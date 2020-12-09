Les news du 9 Décembre 2020
Les news du 9 Décembre 2020 Cult of Luna - Abigor
|Intitulé The Raging River, le nouveau EP de CULT OF LUNA (Post-Metal, Suède) sortira le 5 février sur Red Creek Records, label monté par le groupe lui-même. Proposé aux formats CD et vinyle, le EP sera distribué en Europe par Season Of Mist. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "" :
01. Three Bridges
02. What I Leave Behind
03. Inside Of A Dream (featuring Mark Lanegan)
04. I Remember
05. Wave After Wave
CULT OF LUNA a écrit : "The Raging River’ feels more like a bridge. A midpoint that needs to be crossed so we can finish what we started with “A dawn to fear”. It’s a seamless continuation of the writing process and the creative mindset that has guided us for the last couple of years. It’s been an interesting as well as an introspective way of working, having our instinct leading the way and then having to figure out where it takes us. But not only has it been a linear journey, some aspects of it is clearly circular. We have been a fan of Mark Lanegan for many years. So in 2005 when we wrote the song “And with her came the birds” we had his voice in mind and the working title was “The Lanegan song”. But we were not many years over 20 and our lack of self-confidence prevented us from even daring to ask. It took fifteen years for us to get the guts to ask him. Hearing his voice on “Inside of a dream” is nothing more than feeling that we’re insideof a dream."
|ABIGOR (Black Metal, Autriche) a sorti hier sur World Terror Committee son nouvel album intitulé Totschläger (A Saintslayer's Songbook). Ce dernier est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Gomorrha Rising - Nightside Rebellion
02. Silent Towers, Screaming Tombs
03. Orkblut (Sieg Oder Tod)
04. The Saint Of Murder
05. Scarlet Suite For The Devil
06. La Plus Longue Nuit Du Diable - Guiding The Nameless
07. Tartaros Tides
08. Flood Of Wrath
09. Terrorkommando Eligos
Le groupe prépare également les rééditions de ses premiers albums qui devraient voir le jour dès le mois prochain. Plus d'informations à venir...
