
 Nargaroth - Jahreszeiten (C)
Par TempleOfAsgaard		   
Botanist
 Botanist - Photosynthesis (C)
Par lkea		   
Pain of Salvation
 Pain of Salvation - The Per... (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Sainte Marie des Loups
 Sainte Marie des Loups - Fu... (C)
Par Sangarn		   
Night
 Night - High Tides - Distan... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Enslaved
 Enslaved - Utgard (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les sorties de 2020
 Les sorties de 2020 - Vos a... (S)
Par Sagamore		   
Loudblast
 Loudblast - Manifesto (C)
Par Holmy		   
Undergang
 Undergang - Aldrig I Livet (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Inquisition
 Inquisition - Black Mass Fo... (C)
Par Jessica Albator		   
Svartsyn
 Svartsyn - Requiem (C)
Par Sagamore		   

Les news du 8 Décembre 2020

News
Les news du 8 Décembre 2020 Forhist - Blurr Thrower - Repaid in Blood - Into Eternity - Claustrofobia - Abyssum - Embrace Of Thorns - Abythic - Synastry - Act of Creation - F29 - Gravewitch
»
(Lien direct)
FORHIST (Black Metal, France) est le nom d'un nouveau projet mené par Vindsval de Blut Aus Nord. Celui-ci sortira son premier album éponyme le 26 février prochain via Debemur Morti Productions. En voici un premier extrait :

01. I
02. II
03. III
04. IV
05. V
06. VI
07. VII
08. VIII



FORHIST a écrit : FORHIST is the latest incarnation of Vindsval, the faceless entity behind the legendary BLUT AUS NORD.

Inspired by the ‘90s Norwegian Black Metal scene, FORHIST is a solitary walk in deep woods, an echo of the past, a return to the spiritual womb from which darkness first emerged.

Eschewing experimentation, ‘avant-gardism’, the progressive and the dissonant, FORHIST is purely a raw, intimate and poetic Black Metal act: a haunted dreamworld of harmonious yet savage riffs, deftly melodic leads, vocal malevolence, mystical choirs, escapist acoustics, perfectly-judged drumming and neo-gothic synth, all elevated by the inimitable mark of this composer-auteur.

With entrancing cohesion, FORHIST celebrates the wonderous nostalgia of initiation into the Dark Arts, exposing the roots of one of the most anomalous protagonists in Black Metal’s history. 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLURR THROWER (Black Metal Atmosphérique, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album Les Voûtes qui sortira le 5 février via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Cachot
2. Germes Vermeils
3. Fanes
4. Amnios

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REPAID IN BLOOD (Progressive Death Metal, USA) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Molotov Circumcision" tiré de son nouvel opus Reflective Duality prévu le 21 janvier en auto-production. Tracklist :

1) Intro
2) Wake Up, Time To Die
3) Thots & Purveyors (Feat. Jon Howard)
4) He's No Good To Me Dead
5) Ritualistic Stoning (Feat. Travis Montgomery)
6) Rebel Scum (Feat. Greg Burgess)
7) Dave's Not Here Man
8) Molotov Circumcision (Feat. Michael Alvarez & Cameron Losch)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INTO ETERNITY (Progressive/Melodic Death Metal, Canada) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau en version pré-prod, "Nuclear", afin de donner un avant-goût du prochain album du groupe à paraître l'année prochaine.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CLAUSTROFOBIA (Death/Thrash, Brésil) a sorti un nouveau single baptisé "Riff Cult".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABYSSUM (Black Metal, Guatemala) va rééditer son deuxième album Poizon of God (2008) le 22 janvier chez The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :

1. A Cold Whisper Behind the Cosmos [3:39]
2. The Sacred Abyss... (...of Thelemic Mysteries) [9:24]
3. Laugh Close to Me, at Your Creation [2:00]
4. Illusion of Pan (The Spirit of the Woods) [6:05]
5. Laments of Mystic Lands [1:28]
6. Be Thou Damned Forever [7:43]
7. In Darkness We Will Forever Be... [3:12]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EMBRACE OF THORNS (Black/Death, Grèce) sortira un CD/DVD live intitulé Revelation of All Sins le 15 janvier via Saturnal Records. Le CD contiendra le concert du groupe en première partie de Dead Congregation à Athène (Kyttaro) en 2015 tandis que le DVD a été filmé au Armageddon Descends festival à Vilnius en Lituanie en 2017. Les détails :

