(Lien direct) EMBRACE OF THORNS (Black/Death, Grèce) sortira un CD/DVD live intitulé Revelation of All Sins le 15 janvier via Saturnal Records. Le CD contiendra le concert du groupe en première partie de Dead Congregation à Athène (Kyttaro) en 2015 tandis que le DVD a été filmé au Armageddon Descends festival à Vilnius en Lituanie en 2017. Les détails :



LIVE CD:

THE FALL OF ATHENS

27-12-2015

1. Intro / Praying For Absolution

2. Sons Of Fire And Brimstone Levitate!

3. My Hermetic Quest For Thy Blackest Temple

4. Darkness Impenetrable

5. Atonement Ritual

6. Tombs Of The Desecrated Zealots

7. Debris Crowns His Earthly Wombs

8. Perished In Mortal Agony / Second Death

9. Sempiternally Cursing The Weak

10. Aiwaz Arisen/ Outro





LIVE DVD:

LIVE AT ARMAGEDDON DESCENDS V

22-4-2017 Vilnius, Lithuania

1. Erect Bloodstained Totems

2. Praying For Absolution

3. Sons Of Fire And Brimstone Levitate!

4. Venom In Veins

5. Passionate Destroyer

6. Debris Crowns His Earthly Worms

7. Atonement Ritual

8. Tombs Of The Desecrated Zealots

9. Sempiternally Cursing The Weak

10. Perished In Mortal Agony / Second Death



