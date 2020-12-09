»

(Lien direct) The Raging River, le nouveau EP de CULT OF LUNA (Post-Metal, Suède) sortira le 5 février sur Red Creek Records, label monté par le groupe lui-même. Proposé aux formats CD et vinyle, le EP sera distribué en Europe par Season Of Mist. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Three Bridges" :



01. Three Bridges

02. What I Leave Behind

03. Inside Of A Dream (featuring Mark Lanegan)

04. I Remember

05. Wave After Wave







CULT OF LUNA a écrit : "The Raging River’ feels more like a bridge. A midpoint that needs to be crossed so we can finish what we started with “A dawn to fear”. It’s a seamless continuation of the writing process and the creative mindset that has guided us for the last couple of years. It’s been an interesting as well as an introspective way of working, having our instinct leading the way and then having to figure out where it takes us. But not only has it been a linear journey, some aspects of it is clearly circular. We have been a fan of Mark Lanegan for many years. So in 2005 when we wrote the song “And with her came the birds” we had his voice in mind and the working title was “The Lanegan song”. But we were not many years over 20 and our lack of self-confidence prevented us from even daring to ask. It took fifteen years for us to get the guts to ask him. Hearing his voice on “Inside of a dream” is nothing more than feeling that we’re insideof a dream."