LIVE CD:
THE FALL OF ATHENS
27-12-2015
1. Intro / Praying For Absolution
2. Sons Of Fire And Brimstone Levitate!
3. My Hermetic Quest For Thy Blackest Temple
4. Darkness Impenetrable
5. Atonement Ritual
6. Tombs Of The Desecrated Zealots
7. Debris Crowns His Earthly Wombs
8. Perished In Mortal Agony / Second Death
9. Sempiternally Cursing The Weak
10. Aiwaz Arisen/ Outro


LIVE DVD:
LIVE AT ARMAGEDDON DESCENDS V
22-4-2017 Vilnius, Lithuania
1. Erect Bloodstained Totems
2. Praying For Absolution
3. Sons Of Fire And Brimstone Levitate!
4. Venom In Veins
5. Passionate Destroyer
6. Debris Crowns His Earthly Worms
7. Atonement Ritual
8. Tombs Of The Desecrated Zealots
9. Sempiternally Cursing The Weak
10. Perished In Mortal Agony / Second Death

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABYTHIC (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Dominion of the Wicked le 12 février sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. At The Treshold Of Obscurity [14:42]
2. The Call [8:53]
3. Endless Tides [5:54]
4. Augury Of The Doomed [5:28]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SYNASTRY (Industrial Modern Death Metal, Québec) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Civilization’s Coma sorti le mois dernier.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ACT OF CREATION (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Reflection" issu de son nouvel opus The Uncertain Light paru le 16 octobre chez MDD.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
F29 (Groove/Doom, USA) a sorti son premier long-format éponyme via Atomic Zombie Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en entier sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVEWITCH (Blackened Thrash, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo dans laquelle le chanteur/guitarite Chris Fleming parle du dernier album The Summoning sorti en août en auto-production.

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
8 Décembre 2020

ARTICLES DU JOUR
Wayfarer
 Wayfarer
A Romance with Violence
2020 - Profound Lore Records		   
Odious Mortem
 Odious Mortem
Synesthesia
2020 - Willowtip Records		   
Disamara
 Disamara
Notturna è la quiete
2020 - Naturmacht Productions		   
Ecclesia
 Ecclesia
De Ecclesiæ Universalis
2020 - Aural music		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Blurr Thrower
 Blurr Thrower
Black Metal Atmosphérique - 2014 - France		   
Embrace Of Thorns
 Embrace Of Thorns
Death Metal - 1999 - Grèce		   
Into Eternity
 Into Eternity
Heavy / Prog / Death mélodique - 1997 - Canada		   
Odious Mortem
Synesthesia
Lire la chronique
Wayfarer
A Romance with Violence
Lire la chronique
Ecclesia
De Ecclesiæ Universalis
Lire la chronique
Disamara
Notturna è la quiete
Lire la chronique
Messiah
Fracmont
Lire la chronique
Dehuman Reign
Descending Upon The Oblivious
Lire la chronique
Undeath
Lesions Of A Different Kind
Lire la chronique
Botanist
Photosynthesis
Lire la chronique
Ofermod
Pentagrammaton
Lire la chronique
Candlemass
The Pendulum (EP)
Lire la chronique
Night
High Tides - Distant Skies
Lire la chronique
Enslaved
Utgard
Lire la chronique
Svartsyn
Requiem
Lire la chronique
Loudblast
Manifesto
Lire la chronique
Gryftigæn
Graven Til Måneåpenbaringer
Lire la chronique
Harlott
Detritus Of The Final Age
Lire la chronique
Pain of Salvation
The Perfect Element, Part. I
Lire la chronique
Undergang
Aldrig I Livet
Lire la chronique
Old Man Gloom
Seminar IX: Darkness Of Being
Lire la chronique
Bròn
Pred dverima noći
Lire la chronique
Opium Warlords
Nembutal
Lire la chronique
Traveler
Termination Shock
Lire la chronique
Bedsore
Hypnagogic Hallucinations
Lire la chronique
Soulburn
Noa’s D’ark
Lire la chronique
Les sorties de 2020
Vos albums et déceptions de...
Voir le sondage
Lure
Morbid Funeral (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Sodom
Genesis XIX
Lire la chronique
Sainte Marie des Loups
Funérailles de Feu
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
MTV Unplugged (Live)
Lire la chronique
Old Man Gloom
Seminar VIII: Light Of Meaning
Lire la chronique