Les news du 9 Décembre 2020
Les news du 9 Décembre 2020 Phrenelith - Mourners - Unbounded Terror - Meister Leonhardt - Evangelist - Malakhim - Devotion - Gates of Doom - Kjeld - Ancient Thrones - Scarred - Shores of Null - Cult of Luna - Abigor
|PHRENELITH (Death Metal, Danemark) sortira son nouvel album Chimaera début 2021 sur Nuclear Winter Records.
|MOURNERS (Funeral Doom, Roumanie) sortira son premier longue-durée Act I: Tragedies (2020) au format physique le 5 février sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Apparitions [2:11]
2. The Way Of Darkness [10:30]
3. Souls Breathing Nothingness [10:21]
4. Lost [2:32]
5. Ansu Enthroned [9:03]
6. Forms Of Delusion [8:35]
7. Journey In Fear [7:31]
|UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Infernal Judgment" tiré de sa prochaine compilation du même nom à venir le 19 janvier chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. Infernal Judgment
2. Dreamlord (2020)
3. Fear (2020)
4. Slaves of Sufferage (2020)
5. Sarcastic Souls (2020)
6. They Will Come From the Pain (Live)
7. Silent Soul (Live)
8. Hated in Hell (Live)
|MEISTER LEONHARDT (Black Metal, Russie) sortira son premier long-format le 31 janvier via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. The Coldest Fire [2:10]
2. The Crown Of Consenescence [6:11]
3. Of Things Never Finished [4:34]
4. Nystagmus [3:50]
5. Thirst and Spiritual Infirmity [6:18]
6. The Greatest Of Circles [3:48]
|EVANGELIST (Epic Doom, Pologne) propose sur Bandcamp le morceau "The Puritan" extrait de son nouvel album Ad Mortem Festinamus à paraître le 18 décembre sur Nine Records. Tracklist :
1. Perceval
2. Anubis (On the Onyx Throne of Death)
3. The Puritan
4. Pale Lady of Mercy
5. Towards the End
6. Mystification (Manilla Road cover)
|MALAKHIM (Black Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "There is a Beacon" issu de son premier longue-durée Theion à venir le 8 janvier chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. There is a Beacon [6:57]
2. Merciless Angel of Pestilence [3:56]
3. Slither O Serpent [5:22]
4. Chalice of Ruin [5:02]
5. His Voiceless Whisper [4:56]
6. Hammer of Satan [3:39]
7. The Splendour of Stillborn Stars [5:08]
8. Theion [6:01]
|DEVOTION (Death Metal, Espagne) propose en écoute le morceau "Megiddo's" extrait de son nouvel opus The Harrowing qui sort le 25 janvier via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
I. The Harrowing
II. God Forlorn
III. Megiddo's
IV. Brethren in Gloom
V. Valley of Death
VI. Birth of Horror
VII. Mangled Angels
VIII. Feast of Esdras
IX. The Mournful Beam
X. Depravity
XI. Demon Sleep
XII. Virtue Besmirched
XIII. Penumbra
Chants (II/III/V/VI/VIII/IX/XI/XII)
Dirges (I/IV/VII/X/XIII)
|GATES OF DOOM (Epic Blackened Death Metal, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "The Galenus Plague" figurant sur son premier long-format Aquileia Mater Aeterna prévu le 6 janvier sur Cult of Parthenope. Tracklist :
1. Sulcus Primigenius / Under The Sign Of The Eagle
2. Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum
3. I, The Eagle, The Strength, The Power
4. The Galenus Plague
5. Under A Treacherous Domain
6. Attila Flagellum Dei
7. Aquileia Mater Aeterna
|KJELD (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Ôfstân le 15 février chez Heidens Hart Records. Tracklist :
1. Betsjoend
2. De Iensume Widner
3. Wylde Rixt
4. Ôfstân
5. Asbran
6. Wite Fokel
7. Falske Doop
8. Skaad
9. Konfrontaasje
|ANCIENT THRONES (Blackened Death Metal, Canada) a dévoilé une "guitar playthrough video" pour le morceau "Divided/Dissolve" tiré de son nouveau disque The Veil paru le mois dernier. Tracklist :
1. Transient (1:58)
2. The Sight of Oblivion (6:00)
3. The Millionth Grave (5:53)
4. The Soul to Flesh (6:14)
5. Viduus (The Veil) (9:29)
6. Sentient (2:11)
7. The River of Rain (4:32)
8. Divided/Dissolve (9:12)
9. The Infinite Eyes (9:10)
10. Permanent (2:54)
Durée totale : 57:38
|SCARRED (Groove/Thrash/Death, Luxembourg) sortira son nouvel opus éponoyme le 22 janvier via Klonosphère.
|SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Black/Doom/Gothic, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour l'unique titre de son nouvel album Beyond the Shores (On Death and Dying) sorti le 27 novembre sur Spikerot Records.
|Intitulé The Raging River, le nouveau EP de CULT OF LUNA (Post-Metal, Suède) sortira le 5 février sur Red Creek Records, label monté par le groupe lui-même. Proposé aux formats CD et vinyle, le EP sera distribué en Europe par Season Of Mist. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Three Bridges" :
01. Three Bridges
02. What I Leave Behind
03. Inside Of A Dream (featuring Mark Lanegan)
04. I Remember
05. Wave After Wave
CULT OF LUNA a écrit : "The Raging River’ feels more like a bridge. A midpoint that needs to be crossed so we can finish what we started with “A dawn to fear”. It’s a seamless continuation of the writing process and the creative mindset that has guided us for the last couple of years. It’s been an interesting as well as an introspective way of working, having our instinct leading the way and then having to figure out where it takes us. But not only has it been a linear journey, some aspects of it is clearly circular. We have been a fan of Mark Lanegan for many years. So in 2005 when we wrote the song “And with her came the birds” we had his voice in mind and the working title was “The Lanegan song”. But we were not many years over 20 and our lack of self-confidence prevented us from even daring to ask. It took fifteen years for us to get the guts to ask him. Hearing his voice on “Inside of a dream” is nothing more than feeling that we’re insideof a dream."
|ABIGOR (Black Metal, Autriche) a sorti hier sur World Terror Committee son nouvel album intitulé Totschläger (A Saintslayer's Songbook). Ce dernier est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Gomorrha Rising - Nightside Rebellion
02. Silent Towers, Screaming Tombs
03. Orkblut (Sieg Oder Tod)
04. The Saint Of Murder
05. Scarlet Suite For The Devil
06. La Plus Longue Nuit Du Diable - Guiding The Nameless
07. Tartaros Tides
08. Flood Of Wrath
09. Terrorkommando Eligos
Le groupe prépare également les rééditions de ses premiers albums qui devraient voir le jour dès le mois prochain. Plus d'informations à venir...
